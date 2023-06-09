Low-income tennant handed eviction notice
Dear Editor:
I am a very low-income single parent with two kids who has been living in a house on the Naramata Centre property for the past almost 10 years.
The Naramata Centre has chosen to evict us knowing full well that it will render us homeless. The Naramata Centre is a registered charity that is rooted in the United Church. It claims to need the home we have been living in for the past decade for programming and states that none of the other 30-plus buildings on their 23 acres of land are suitable, they have to take our home.
I have recently applied for disability and am currently on income assistance. The Naramata Centre does not have to evict us, they are choosing to. Evicting a poor family is a glaring contrast to what they say they stand for and what they are trying to accomplish. The United Church has several “policy positions” that can be found through the United Church commons, a link on their social justice page that outlines that the church is clearly aware of the negative impact of inadequate housing on families.
Yet here we are. Our tenancy has not been an easy one. I have had to fight to get the Centre to maintain our rental. We have gone without water and heat and lived with a major rat infestation for years. I have 10 years of correspondence to prove it.
We are a good family who has never failed to pay our rent (we pay early every month), who cares about our home and will be leaving it in a much better state than we found it. The Naramata Centre and the United Church do not practise what they preach, perhaps this is why they are experiencing such a decline in members.
This family knows all too well how they have conducted themselves through the Naramata Centre Society and how they have demonstrated actions and behaviours that are the polar opposite of those, that a Christian organization that claims to help heal the sick, feed the poor, and clothe the homeless, are meant to display. We are one such family who has experienced these behaviours first hand.
There is a cognitive dissonance surrounding the United Church in general and the Naramata Centre Society, in particular out here in Naramata.
Liz Bourassa
Naramata
Don’t use symbols for political purposes
Dear Editor:
As Canadians, we are a “diverse, open, and accepting” nation. We must also respect and accept the opinions and beliefs of other Canadians who may not be in agreement with the majority.
All Canadians have a right to Freedom of Speech and expression in regard to religion, politics, and/or other personal choices we make. The rainbow crosswalk the Penticton City Council of 2022 agreed to display would have served the purpose of condemning intolerance and supporting diversity without adding the spiritually symbolic feathers of an Indian Nation.
There are Okanagan Nation Elders who do not agree with the council’s decision as the feather is a symbol of peace and should not be used on a politically-motivated project that is causing so much anger.
I have spoken to a well-respected elder of the Osoyoos Indian Band and she, too, believes that our spiritual symbols should not be used for any political purpose.
She was also sad to see the lack of respect and understanding of our Indian ways by the elected leaders who agreed to put a significant symbol of the Okanagan Nation where it will be walked on, spit on, not to mention the doggie pee.
A crosswalk is not the place for any of our Okanagan Nations symbolism. If this project is about respect, the feathers must be removed from the rainbow crosswalk. It can be placed on the City of Penticton banner, or by the local Indian band’s banner who are both in support of the “Project Respect” initiative by Queens Park Elementary.
We’re all in favour of a diverse, open, and accepting community. However, elected political leaders must be careful when making decisions that disrespect one group to satisfy another. In Canada, you’re free to be who you want to be with or without support from anyone and to have pride in who you are without having parades and flying flags.
Joe McGinnis
Okanagan Nation Elder
Lack of respect for indigenous heritage
Dear Editor:
Summerland’s former name was Nicola Prairie, an old term used since 1826, indicating the land of Grand Chief Nicola of the Okanagan nation.
In 1986, the Summerland Museum complied 28 separate burial sites (confirmed or speculated) in Summerland. The Heritage Commission and Summerland’s museum have attempted to protect these indigenous sites.
But Summerland is now losing these sites. There was a recent loss of a portion of a significant indigenous village site: now developed. And just lately, ilx̌ai, known as Illahie, was lost to development. Ilx̌ai was a significant historic site.
The Okanagan Historical Society, states that this site contains the highest concentration of indigenous artifacts in the Okanagan Valley; greater than sntlemukten. Ilx̌ai contains burial sites and is adjacent to Zimmerman Gulch, the main trail to Nicola Prairie. This site was used to launch ilx̌aiut; Syilx’s interesting and unique lake navigational system.
Apparently, the next site up for development is Banks Crescent. This is the site of the well-documented aqskepkpina battle.
Years ago, an orchardist accidently disturbed an indigenous cemetery, exposing the remains of at least 14 Okanagan warriors. Fortunately, an oral history of the battle exists. The year was 1808, it was a significant battle and the Shuswap defeated the Okanagan warriors.
The exposed cemetery had the typical indigenous characteristics: overlooking the battle site.
Interestingly, one Okanagan warrior, probably a chief, was buried upright in a carved wooden chair. This dispute was probably the last time the Okanagan Nation was defeated in battle. Not long afterwards, a young ylmixʷm Nicola skillfully created alliances and became one of B.C.’s most powerful grand chiefs.
The decision to allow development on this cemetery site should be revisited. This historic site deserves a comprehensive archaeological assessment.
David Gregory
Summerland
Unhappy with City services
Dear Editor:
I have been reading daily all the comments regarding the bike lane and find it very interesting that our elected officials have no intention listening to the taxpayers of Penticton.
As I drive around the city, very rarely do I see anyone riding in these lanes. One day I saw three homeless pushing their carts in the bike lane and a woman riding her bike on the sidewalk. Traffic can be backed up for two blocks on Duncan and Fairview in busy times and this is certainly an accident waiting to happen.
We spend time in Mesa and four lanes of traffic and a bike lane beside with a painted line and guess what, no accidents.
How our taxes are being spent makes you wonder if our council have any sense at all.
On to other matters.
This morning an employee of our city riding an electric bike checking recycling bins was about to write a ticket to me when I asked her what the problem was.
She told me and I told her what the recycle list permitted and she didn’t even have the correct information.
Maybe the City should be worrying about all the properties in Penticton that cultivate dead grass and weeds and properties that make our city look trashy.
Beautiful Penticton? What glasses are they looking through?
I received our City utility bill this month and sewer went from $22 to $40. Check that percentage of increase. The home owners who are trying to keep their properties attractive are penalized with water rates as well. When do we have another election?
It is truly a sad day when elected officials refuse to hear what taxpayers are saying.
Carol Newton
Penticton