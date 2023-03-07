We need to focus on significant issues
Dear editor:
It seems to me that we tend to worry more about the relatively small local issues — bike lanes, potholes, ex-mayors — and forget about the real problems created by the real villains of this world ‚ corporation CEOs, bank managers and others — who are creating the dilemmas that are not only killing us and reaping financial rewards while doing so.
Did you know that it cost B.C.’s taxpayers more than $25 million to process all the arrests involved to facilitate the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Northern B.C.? Meanwhile, the president and CEO of the project was awarded with a yearly salary of nearly $10 million. You and I paid for that.
At the same time, the top executives of seven big energy companies who are destroying our planet had their compensation increased by an average of 21% giving them each a pay package of $13.4 million. Nice, eh?
Governments are supposed to be protecting the best interests of all people, not just wealthy corporations. Local problems are “piss-ant” compared to what is happening on the world stage.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Stress will kill you before climate will
Dear editor:
People should stop obsessing about climate change because it’s beyond our control. Unnecessary fear and despondency are stressful. Stress will kill you quicker than the climate ever will.
Humans have always devised ways of dealing with changing climate and environment, while other species have had little success at adaptation. The fossil record illustrates that thousands of species have perished or evolved because of climate change.
Archaeology and history show attempts by past civilizations to placate their climate gods with cult-style practices. These were mostly focussed on accumulating wealth and power and controlling other people, instead of controlling the climate. Things haven’t changed that much.
It’s worth making one’s own assessments instead of blindly accepting all the messages that we hear in the name of science. Science is one thing, but the motives and credibility of the messengers is another.
Where’s the line between science and political science? Media is too shallow and uncritical to be a reliable source. Scientists better watch out when politicians say the science is settled because that will put them out of a job.
After unending warnings from Al Gore, one would expect the Statue of Liberty to have wet feet. Not even close. The waterline looks the same as it did in photographs 125 years ago. Sea levels are estimated to have risen 8 inches since 1880, but beach properties remain in high demand.
Weather data for Penticton shows a rise in mean daily temperatures in July from 20.11 to 20.4 degrees over the last 80 years. Temperatures have increased, but not on the scale we’re led to believe. Thankfully, this isn’t one of the places where climate activists claim temperatures are increasing at twice the global rate.
Justin Trudeau recently made the dramatic announcement that Lytton was a victim of climate change. That’s misinformation and crass exploitation of a sorrowful event. There were heat records set at the time, but the cause of the fire is unknown.
People should devote more thought and effort to adapting to the climate instead of trying to change it.
Carbon taxes don’t work.
Doing something practical like Noah and his ark is better. Build smaller, single storey homes with small windows, high ceilings, more insulation, extended eves and white exteriors.
And please steer clear of cutting back on agriculture and fertilizers as a climate solution. Less food production means higher costs for everybody and starvation for many.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Taxpayers subsidize electric car owners
Dear editor:
On June 19, 2003 there was an article in the Penticton Herald about electric cars. My garage, Maxwell’s Auto Service was the first place in B.C. in the current era to sell electric vehicles. There were no subsidies, incentives or free charging stations to promote sales. I was on my own.
A two-seater and then a four-door sedan was purchased by Ernie and Elvena Slump, who later donated it to our high school automotive class. It was recently seen in the high school recycle container in pieces. I assume it was studied over the years and finally recycled.
Finally to my point of this letter, we have all read the articles on the pros and cons of how green the modern electric cars really are what with mining, manufacturing, and final disposal taken into consideration. But let’s think about the fact that the taxpayers gave great subsidies to people who could afford to purchase these vehicles, then we let them recharge for free on the taxpayers money, and now there is the problem that we, the taxpayer, are again subsidizing owners of electric vehicles by them not contributing to the road tax to build and maintain our highways. This road tax is charged on fuel at the gas pump and is currently not shared equally by all the vehicles on the road.
One way to fairly charge this fee would be to add a tax on kilometres travelled each year at license renewal for all electric vehicles so they will share in the expense of road maintenance. I wonder how long it will take the different levels of government to catch up on this inequality?
Remember that the more electric vehicles on the road means the gasoline and diesel vehicles need to pay more to make up for this shortfall. Many of us will continue to repurchase gas or diesel vehicles as not everyone can afford an electric vehicles $40000 to $80,000 price tag.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Penticton taxpayers are left in the dark
Dear editor:
With the latest iteration of a proposed 9.7% tax increase, taxpayers must wonder what kind of logic, if any, is being shown down at City Hall.
Taxpayers were told that there was a surplus, but not as to how much. We were told that there was a surplus in the electrical reserve account. Again, we don’t know how much but that monies could be taken from that account to further develop the bike lane. Then there was an initially proposed tax rate hike of 8.5%. Not long after that, the next posted rate hike was to be about 5.8%.
With the newly-proposed tax rate hike of 9.7% makes things a real crap shoot for taxpayers. We, the taxpayers, your bosses, deserve to know what’s going on. It would seem that because Vancouver is projecting a 9.7% tax rate hike that we should be subjected to it too. Is this a case of monkey see, monkey do, or what, especially when we are led to believe that there are surpluses?
Once again, the three main issues come to the fore: accountability, fiscal responsibility and openness. It might be likened to the often attributed to statement by Marie-Antoinette saying, “Let them eat cake.”
It would seem that, at City Hall, there is a problem discerning the difference between common sense and nonsense. To better understand this a definition of the two seems to be in order. Common sense is sound or prudent judgement based on a simple perception of a situation or facts. On the other hand, nonsense reflects foolishness or meaningless words or actions. The jury is still out on this one.
Why the newly-proposed tax rate hike, no one knows except for Council. We taxpayers seem to be deemed as mushrooms and fed lots of BS and kept in the dark.
With this proposed tax hike are we to believe that several important infrastructural needed projects are pending (unlike the bike lane project)? If this is the case, these projects should be based on needed issues... transportation systems, communication networks, sewage, water, and school systems, etc.
From where I sit, unless there is a marked change in attitude at City Hall, we will continue to be the “proverbial mushrooms” and will be kept in the dark.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton