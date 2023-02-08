Chinese balloon story could be overblown
Dear Editor:
I can remember as a child living in the aftermath of the Second World War, that the big event twice a day was watching a weather balloon launched from the U.K. government’s meteorological office near my home in Camborne, Cornwall.
I have just learned that over 900 meteorological offices around the world still launch similar balloons twice a day.
I can remember the saga of Balloon Boy in 2009, when a Colorado couple alerted authorities that their six-year-old son had somehow gotten into a home-made balloon they had just launched. It drew huge media attention floating around for a day or so before landing.
Now, the world’s media had been taken for a ride in the hot air that filled that magic balloon; as the boy was kept hidden at home the entire time, in what was an elaborate hoax and publicity stunt.
There was a similar outcry in 1938, when Orson Welles converted H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” into a fake news radio broadcast, which was so realistic that many
listeners were convinced that Martians had landed in New Jersey.
These incidents flashed though my brain while watching the BBC-TV World News on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Chinese balloon which had captured world media’s attention for a few days had just met its demise, when deflated by a missile fired by a U.S. fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina.
A couple of eye winesses from nearby Myrtle Beach had filmed the proceedings on their cell phones, and were explaining what they saw to a very excited BBC news anchor. He kept repeating himself for a complete hour, looking at times as if he may be experiencing some kind of medical emergency... or at least an orgasm.
Apparently, this balloon from China is the size of three school buses, and is now scattered debris somewhere in the deep Atlantic Ocean, after plummeting from 60,000 feet. It is presently unknown how much will be retrieved, and what information will be believable, if it is even shared. Nothing about this balloon is quite as tangible as the American U-2 spy plane that was shot down over Russia in 1960. Lest we forget, CIA Pilot Gary Powers was the real spy in the sky.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Downtowns will be like crack houses
Dear Editor:
As I watch the insanity of both our woke, federal and provincial, left-wing governments, I just have to shake my head. It is easy to understand how 67% of Canadians polled, believe Canada is broken.
Now thanks to our B.C. government legalizing (oops, I mean decriminalized) hard drugs — like opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, plus cocaine, meth and MDA — it will be easier for people to get addicted.
It’s party time folks.
Also, thanks to this apparently, stigma- reducing measure, pushers of this poison can now enjoy a newer, less-risky, business model. Now they can stand off school grounds and say, “Hey kid, are you 18 and want to make some good money? There’s no risk to you now if you get caught. They can’t even take your drugs away.”
But, at least now, you can shoot up on Main Street without worrying about being stigmatized. After all, being stigmatized is much more damaging than what the drugs are doing to you.
Just don’t get caught walking around with an open can of beer. That’s illegal.
Do I have sympathy for those who somehow got addicted to painkillers though over prescription? Sure.
However, those that choose to play with fire know the risks. This is a stupid move that has been tried and failed in places like Portland and San Francisco, just to mention a few.
It’s going to fail here and end up costing more lives than it ever saves and it will turn our downtown area into a crack house.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Peachland bypass would be a life saver
Dear Editor:
The fact that it took another death is tragic, but I welcome whole-heartedly Peachland’s city council’s renewed interest in forcing the Ministry of Transportation to finally reduce the speed on the dangerous stretch of highway, between Hwy. 97 and the Coquihalla interchange and Peachland’s Drought Road turnoff.
Going south, this section of highway with its breath-taking panoramic view of the lake, curves downhill towards a very tight
S-shaped bend that becomes even more dangerous, because it’s downhill at 90 km/h, picking up speed that has you hitting 110km at the bottom, as you whoosh by some poor-soul sitting (unprotected) in the middle of the highway, waiting to make a left turn onto Drought Road — a driving procedure that for most drivers is incredibly dangerous, even worse in winter conditions.
High-centre-of-gravity SUVs and light trucks, are not built to corner like a low-slung sports car. 90 km/h is too fast,
This is an important problem to local resident making every trip to and from Peachland a dangerous undertaking.
A mix of poor attention and poor driving skills, plus the natural physical limitation of the road, make this particular section prone to accidents.
Recent B.C. traffic studies show speeding is the direct cause of two-of-five traffic accidents. It also shows slower speeds saves lives.
I know the Ministry does not want to slow traffic down Hwy 97., which is an international route, but this brings us back to the critical need for a Westside-Peachland bypass.
As our population grows, this section of Hwy. 97 ceases, in many ways, needs to be a highway and instead has become a vital main arterial municipal road — 85 per cent of Hwy. 97 traffic is local, connecting the Central Okanagan region.
Reduced speeds saves lives and fuel.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Drug addicts need proper guidance
Dear Editor:
The tragedy of thousands of deaths due to illegal drugs, contaminated with fentanyl, is understandable.
People with drug addiction, for the most part, do not have access to an inexpensive and safe alternative. Recent decriminalization of small personal amounts of narcotics may help to destigmatize drug addiction, but will not solve the problem.
Unless and until addicts are provided with either convenient and timely professional guidance and instruction, or safe and readily available narcotics, people will continue to die diaily at an unacceptable rate.
Norman Wale, M.D.
Victoria
Short-term rentals pushed prices higher
Dear Editor:
Victoria has been experiencing record homelessness and a rental crisis worse than ever before. We see and experience the ramifications daily, not to mention those who we know who have become directly affected. Our grandchildren, their friends, stories of friends of friends or in the way that we cannot find employees, let alone doctors who can afford to live here.
We are in a state of emergency.
How did we let things get this bad? I think it is time that we need to take drastic action to ensure a better quality of life for those around us.
Airbnb and other short-term rentals are negatively affecting the housing market for tenants. It is time that we work to ban and limit these organizations that have shifted the rental market.
It is more profitable to offer rental units to people visiting town, although it has come at the cost of the fabric of our communities.
The price of units have been able to rise significantly because the former short-term rental prices have become the standard pricing.
Long story short, if we would like to preserve our communities and the livelihood of our younger people, we need to ban Airbnb and other short-term rental options.
I sincerely hope that we are able to make things better.
Sarah Lane
Victoria