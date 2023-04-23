Enviros comparing apples, oranges
Dear Editor:
Re: “Purpose of carbon tax is to reduce CO2,” Herald, Letters, April 19
This letter represents the epitome of the arrogance and ignorance of a majority of today’s so-called environmental movement, which, sadly, is presently pulling the strings of our federal and provincial governments.
The writer uses the ridiculous, but most used, comparison of CO2 emissions per person with India and China. This is typical of the activists who cherry pick statistics that serve their agenda, no matter how nonsensical.
They, conveniently, ignore the fact that Canada, with its low population, massive distances for transportation, and northern climate can’t be compared to India or China who together emit over 31% of CO2 emissions.
They ignore the fact that a large majority of citizens in both India and China live in abject poverty with only 8% of households in India even owning a car.
They ignore the fact that Canada has one of the largest carbon sinks in the world in our precious forests and we generally are embracing environmentally friendly ways when we can afford to.
They also ignore the fact that, other than impoverishing Canada’s middle class and raising the cost of living, it’s not working. Emissions are increasing.
They also ignore the fact that India and China do not have a carbon tax.
In fact, the U.S. which also does not have a carbon tax is doing better than Canada at meeting it’s CO2 reduction goals.
In fact, there are only 27 countries throughout the world that have a carbon tax.
While these arrogant elites continue to push their simple anti-oil agenda and over-the-top apocalyptic predictions, it’s time for common sense solutions that won’t impoverish Canadians.
Andy Richards
Summerland
First World must act
Dear Editor:
We developed nations are rightfully expected by the non-developed world to make the first meaningful moves on decarbonization, since we’ve done the most polluting thus environmental damage.
Many people are fleeing global-warming-related extreme weather events and/or chronic crop failures in the southern hemisphere widely believed by climate scientists to be related to the northern hemisphere’s chronic fossil-fuel burning, beginning with the Industrial Revolution.
Every day of the year really needs World Earth Day action — with a genuine, serious effort and not just brief news-media tokenism or dismissal.
Not long ago, I read an unsigned editorial in a Greater Vancouver community newspaper, headlined “Earth Day in need of a facelift.”
It suggested that the annual day of protest/action against humankind’s abuse and destruction of the planet’s natural environment may no longer be needed.
Varied lengths of the same editorial were also run by other B.C. community newspapers.
Considering the sorry state of so much of our air, sea and land, I still find it one of the most absurd statements to make.
Spaceship Earth and its human passengers have an immense challenge ahead.
Obstacles to environmental progress were quite formidable pre-pandemic. But Covid-19 not only stalled most projects being undertaken, it added greatly to the already busy landfills and burning centers.
Also increasingly problematic were/are the very large populace too tired and worried about feeding/housing themselves or their family while on insufficient income to worry about the environment, however much it’s much needed.
Meanwhile, consumers continue throwing non-biodegradables down their garbage chutes, or flushing pollutants down toilet/sink drainage pipes.
Then there are the toxic-contaminant spills in rarely visited wilderness.
Societally, we still discharge out of elevated exhaust pipes, smoke stacks and, quite consequentially, from sky-high jet engines like it’s all absorbed into the natural environment without repercussion. Clearly it isn't, but who’s noticing (out of sight, out of mind)?
Frank Sterle,
White Rock
Ghost Bikes haunt reader after T.O. visit
Dear Editor:
On a visit to Toronto last year, I noticed a couple of completely white bicycles locked up next to busy streets.
My son resides there, so when asked he explained that these are Ghost Bikes. After a fatality involving a cyclist, one of these memorial bikes is placed at the spot. The bicycle chosen matches the rider; the saddest is a very small bike placed for a five-year-old. The purpose of this program is to make sure that these deaths are never forgotten by speeding drivers or city planners.
Should Penticton start a Ghost Bike program? How about instead we do our utmost to make our city streets as safe as possible for cyclists. That should include finishing the full bike route as planned and educating drivers and cyclists how to use it properly.
Gordon Houston,
Penticton