Pack your backpacks, pack enough things for three days — an instruction many Ukrainian families received.
I am often invited to pull up a chair and sit at a table with the oldest members of our church; it does not take long for the conversation to surround stories of how their families made the journey to Canada.
As we slowly sip our steaming cup of dark roasted coffee and enjoy a sweet treat, I recognize the moment when I need to be quiet.
I deeply appreciate their willingness to share what is often an epic story of obliterated homes, muddy miles, strangers’ kindness, and moments of heavenly intervention.
As they talk, I imagine them making their way out of Ukraine and through smouldering buildings and shattered lives. Those that tell the stories were small children then, afraid and trampling through the harsh, cruel snow, tightly holding a parent’s hand, often a mother, as father's disappeared into the night, never to be seen again.
Others were born later, but the epic journey is scorched into their family narrative, into their very being.
Their hearts are full of thankfulness towards God, their families, and Canada for their willingness to open the doors to refugees after Adolf Hitler shattered Europe.
This week we see war in Europe again; like many, I felt my heart rate increase and my emotions swirl and deep sadness — not a surprise, but a shock nonetheless. The one thing I know about war is that thousands of refugees will again find themselves fleeing, traumatized children will be forced through Europe, and it is those families we should think of.
Whatever the ultimate plan of governments, whatever the narrative and rationale come from leaders’ mouths, it is the wave of refugees, hundreds of orphanages and the fear that will move like a dark storm across the wheatfields.
Ukraine is the breadbasket that produces food for many developing nations in Africa, which already live on the edge of famine. I’m sure that this weekend, churches in the Okanagan will pause and pray for peace, for the mercy of God in a broken world.
One Ukraine pastor wrote on Thursday from the frontline, “I’m convinced that if the church is not relevant at a time of crisis, then it is not relevant in a time of peace. Let’s support the church, and believe for peace.”
The pastor went on to say, “While the church may not fight like the nation, we still believe we have a role to play in this struggle.”
As a faith community, we all have a role to play. I know that those seniors I sit with don’t just carry the aroma of coffee and cakes but of prayer and hope that will shine a light as we walk these days.
Kyrie eleison — Lord have mercy.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.