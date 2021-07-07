Shocked by number of non-maskers
Dear Editor:
My brother and I went to Safeway today and were absolutely stunned by the number of people not wearing masks.
Yes, things are getting better, but we are not out of the woods yet. I can just about guarantee you that another lockdown is coming. The pandemic is not over and you are jeopardizing the health of your neighbours and your family.
I just found out that a friend who I see often has not been vaccinated.
I am furious.
He thinks that I am overreacting. He is putting my health in jeopardy. That is not a friend.
You would be amazed at the number of people poo-pooing the pandemic. I have made it seven decades and I am not going out because I am being a fool.
Rikka Guttormsson
Penticton
The Opposition is provoking an election
Dear Editor:
Re: “Summer Election?” by Dan Albas.
Moody’s Credit Rating for Canada continues to be AAA. What the Budget Officer and multi economists have repeatedly pointed out is that without government support during this pandemic, the economy would crumble.
With that support , the foundation is laid for resumption, indeed predicted to be 6.1% in the latter part of 2021. The populace has been assisted through ruinous times. Many even have a little money saved, meaning consumer spending could quickly recover.
Curiously, it would seem the Conservative Opposition begrudges that. Even the slightest attention paid to history would preclude that kind of selfish partisanship.
The child poverty rate in Canada alone has dramatically changed for the better in the past six years. Who could want to reverse that? Only a partisan group calling those “the policies of four shades of red.”
On June 20, a five-year old is in life -threatening condition, two other children also shot at a toddler’s birthday party in Toronto. Was the leader of the Official Opposition overcome with emotion at the further example of the ravages of gun violence as he brought it up in the House ? He made not a mention.
He continued to belabor “military scandal,” seemingly oblivious to the military record during the Conservative decade, previous to this government.
A time when suicide among military — four in one week — was met with “stonewalling from the Harper government.”
When the military Ombudsman, first Pat Stogran, then Pierre Daigle, requested documents from the Defense Department, the Harper government deemed the records “secret,” “cabinet confidences” and refused. Stogran, military Ombudsman , and a service man himself, was maligned, ridiculed and his medical records revealing PTSD accessed in order to suggest incompetence.
Who are these folks kidding? Messrs Bezan and O’Toole figured prominently during that decade, including when Vance, rather than censured, was appointed.
I would be remiss if I did not point out that in March 2011, the Harper government was the first in the entire history of Canada to be found in Contempt of Parliament, owing to their failure to produce requested documents.
The endless vicious personal attacks the Official Opposition fill their “official” time with, in a desperate bid for relevance, would appear to be nothing other than an attempt to provoke an election “for political purposes.”
Why not admit it ?
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Olalla fire concern went unanswered
Dear Editor:
The letter submitted by Andy Thomson of July 6, “Was this a disaster waiting to happen?,” deserves a response.
Don’t hold your breath readers as local preachers sending out Fire Smart pamphlets — telling people to be aware and report potential fire hazards — is a joke.
I sent pictures requested by the Herald of a very short, overgrown lane which is an unsightly fire trap joining the rear of my property in Olalla.
No response has come from any of the overpaid heads or the Ministry responsible.
Any person interested is welcome to stop by and see for themselves how a known, unsightly, potentially-dangerous fire trap goes unattended.
Whoever said one voice, one vote, can be the deciding factor should think again.
The fires in B.C were to be expected with this record-breaking heat wave hovering over the province.
Being 82 years old — and no longer able to maintain the back lane for the last several years — has opened my eyes to the incredible lack of concern by those who are responsible for property in their the care.
At age 82, would Worksafe BC cover me if I got hurt doing clean-up work for likely some desk jockey who knows nothing about prevention — the Fire Smart cure?
The people responsible may run, but they can’t hide.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Support for comments made by Brownlee
Dear Editor:
I would like to defend Karen Brownlee’s comments on the possible contamination of a vote recount, if taken, on the Skaha Marina upgrade (Herald, June 22).
First is the absurd cost and placement of the city’s new bicycle lanes. They are so ridiculous that it begs for more information to be made public, like each and every councillor giving a written explanation to the local press on their decision to support the project.
But to me, the City-owned and managed property at 935 Forestbrook Drive in Penticton is a sure sign of the decay, and worse, of the city’s executive employees.
This house was a drug haven, and I repeat, owned and managed by the City of Penticton.
If Lou Sloboda, Lisa Martin, Marie Thor or anyone else would like to know more, you are all welcome to visit and learn a lot more about Penticton City Hall.
If Karen Brownlee is concerned about her situation enough to go public, she has my support.
Gary E. Stevenson
Penticton
Failure to address net loss of urban trees
Dear Editor:
Recent land use, zoning and development variance decisions to densify Kelowna's urban core and urban centres have resulted in a net loss of urban tree numbers.
Vancouver has developed a plan to solve this problem and is making it available to other local governments to use to help improve the liveability of B.C. cities and reduce the impacts of climate change and global warming.
Decisions to redevelop urban areas cannot be one-sided in favour of growth. Those decisions require trade-offs to be made based on identifying and understanding long-term consequences of urban growth on local and regional environments.
City staff need to provide council and the public with assessments and mitigation plans for each land use zoning and variance permit application that they support.
One important biometric to consider is the net loss in the number of urban trees that will result from each application.
It is clear from historical aerial images that Kelowna has lost a significant number of urban trees in its urban core and suburban core during the past 20 years. The Ponds and McKinley Beach areas show huge net losses of trees.
I urge council to direct staff at the earliest possible opportunity to provide critical assessment and mitigation planning reports to support their recommendations for land use, zoning and variance approvals.
Urban growth results in more density, more people, more cars and less carbon-efficient building. The net result is an increase in greenhouse gas emissions, more pollutants and hotter urban temperatures. More trees are needed to offset these impacts.
Council needs to make the best planning decisions it can to ensure Kelowna is meeting its long-term commitments to address climate change and global warming and to meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets.
Failure to address net tree loss will make Kelowna a far less attractive, liveable and sustainable city by 2040.
Richard Drinnan
Kelowna
Let’s first solve the problems on Earth
Dear Editor:
If global warming is our reality, why are all the rockets being shot up to Mars, the moon, space stations and now space tourism never mentioned as contributing to global warming?
Instead of turning space into a garbage dump and giving a few privileged wealthy a thrill, perhaps the savings could be spent on solving some problems on Earth.
Wendy Lojstrup
Brentwood Bay
Is it rest homes or rest-in-peace homes?
Dear Editor:
This unprecedented heat has exposed yet another dangerous deficiency in our already inadequate long-term care homes.
A caller to CBC Radio said his parent’s room in a Lower Mainland facility was 36 C + at 10:30 a.m.
What would it be at bedtime?
A spokeswoman at one of these places mentioned cooling rooms. Can residents sleep in these common rooms?
Also, one person was told they were responsible to provide a fan for their parent’s room.
Australia is under yet another lock-down. Now they are getting even more serious, as by law, all employees of long-term homes must be vaccinated.
Here, there is an unreasonable fear that affected employees would quit if shots were mandated.
However, if all vulnerable clients in all settings were this protected, these eligible workers would have trouble finding new jobs.
Do we want rest homes or rest in peace homes?
Joy Lang
Penticton