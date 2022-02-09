The ghost of Christy Clark
Dear Editor:
Maybe now, once the BC Liberals take over from the Horgans, Kevin Falcon will finish the Highway 97 job between the winery and Gorman’s Mill, like he didn’t do in 2007 when he was Minister of Highways.
That’s 15 years to correct a mistake that has taken quite a number of lives. Ever wonder how the four- laneing went from Penticton to Ross Fitzpatrick’s winery and just stopped? Spooky! Brings back the ghost of Christy Clark. Scary.
Hope things get better.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Ironman balking on athlete refunds
Dear Editor:
I signed up for Ironman Canada in 2019 the day they announced their return to Penticton.
When the pandemic put a stop to 2020, I decided in December 2020 to request a refund. I received a prompt reply to wait 4-6 weeks, but nothing came. I sent another email after that window and only ever received automated ticket-generated email replies that were never addressed.
The race director made a big announcement on the Ironman Canada Facebook page sometime last spring about how “the buck stops here,” and everyone owed a refund would get a refund and to leave his beleaguered staff alone.
Sadly, he was cheered for talking loudly and carrying a small stick. Unfortunately, those of us who seemingly would benefit from his grandstanding did not.
Weeks came and went, months dragged on and I found that Ironman Canada has the ability to generate unlimited tickets, but there are a few of us that have voiced their displeasure about the inability to get a refund, having waited well over a year.
We seem to be race day cups who wetted the thirst of Ironman Canada for revenue.
The most recent email I received that was not an automated reply asked for more patience, as if my patience is as malleable as gold. They have lost an office number to call and we scream from the bottom of tomorrow in futility.
There is a gap or crack with Ironman Canada and I know not how far it extends. Maybe there is a storm brewing (maybe not) and the athletic feat of Ironman Canada will tumble down as a house of cards. I hope not.
William Sellars
Omak, Washington
10x Iroman Canada finisher
Need to know your local candidates
Dear Editor:
In both federal and provincial elections, we know what the candidates stand for because the political parties they represent have developed platforms. In municipal elections we know little about what the candidates stand for.
At best we might glean some information from all-candidates meetings and by other means.
When we do cast our vote in support of a candidate, we hope for the best. But all too often we have ended up with councils that have raised community ire.
The Skaha Lake park fiasco, the lake-to-lake bike lane, the imposition of paid parking downtown and the continuous intrusion of unwanted development into established neighbourhoods are but four examples of poor governance.
And this leads to the question whether the candidates would have been elected had we known their position on these and other issues. I think not.
Perhaps it is time for creation of a local non-partisan group to develop a platform that addresses community issues and will attract capable candidates for council. We will then be in a much better position to decide if candidates are worthy of our support.
We deserve a council more in tune with the community.
Don Cummings
Penticton
Freedom comes with responsibility
Dear Editor:
To most people that live in a democratic system “freedom” exists because countless numbers of individuals fought for and maybe sacrificed their lives for in-world battlegrounds so that millions of people might enjoy basic freedoms.
As a consequence, we now enjoy freedom. We can go about freely; we enjoy freedom of the press, speech, religion and the vote.
But freedom is more than that.
It is about ensuring respect and not living free. All societies define freedom in their own respect. Different cultures see freedom in their own light, and, as a result, people living in different cultures enjoy freedom in a way that they feel is appropriate.
To enjoy our freedom does not mean that we ignore the rights of others and live the way we feel. We must consider the rights and feelings of people around us when we live our freedom.
Likewise, a free person does not have to fear expressing his opinion by ensuring that others are not hurt and respected. Societies that promote freedom of opinion, thought, belief, expression, choice, etc. are those where creative minds flourish.
From my perspective, freedom certainly has no particular definition. While some see the opportunity to act freely and personify ideas, others think it is the opportunity to do what we want to do, regardless of the impact on others. Having said that, we currently find ourselves in a state of flux over issues involving COVID-19.
Freedom does not come with guaranteed independence. It is also about enjoying what nature has to offer and taking stock of the environment around us.
Visualize someone in a prison Being out of prison means freedom. But from the social point of view, freedom is certainly something that a person is free to do while respecting the social customs and the law of the land.
No society can guarantee absolute freedom to all social creatures. This is because it will be a complete chaos if we try to understand what everyone in society wants to do.
In the past several weeks, we have seen scenarios that do not relate to freedom in the way that those who made the supreme sacrifice so that we might enjoy the freedom that a democratic society gives us.
To think that some people have more freedoms than others is mere folly and very selfish. Keep in mind that freedom is not measured by degree, personal stature or wealth.
Appreciate your freedom for what it is, not just for what you want it to be.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Stop calling the truckers Nazis
Dear Editor:
The Canadian print and television media are attempting to further divide and split Canadians by labelling truckers as Nazis.
Some Canadians seem to agree with this position as witnessed by some Communist Leftist letter writers to this paper.
If you believe that truckers are Nazis, then I highly suggest that you immediately stop supporting truckers by refusing to buy groceries, fuel and oil, lumber, alcohol, vehicles, furniture and appliances, in fact everything in your house and I mean everything that came here by a Nazi trucker.
Please stop buying “stuff.” The only way we can make this end is to stop buying anything that a Nazi trucker brought here. Please stop supporting the Nazi truckers.
Watching the unhinged lefties crying fake outrage in Ottawa is a beautiful site. We won this, the day we rolled into Ottawa. Literally the sleeping citizens of Troy allowed the Trojan Horse into the city. Truckers own the road.
Don’t deceive yourself. We have the capability to shut down everything — borders, highways, airports, bridges, tunnels and yes cities. Nothing moves without truckers. There’s not enough police, military or tow trucks in Canada to do anything about it.
Get used to it. We are fighting for the freedom of Canadian citizens and their children. Of course if you stopped buying “stuff” and end all mandates this could end tomorrow.
Dan Bitor
Penticton
Taxpayers get ready for a shock
Dear Editor:
Penticton property taxpayers, I have written two letters directly to city council members with no responses, and we all need to bring Council to the negotiating table.
I need 2,000 taxpayers to email Council with the following question. Use this email address to reach all council members when you email your question to council: council@penticton.ca
“Council, if residential property assessments increased 28% on average for 2022 calculation purposes, and business and commercial property assessments increased 16% on average for 2022, how do you intend to allocate the property tax burden fairly between the two classifications of taxpayers?”
Hopefully, 2,000 emails from property taxpayers can bring Council to the negotiating table. For the information of taxpayers, a small adjustment to the business tax multiplier was approved in December 2021 by council.
Some property taxpayers are in for a possible shock, when they open their 2022 property tax bills.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Time to rethink local policing
Dear Editor:
It is time for municipalities to rethink their police force.
In January 2022, Canada’s new Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced a review of RCMP contract policing in provinces and municipalities across Canada following years of scandals involving systemic racism, excessive use of force, sexual misconduct and police officers’ roles in dealing with mental health calls.
(Source: “RCMP contract headed for police review,” CBC).
In 2021, the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security with MPs from all four parties made 42 recommendations, among them calling for an end to contract policing (Government of Canada Public Safety, 2021).
The number of reviews, committees, public inquiries, lawsuits and oversight for this police force is costing taxpayers billions of dollars.
In 2021, the federal government and RCMP union approved a substantial pay increase for RCMP members retroactive to 2017. While municipalities like Penticton were left out of negotiations, they are responsible for 90% of the costs due by April 2022.
So taxpayers are paying for a police force yet you have no say in policing in your communities.
Norma Bates
Penticton