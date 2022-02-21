I recently heard of the science of pedagogy. As I had never heard of it, I looked for a definition.
Wikipedia defined pedagogy as: “Pedagogy, most commonly understood as the approach to teaching, is the theory and practice of learning, and how this process influences, and is influenced by, the social, political and psychological development of learners. Pedagogy, taken as an academic discipline is the study of how knowledge and skill are imparted in an educational context, and it considers the interactions that take place during learning. Both the theory and practice of pedagogy vary greatly, as they reflect different social, political, and cultural contexts.”
It further defines, “It’s aims may range from furthering liberal education (the genera development of human potential) to the narrower specifics of vocational education (the imparting and acquisition of specific skill).” Wikipedia further defines: “theories of pedagogy increasingly identify the student as an agent and the teacher as a facilitator.”
For clarity, the break between liberal education and the acquisition of specific skills is generally the break from high school to college, university, and technical schools. The student as an agent and the teacher as a facilitator means the focus of the education is on the student. The student and the teacher, acting as a facilitator, work together to determine and address the student’s needs. This should apply through all levels of schooling.
For this column, I pick the culture of Western democracies and exclude populist democracies from my perceptions. I will also pick education from preschool to high school as the scope, as this is the time frame during which the students form their opinions of how they want to fulfill their human potential.
Like all sciences, pedagogy must have goals, and define the science based on the goals. For pedagogy the goal is the improvement of humanity as indicated above. The best practices are defined by the best and latest practices of the applied sciences, including such things as the importance of vaccinations, and public health from medical science; the importance of addressing climate change from climate change science; and the importance of including value economics for addressing inequality and climate change from economics.
Promoting the general development of human potential means that free speech and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are vital inclusions.
Freedom of speech under pedagogy must include understanding the values and the dangers of free speech. Outside of pedagogy free speech must be more tempered by the basic goal of the development of human potential.
Pedagogy, like all sciences, is subject to abuse. An interesting historical example is the National Socialist Teachers’ Union in Nazi Germany. Over 90% of the teachers participated in it and it was an integral part of the Nazi system.
This information was passed on to Allies by resistant teachers. After the Gestapo realized the leak, they executed most of the members of the resistance.
An obvious recent example, from a Western democracy point of view, is China’s enforcement of teaching nationalist policies in all China’s schools, including Hong Kong. I believe some abuses also exist within some segments of the education systems in Canada and the U.S.
Education is a vital factor in the development of humanity. Understanding the science of pedagogy will help us communicate with our contacts in education.
Bill Stollery – retired construction manager residing in Penticton. Aspiring author How WE Can Save the World.