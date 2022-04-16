Appreciates columns by Ken Tapping
Dear Editor:
Science writing for the general public is no easy task. The task is made more difficult when the topics covered are hugely complex, unobservable to most of us and far removed from everyday life.
But we are lucky to have one of the best as a regular contributor to the Herald/ Daily Courier. For a smalltown newspaper like ours to have the caliber of science writer like Ken Tapping is special. It takes exceptional skill to take abstract concepts and make them comprehensible.
While I can’t claim to fully grasp the physics of black holes, gravity waves or quantum computing, I always look forward to Ken’s depictions of such phenomenon. I hope the government administrators in Ottawa appreciate what Ken does for them (they probably don’t).
His column helps to inform the public about astronomy and the work done at the federal White Lake Observatory and by their collaborators globally. His column helps to make their science relevant to all of us.
And the best is yet to come.
With the James Webb space telescope to soon become operational, the flow of new observations about our universe and our place in it will certainly provide rich fodder for Ken, and for his column. I can't wait.
Scott Smith
Penticton
Summerlanders need to get involved
Dear Editor:
I was shocked, disappointed and frankly embarrassed by the fact that only 118 people got off their keesters to respond to Summerland’s Eco-Village survey (Herald, April 13).
What’s in a name Romeo? When council/city hall actually to to the effort of making it possible for taxpayers to participate in developmental policy and less than 2% of the population actually take advantage of the opportunity, well, sadly, if this is an example of the public participational quotient of the population of our town Summerland, then the conclusion has to be one of rank apathy resulting in we get what we deserve. Shame.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Climate change used as a political excuse
Dear Editor:
Climate change is the feeble excuse that the Liberals, NDP and Green Party use for the mess that Trudeau Liberals have created.
Fossil fuels, gasoline, diesel fuel, propane, natural gas, etc. were not created by mankind. The same creator that we call God of the bible put all of these precious fuels in the earth for our use.
Carbon itself is harmless. It is the monoxide in the exhaust fuels that is poisonous. Science has the ways and means of removing carbon monoxide. Electricity is fine for a few thousand vehicles, but not for a billion or more. The solution is to remove the monoxide from the carbon.
Also the One who created the universe doesn’t make mistakes. Consider this: the earth is exactly the perfect distance from the sun. Any closer we would bun up. Any further away we would freeze.
Also, we have H2O water in abundance and plenty of oxygen to sustain life as we know it.
Our wonderful Creator God did it all because He loves us and everything He created. Give Him thanks.
Gary Young
Penticton
Bravo to Penticton for bike lanes
Dear Editor:
I would like to express my positive outlook and appreciation towards the City of Penticton’s commitment to safe bike lanes. It is both shocking and admirable to see how many bikers utilize bike lanes in other cities such as Victoria, Barcelona, or even Mexico City.
Although smaller in population, I believe that Penticton is greatly suited to bike lanes and perhaps well ahead of its time. With a retiring baby-boomer generation, this progression is needed to support our upcoming generations who have eager values to fight climate change. The bike lanes encourage green initiatives by providing cost-free transportation which simultaneously promotes personal health and well-being.
The bike lanes also create an interconnectedness to our downtown core which is encompassed by a vastness of small businesses; this will have a lasting effect on the local economy and encourage growth by our rising entrepreneurs.
Penticton is a beautiful place to travel by bike and the bikes lane provide a safe space to do so. I am thrilled to watch the development of our city match the demand for sustainability and youth empowerment.
Marvin Hayter
Penticton
Poilievre met with great enthusiasm
Dear Editor:
Re: “Okanagan MPs are suckers for Poilievre’s crypto cures,” (Courier letters, April 14).
I am astonished by Rick St. Martin’s letter claiming that the attendees at Pierre Poilievre’s leadership campaign event in Kelowna was attended by “paid shills.”
What evidence did he have?
My husband and I attended and, like all attendees, we were given placards to support Pierre.
The event was free and we were invited to bring our friends and family. Like elsewhere in Canada, he attracted a huge crowd (more than 1,000) who were willing to stand outside in 6 degrees to hear him and he was received with genuine enthusiasm.
As for the Donald Trump reference — which is tiresome — no Canadian politician is like Trump.
Using that term just demonstrates a laziness in analysis.
Allison Budd
West Kelowna
Easter is a celebration of newness, promise
Dear Editor:
Spring — another new feeling of hope for life and living.
Easter is that celebration of newness and promise, yet inside the churches we may again hear words like “sacrifice, ransom, original sin,” concepts that came forward from ancient and pagan history and got bargained into the concepts of Christianity when Christianity was bundled together with Greek and Roman influences.
The record of a sublimely-balanced life, truly lived in dedication to a loving God by Jesus was shared on a day to day basis by his 12 apostles throughout four years of intense teaching and demonstration, after which he gave the instruction, go out and teach “the Fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man.”
Paul, a Roman, much responsible for the teachings of Christianity, never met Jesus in the flesh, was never a student like the 12 apostles and the 70 disciples (which included a women's corp) or part of the throngs which followed Jesus wherever he went.
After Jesus was gone, Paul had a vision in which Jesus entreated him to stop persecuting his believers and at that point, Paul became a convert.
“Paul’s theory of original sin, the doctrines of hereditary guilt and innate evil and redemption therefrom, were partly Mithraic in origin, having little in common with Hebrew theology or Jesus’ teachings. Some phases of Paul's teachings regarding original sin and the atonement were original with himself.” (pg. 1339, The Urantia Book)
Jesus in contrast “boldly proclaimed man's spiritual freedom and dared to teach that mortals of the flesh are indeed and in truth sons of the living God.” (pg 1671, The Urantia Book).
The Bible gives us such a scant account of His admirable life, but it was all recorded by those celestial beings who accompanied him as a witness to his time on earth.
The complete story is available in the Urantia book from Amazon or can be heard and downloaded for free on youtube/urantia audiobook.
Paper 196, entitled the Faith of Jesus is an inspiring picture of his Godship and humanity integrated into a balanced personality, a personal mentorship that is still practical and much needed but hard to find today.
If the Pope and all the churches that espouse Christ are looking to bring refreshment into their witness today, they would do well to change the guilt laden symbol of Christianity as Christ hanging from a cross to a new symbolic invitation to life.
Why not a vine laden with flowers ascending the cross (his parable: I Am the true vine..) or the tree of life?
His loving, dedicated, successful life should be reflected in that symbol and in his church.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
People in Kelowna have loving hearts
Dear Editor:
I wish to thank the ladies and gentleman who came to my aid Wednesday, April 13 outside Capri Medical. You truly are special. A big thank you to doctor and staff at Capri Medical for seeing me so quickly before I was whisked off to KGH. People in Kelowna have big, loving hearts.
Jean Swan
Kelowna
Let’s take a breather from development
Dear Editor:
I understand Kelowna is growing at a record speed but why would anyone want to live in a building where five people lost their lives while under construction?
It’s mindboggling to me, I can’t even walk by the building without leaving flowers for those who lost their lives, let alone go downtown. Yet another building behind it has broken ground.
I understand there is an ongoing investigation into this tragedy that occurred last summer, but it saddens me that City of Kelowna has given Mission Group precedent in continuing their building projects before a memorial was made for the families to grieve their loved ones.
C. Bailey
Kelowna
With a giant deficit, time to defund CBC
Dear Editor:
Re: “Reining in CBC a great plan,” (Courier, letters, April 14).
Bruce Stevens’ letter to the Editor makes good sense. But I don’t think he went far enough. I feel the CBC should be separated from our government.
Either privatize it or just drop it from being. It costs Canadian taxpayers more than $1.5 billion annually.
With our deficit, we don’t need this radio/TV station.
Rick Runge
Kelowna
Today’s evil Angel of Death
Dear Editor:
We see it all repeating in the Ukraine before our very eyes today, yet we still can’t believe it.
The Exodus from Egypt. The Babylonian captivity.
Herod’s massacre of the innocents.
The work in progress... by the civilized, educated of the year 2022? The crucifixion of an innocent Ukraine nation and complete obliteration of the Ukraine family unit. Evil at its worst
Dust to dust by today’s evil Angel of Death. That this seems to be climaxing during the Easter season, is there a glimmer, a message of hope here? And yet a possibility for the perpetrators to be forgiven?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton