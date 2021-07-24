I was very sad to learn of the passing of not only one of Penticton’s finest citizens, but our oldest.
Ruby Cumberland died late last week, peacefully, at The Hamlets in Penticton. She was 110, one of only 11 supercentenarians in Canada.
Amazingly, when journalist Mark Brett interviewed Ruby last spring for her birthday, she was sharp, funny and engaging.
I know Mark was very fond of her. The staff at The Hamlets loved her. For her 109th birthday, the community mailed Ruby literally hundreds of birthday cards.
Appropriately enough, Ruby was the first Penticton resident to be officially vaccinated for COVID. During Ruby’s lifetime, she survived the Spanish Flu and COVID and was alive (although only an infant) when the Titanic sunk.
She remained active in the community, even at the age of 105.
In life, there’s a few people you will meet who are unforgettable. For me, Ruby Cumberland is one of them. I feel very blessed to have known her.
—-
I’m glad to see there’s a Mini Peach, an abridged version of the Penticton Peach Festival on Saturday, August 7. The one-day event will feature mostly local talent. The line-up and schedule of events will be released early next week. As always, it’s a free event to the community. Thanks to the volunteers.
—-
The Millers gave up their landline about five years ago because it really wasn’t worth the monthly expense.
The only time I used it was when my cellphone went missing somewhere in the house and I needed to phone myself to find which pillow I left it under.
I’ve tried, in the meantime, to train Milo to retrieve my phone whenever it gets lost. He can find a five-day-old piece of popcorn under a couch, but not my phone.
My father, who lives out of province, sometimes becomes incredibly annoyed when I call home because cellular devices often don’t offer the same high level of reception as a landline and our conversations can be cut off in midsentence.
I have an additional reason to hate cell phones.
I now own a second one for business purposes and, apparently, the previous individual who was assigned the number, “Jennifer,” gets a lot of calls and texts, mostly from gambling organizations.
A caller even asked me if I knew where to get hold of her.
I’ve never met Jennifer. I don’t know who the hell she is.
And I don’t like her.
I keep waiting for a prank call at 2 a.m. — “Hi, this is Jennifer, any messages?”
—-
Trivia: Country singer John Denver was originally in the
running for the Zack Mayo role in “An Officer and a Gentleman.”
That would have really sucked.
Richard Gere, one of the best actors without a single Academy Award nomination to date (did the members not see “Chicago?”) was later offered the role that made him a star.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.
Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca