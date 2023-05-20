Golfer pitches in for Kelowna Springs
RE: Kelowna Springs plan raises golfer’s ire. (Daily Courier, May 18.)
Dear Editor:
Good for you Don Henderson. Although I have never been to this golf course, I know exactly what you’re talking about.
My husband and I belong to the Mission Creek Golf Course in Kelowna.
This piece of property is absolutely priceless for the many seniors who play there. It’s a little piece of paradise.
The property was for sale at one time and we were worried that they would eventually use it for developing more condos.
What a waste that would be. Each of these courses has struggling wildlife that would be driven out if development occurs. We’ve seen blue herons, coyotes, eagles, painted turtles, muskrats, etc.
The old saying “you don’t know what you’ve got until you lose it” applies here.
If we destroy what we have today we’ll never get it back.
Government programs are trying to help seniors get active and help with mental health issues.
These golf courses are a great place to get some exercise and socialize.
Please don’t give up the fight Mr. Henderson and friends, I’m with you guys all the way.
Darlene Warner, Kelowna
Conservationists plan event at OK College
Dear Editor
In a wise world, our forests would thrive and the cycles of nature would turn harmoniously.
We humans have increasingly interfered with those cycles. Some have accumulated enormous fortunes, and now we all are paying the price of an ever-growing climate crisis.
We are being tested to see if we can survive as a species and if we can ensure that a few other species such as the spotted owl can survive as well.
How will it serve the common good to cut down the small remaining magnificent old- growth forest in B.C.?
The pro-logging NDP government and the pro-pipeline federal government share a common goal: protection of industry profits. Where are the people in this so-called democratic set up?
Well over one thousand of them/us have put their bodies on the line and have been arrested for trying to defend the land, trees, and owls
The battle continues.
I feel with all my heart that it is our grateful duty as residents, citizens, and promoters of education to join this struggle.
There is a film/action event at Okanagan College theatre 7 p.m. Wednesday 24 May which will give us a chance to get together.
Amber Nedelec, Kelowna