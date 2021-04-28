Overdose crisis should at least be on par with COVID-19
Dear Editor:
My son’s name was Elliot Eurchuk. He was only 16 when he died of an accidental overdose. He had been prescribed these drugs to manage pain while awaiting surgery. He died at home in his room on April 20, 2018. His family misses him with every breath they take.
It has been five years since British Columbia announced an epidemic of opiod overdoses — two years before his death. He was among a group who have succumbed to a disease, that our government has done little about.
In the first eight months of 2020, more people died from overdoses than from COVID-19. Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, opioid deaths have been trending upward. And yet our government of British Columbia has continued to solely focus on COVID cases and COVID deaths, ignoring those suffering from substance-use disease. Their lives are/were important too. Elliot’s life mattered.
In June 2019, Elliot’s family endured a coroner’s inquest over his death, in hopes of gaining insights into how his illness was allowed to progress without the proper supports and interventions from medical practitioners and government agencies.
Many thoughtful recommendations were developed by the men and women of the jury. An yet, to date, nothing has been implemented from these recommendations.
Elliot Eurchuk’s family loved him dearly and deeply. Why must his life be in vain?
Dr. Bonnie Henry should give the same credence to this disease as she has in the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s time to remember these souls as well.
God bless all families of those who have died or suffered from this epidemic.
Dr. Rachel Staples
Victoria
Dr. Bonnie doesn’t need to talk down to us
Dear Editor:
Every Tuesday I look forward to my “daily fix” of news and articles from the Herald; not being bombarded mentally by loads of figures and numbers of cases, etc. such as we get from TV news bulletins.
And what do we get this week? More than half of the letters (four-of-seven) were complaints, some aimed at another correspondent. Like I suspect, many others, I agree that Elvena is inclined to be lengthy.
In her letters, but she certainly does her research into any particular subject and her grammar is correct.
It would appear that two of our elderly male contributors have a bad dose of “Covitis” — making them somewhat intolerant. Lighten up guys please, you do have your say. And isn’t this the “pot calling the kettle black?”
Back to the numbers of cases, etc. of COVID-19 given out almost hourly; can anyone picture what over 4,000 people look like? Where are they all and where do they go? It’s quite puzzling.
And for Dr. Bonnie Henry, yes, she has done a very good job, but now after over a year, could she brighten up a bit — talk to viewers as if they are intelligent, please don’t “talk down” to or patronize us, and sound like she is giving us orders that we must obey.
She comes over as a cross between Mother Teresa and the Virgin Mary with a hint of Sgt. Majorism. In these unusual times, we need someone who sounds more positive, and actually could help us to better cope with our upset lives.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Homelessness won’t end with the pandemic
Dear Editor:
Re: “Not much has changed,” by John Dorn (Herald, April 20).
The treatment of the homeless may not have changed much, but the composition of the homeless themselves has certainly changed.
Eighty years ago they were homeless because they were jobless; they were jobless because of the Depression. Addiction and mental health issues, if they figured in at all, would have been very small components.
Now people are often homeless ‘cause they don’t work and/or are so-called hard to house, due to mental health and/or addiction behaviours.
John, I don’t see how when the pandemic is finally over, the homeless will magically find jobs, rent homes, shed their addictions, and cure their mental health issues.
The railriders didn’t bring the poor here, neither did the pandemic, and the pandemic won’t take them away.
Don’t they say, “The poor will always be with us?”
Well, like the poor, the homeless will always be with us, at least in this country.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Midwifery: an essential service for Penticton
Dear Editor:
Many disappointed and upset mothers, and their families and their midwives are disturbed and saddened by the closing of the Willow Community Midwives clinic.
As a mother and grandmother who birthed our children at home, I am so concerned that our local midwives must close their clinic. They have been shown little respect, not to mention the mothers who choose to have natural, intimate, safe birthing and good, thorough pre- and post-natal care.
The midwives are dedicated, well-informed, well-educated, fully-trained professionals. They provide individual, sensitive, empathetic, non-invasive care. They deserve to be supported and treated on par with their counterparts.
Mothers and fathers want the care of these people. Government policies must reflect the respect, beliefs and positive statistics that substantiate the popularity and growing support for midwifery.
Policies must reflect the immediate needs of our midwives for increased funding and support. They deserve an equitable and fair means to carry on with their challenging jobs.
The clinic should be open now and the midwives giving their excellent care for my daughter, who is due in June, and for all the other Moms who have made the choice to have a midwife at their birthings.
Give our midwives sufficient support and incentives to keep them in our community. They provide an essential service for women.
Catherine McDougall
Summerland
Consider health system as a whole
Dear Editor:
Funding in the provincial budget for addiction treatment and youth mental health will make a considerable dent in these mental-health problems.
More is needed. How much more? No idea. How much will these measures help? No idea. And that’s a problem.
We tell people to see a family doctor if they have mental-health concerns. I recently asked family doctors who refer to my psychiatry practice what they need.
They told me they can’t access resources for patients too complex to treat in a family practice or walk-in clinic. Therapists cost big money people don’t have. Psychiatrists aren’t taking patients, have year-long waiting lists, and see most people only once.
People are getting sicker and sicker. Too many end up in the emergency room. Most leave no closer to the long-term solutions they need.
The entire mental-health system is a living organism, one part affecting the other. We can’t throw money at parts of it without measuring how the whole is functioning. Measure, invest where needed, and measure again. Transparency and accountability top to bottom.
That means regular report cards with data on wait times, level of service and quality of care.
Nobody is going to like their grades, but we can’t keep going on like this. I’ll personally give the government a free pass for everything up until now. But moving forward, let’s smarten up.
Dr. Pauline Lysak, psychiatrist
Victoria
If you want a summer, be responsible now!
Dear Editor:
We have to act responsibly now or we will not have the chance to enjoy summer because of surging COVID-19 numbers.
We need the chance to meet with friends and family in our backyards and parks while the weather is nice to help maintain our mental health. Let’s help knock this thing down!
Alanna Wrean
Victoria
Signs at the border, but parties on the beach
Dear Editor:
Premier John Horgan has posted divisive signs at the border and crows about it in news conferences using the same cheap political devices as Donald Trump employed.
Stop blaming Albertans for your COVID-19 problems, and focus on those partying on the beaches and spreading the viruses within the B.C. borders.
Why is he playing cheap political games? Because Albertans don’t vote here, but the Covidiots on the beaches do. Very poor and divisive leadership.
Terry Medd
Saanich
Children deserve music in education
Dear Editor:
I am once again dismayed at the decision of the Greater Victoria School District to cut music programs. I was an administrator when the proposal to cut the “strings program” was a serious consideration. The teachers, students and parents successfully lobbied to save it.
In my 40 years as an educator, I have seen the demise of full-time librarian positions as well as a scarcity of art teachers and art materials and so on.
My point is that the arts are important as they introduce students to new ideas and help them develop skills they may use throughout their lives.
As a parent, your children deserve to have music as part of their curriculum. My grandchildren deserve the same.
Ken Harper
Davis Bay
Reimbursements from ICBC akin to idiocy
Dear Editor:
Here we are a year and a half into a global pandemic with increasing infections, hospitalizations and deaths all on the rise. Most government leaders and health officials plead with people to isolate and not travel except for essential purposes.
So what does ICBC do? It sends out belated “pandemic reimbursement” cheques (often for minuscule amounts, as little as one dollar) that require people to go to their bank.
This needlessly increases their exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Since most people pay their insurance with a credit card, ICBC could have eliminated this risk entirely by crediting the customer’s credit card.
No wonder there is so much waste at ICBC. It’s clearly run by morons.
Gary Lorpan
Nanaimo
COVID-19 hurting the performing arts
Dear Editor:
COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the performing arts. There are many news reports about how the restaurant industry has been struggling to work at half capacity, and more so now with only takeout and patios open.
I can sympathize. However, speaking as a professional musician, I feel it’s important for people to understand how difficult the pandemic has been on the performing arts. Almost all of my work has ceased since March 2020. There are no government programs targeted to help us — we are invisible.
There is no employer, there is no paycheque, even a reduced one, and there is no EI. Most musicians are hired as freelance workers in a gig economy.
We only work when we have a gig, and most gigs are one-offs. Like everyone else, we have rent and bills to pay.
With the continuing rise in COVID cases, lack of work will continue to be a crisis for us. At this rate, the professional arts are facing a mass extinction due to artists being forced to find other work or moving away because they can’t afford to make a living.
Professional music, theatre, dance — these are at risk of disappearing, and the arts are a vital part of any cultural and social fabric.
It’s important for people to be informed and understanding about the plight of the performing arts. We need help and support too.
Anita Bonkowski, vice-president
Island Musicians Local 247
Victoria
Please stop all of that non-essential travel
Dear Editor:
Please do not tell me that more lockdowns and restrictions are coming when I followed a Texas licence plate in downtown Victoria.
I demand the federal and provincial governments do their job: Shut down all unnecessary travel.
The fellow on the news who recently stated openly that he just “didn’t know” he wasn’t supposed to travel, needs to be fined.
Am I the only one who, while following the rules, is sick and tired of other people travelling for fun?
Whistler, Tofino and Victoria are just polluted by licence plates that do not belong here right now.
It’s simple, fine the travellers/ vacationers/road trippers the same fine you levy against “party hosts.”
It really is that simple.
Dewane Ollech
Victoria
