Why is adopting an animal so difficult?
Dear editor: We had a miniature poodle for over 16 years, but she died suddenly. After a time, we looked for another poodle or a smaller dog in another breed. I could not find one.
My husband suggested that we get a cat. We’d had cats before and loved them. To my great surprise, I couldn’t find a cat, either. What was going on? There was a time when there were a lot of cats looking for forever homes.
In my search for a cat, I saw a listing of kittens for sale, just born, in West Kelowna. We certainly had not planned on a kitten, but what the heck. I made the usual arrangements, and then we waited for our little bundle of joy to get old enough to leave her mother.
It didn’t take us long to realize that bringing a kitten into our home was a lot different that getting a puppy. We thought we were ready for her but as soon as we brought her into our house, we were on high alert.
One difficult thing was trying to keep track of her, as she could squeeze into the smallest of places. During the first two weeks or so, I don’t know how much time we spent on our hands and knees with a flashlight clutched in our hands, looking for her.
Advice came pouring in and everyone said, get another kitten. Your kitten needs a playmate.
At that time, Bosley’s and Pet Smart had a number of kittens that were ready for adoption, placed with them by a cat rescue society. I filled in an application and submitted it. A week later, I got a call from them, saying that they would not approve our application because we were too old. What? Isn’t that discrimination?
We have a cat friendly home, and we’d made arrangements for her care, as we did with our dog, if we could no longer do it.
That was that and so I had a little talk with my kitten, letting her know that she wouldn’t be getting a playmate, after all. She was very sad and I was sad, too.
Jerri Hayes, Penticton
Prospera Place staff went above, beyond
Dear Editor: I would like to send out a very big thank you to the Guest Services Staff at Prospera Place. On Nov. 23, my husband and I and a friend, were going to see The Tenors concert. After an excellent dinner at Cactus Club we set out for the venue on foot. My husband requires a walker because of mobility issues and he was quite tired by the time we got to the arena. As soon as we entered we were immediately greeted by a very nice man from Guest Services who explained that he would be helping us and would take us to our seats. When we got to our section (102) 3 other service staff were there to assist my husband to his seat, which was up a few stairs. They explained that the walker would be looked after and brought back to him at the end of the concert.
When the terrific performance was over, the walker was there for my husband after he was helped down the stairs by more service staff. We sincerely appreciated it all and we want them to know how impressed we were, and how very grateful we are for their friendly, kind assistance. It made a special evening even more so.
Glenda Wilson, Kelowna
Is heavy rainfall the alarm bell we need?
Re: “Stop using 1-in-100 years to describe flooding,” Letters, Nov. 27.
There was an article in the National Geographic some years ago by a California professor who proved from analyzing tree rings of fallen giant redwoods and ancient fossilized trees that we have gone through global warming periods every 450 to 500 years for thousands of years.
The tree rings are smaller in dry periods and much wider in wet periods. Current flooding is actually a once in a 450 to 500 year occurrence.
Unfortunately, it became fashionable a few years ago to try and pin the blame for global warming on man’s activity and in particular on the automobile which may have slightly exacerbated the current once in 450 to 500 year cycle, but is not the actual root cause. (A wobble on the Earth’s axis is thought to be the culprit.)
With regards to balancing cost versus the degree of risk, one of the faults of democracy is that there is no long-term planning as politicians will only do what is immediately popular in order to get re-elected. Hopefully, the recent heavy rainfall and its consequences will be a wake-up call and there will be more long-term planning as there are no signs yet that we are heading out of the current warming period.
Brian Sutch, Vernon