As Dusk Falls
(Rated M for Mature)
(Xbox Series X,S,PC )
As Dusk Falls brings players along on a drama filled journey of two families on different sides of the law.
As Dusk falls is unlike any other game out there. The visuals alone shows this isn't your normal game.
The game is more of an interactive story than anything else. You take control at points of different characters in the story. One side you have a family crossing the country when they run into another family of robbers running from the police. The story is a high point of the game. Players can have up to eight people play along with you.
Another highlight is the ability to download the As Dusk Falls app so you don't need a large amount of controllers. The characters you get to know within the story are intriguing and relatable to the player.
The voice acting is well done with each line packing the punch or tone you expect.
Players are given a couple ways of interacting with the story. They can move a cursor over objects to select those objects. The player is also tasked with hitting a button or an arrow. You have to complete these quick time events fast or you will miss your opportunity.
A new addition to the interactive game formula is the ability to take back choice with the press of the button.
Played out over 30 years, the story starts out in 1998. You play the game through different perspectives. In one scenario, plans go upside down when a family gets into an accident and are stuck in a roadside motel. The other side is about another family that is also stuck at that motel after a robbery goes wrong.
During dialog, players can select different choices that will affect the story, sometimes in some harsh ways.
The story will take most players around eight hours to complete. The pacing of the story is well done with only the last part being a bit slower. The rest of the story is full of action, drama, and consequences of actions taken. The game doesn't take many risks to differentiate this game from the likes of games like the Dark Pictures Anthology. As Dusk Falls gets a 9/10.
If you have game pass you can download the game as part of the service. If you want to own it forever it will cost you $29.99 USD.
Feel free to contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more.
On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13