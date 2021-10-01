Bike lanes are financial disaster
Dear Editor:
In 2020, Patrizia DeBrisay was the first to write a letter to the editor of The Herald challenging the bike project but no one supported her, although I did.
Now people are realizing what a bad idea it was; however, it is too late.
Had we cared more we could have saved millions. I have a feeling people will wake up when tax time comes around since it is our money as taxpayers that were spent — and we will be paying for awhile.
In my opinion, $8-$12 million seems impossibly steep for the work completed.
I would like to see fiscal accountability.
We are owed this.
Let’s say the stretch of Martin Street is one kilometre long. How much can cement blocks and metal banding cost, $30/m? 10 meters = $300; 100 metres = $3,000; 1 kilometre $300,000... What about the rest?
Have other projects been considered?
Instead of confusing green painted areas, symbols, and signage, why not add a system of bike paths to Skaha Lake Park?
As far as Martin Street is concerned, I say let’s share the road. Bicycles are vehicles, full stop.
The real bottom line is that these millions should benefit everyone, and there are bigger problems than the absence of dedicated bike lanes in Penticton.
We desperately need affordable housing, better school yards and playgrounds, public spaces better equipped for the disabled, and basic resources for the homeless.
And also a new large clinic.
Making our city greener is admirable, but perhaps this is a question of style over substance. Let’s tackle the needs of our community first.
From a disgruntled taxpayer.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Educate yourself on water licenses
Dear Editor:
The B.C. Water Sustainability Act of 2016 comes into effect for groundwater licensing on March 1, 2022. The Act is a good move forward, we, the public need to increase the water security of our aquifers.
The dilemma is, with less than six months to go, a mere one-in-five small business owners, ranchers and farmers in rural B.C. have applied for a licence. Many small businesses in rural B.C., such as roadside restaurants, motels and gas stations, rely on groundwater for their livelihood. Many are operated by families. These are typically small business operations and owners who are not familiar with all the various government requirements.
In B.C. 16,000 historical users still have to submit their licence applications to protect their legal access to groundwater before March 1, 2022.
Based on fairness to those who did apply it seems inevitable that government will be forced to act against un-licensed groundwater users. By not applying for a licence, historical groundwater users are effectively giving the government back the volumes of water they were using. After March 1, 2022 these volumes go into the provincial communal system for reallocation and when the historical users apply after the deadline they will be at the back of the line.
To find out more about licensing go to: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/ water/water-licensing-rights/water-licences-approvals/new-requirements-for-groundwater-users
Lynn Walford
Penticton
Hydro working just fine for B.C.
Dear Editor:
Without a doubt the climate is changing. Weather patterns that humanity has counted on to thrive have changed to make current weather events a challenge to live in many parts of the world.
We are fortunate in BC to have cheap, clean, unsubsidized, available during peak demand in any weather, hydro for our primary electrical source.
What I don’t get is this seeming desire to have more alternative (subsidized) electrical generation in British Columbia. Alberta and Saskatchewan could definitely tone down the use of coal fired generation plants for example, but with B.C.’s Site C coming on line, we don’t need subsidized alternative electrical production here. For example, if solar is so wonderful, why did Summerland not foot the whole bill for their solar project with Summerland tax dollars instead of the majority of the financing being from Canadian taxpayers?
Natural gas for heat and other household uses is an inexpensive clean burning fuel. Cheaper than unsubsidized electricity. A consideration for those on fixed incomes.
Some may claim to believe the oil patch receives subsidies to the tune of billions of dollars. They do as well as most mining, forestry and other manufacturing businesses. It’s the Canadian tax system that allows companies to write down capital expenses, research and development and other valid expenses.Oil , gas,and mining have received monies for research and development and other items, but not for direct production. Bombardier comes to mind where direct payments have been made from the Canadian Government, but then Quebec is special.
Electric cars are evolving and the battery construction is improving constantly to offer longer ranges and quicker charges.
Electrification of many forms of travel is coming, busses, long haul trucks and trains come to mind. Just going to take a while as existing vehicles wear out and can be replaced cost effectively with the same in electric.
It’s going to take a while to replace the 3 million or so cars in BC and the 3 billion or so in the world. Glad we have Site C to provide electricity to the eventual electrification of the transport sector in BC.
It is terrific to see many passionate people out there so very concerned about the changing climate. I am also concerned about the changing climate. However, if I could, I’d be directing my concerns more to the countries that are still building coal fired electrical plants (China) to power the solar panel factories or countries ( China) that are providing aid to third world countries by building coal fired electrical plants. China recently mentioned they are not going to build any more new coal fired plants in these countries. Good thing, it’s a start.
I suspect there are statistics out there that provide alternative facts, but I truly believe if countries went to hydro if available, nuclear then windy/solar and put a cork in the coal fired electrical plants, the world would get back on track with CO2 emissions and meet targets the suits have proclaimed quicker than pointing fingers and demanding more alternative electrical generation where it’s not required.
Just stop wanting subsidized power production in B.C., hydro is working just fine and will continue for another 100 years.
Chris Blann
Naramata
There’s no fool like an old fool
Dear Editor:
I blew it, I really blew it. There’s no fool like an old fool.
I was in a local thrift store with my first wife. She was shopping for “tops.”
I was shopping for whatever.
In the store there is a wall full of artwork, Muriel’s paintings, pictures, and posters, etc.
I was studying them as was this nice young lass with long dark hair. My wife was checking out bras somewhere else in the store..
The young lass said to me. "I find some of these paintings really interesting", I agreed saying "they really are,"
It’s unusual for a nice young lady to talk and strike up a conversation with an older bloke and I was flattered some.
Without making it obvious I gave her the “once over,” and made an observation, I asked her if it was her first one.
She said with a smile. "Pardon me?” I motioned to her tummy which I thought was a ‘baby bump’ and I got a ding, ding, ding in my head.
She politely said, "Oh no ...I guess I am out of shape, I then apologized and said, "Oh yes me too.” Pointing to my elderly pot.
I made a hasty retreat telling my wife that I would wait in the car for her. As luck would have it, I was parked right outside the front door.
In the mirror I saw the young lady open the door and hold it open for my first wife. The two lasses spoke to each other and my wife got into our car, I asked my wife what the young lass had said to her? She replied, “Oh she was really nice, she held the door open for me but she seemed a little confused? Then she said that she was driving her brother’s car and forgot what it looked like. She added that she was having one of those days!
I cringed and thought ouch!.
To the young lady checking out the artwork, I apologize and I must tell you that you were the prettiest thing that I had seen all day.
Not counting my first wife of course.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
