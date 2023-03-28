Jails underutilized, now streets have issues
Dear Editor:
Re: “Council told OCC operating at only 20% of its capacity (Herald, March 24).
Our jails are underutilized, yet our streets are over-utilized with criminals, drug addicts and the like. Can we get any more stupid?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Penticton’s bike lanes are not being used
Dear Editor:
With spring here you would think the bike lanes in Penticton would be busy, but not so much. As a contractor, I drive around a lot.
Yesterday, I was on Atkinson Street four times and saw only two bikes. From the north I could see all the way to south and not a bike in sight. Time to get rid of them
Gary Kuse
Penticton
Council owes art gallery an apology
Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my extreme displeasure at the devious and insensitive move by the City of Penticton to drastically and capriciously reduce funding for the Penticton Art Gallery (Herald, March 22).
While the reduction in funding is in and of itself deplorable, I find the timing of the announcement to be insulting to the entire community.
The PAG is arguably the premiere bastion of fine arts in the South Okanagan and as such is a widely regarded leader in terms of innovative and progressive programming. Witness the second annual Ignite the Arts Festival which opened Friday. This is a program that sprang largely from Paul Crawford and the team at the PAG.
That the City of Penticton and the city council saw fit to gut PAG funding and announce it mere days before the festival is a low blow indeed.
We look to the City to restore funding and apologize to the community for their unthinking, unfeeling action.
Ed Schneider
Penticton
No more Mr. Nice Guy for short-term rentals
Dear Editor:
In follow up to my recent letter on short- term rentals, the fire and death of people in Montreal should be a wake-up call for the City of Penticton staff to finally step down on all the unregistered STRs (Herald, March 21).
The City has, admittedly, been trying to bring unregistered STRs into compliance by being nice, but it has been too long on this strategy. It is now time to be aggressive and make these unlicensed STRs compliant with our bylaws.
We are doing a disservice to the STR owners who are licensed as well as the surrounding neighbours of these STRs. We face a potential lawsuit if we keep extending the compliance period. The news articles say that all STRs must now have a municipal license posted on their listing... but only in Quebec.
Mandate all STRs to have a business license, insurance, Worksafe BC and the owner living on site as well as posted contact information on site for neighbours to see.
Do it now without any grandfathering! All of the STR sites must mandate a business license in all advertising on their platforms.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
South-end roundabout would be costly mistake
Dear Editor:
The proposed roundabout in the south end of Penticton will be a costly ($10 million and climbing) mistake. There is just too much traffic for a small roundabout like the one near the convention center.
The roundabout should be in according to my guess over the thumb, be 500 feet in diameter. We will see accidents galore. A traffic intersection with traffic lights and on-and-off ramps on all corners, would do a much better job.
Of course, this is just my humble opinion, since I am no expert. Of course, we can always change the project after it is built and waste some more money, like we did on the useless green project. I have never seen such waste of money.
Otto Sturhahn
Penticton
Art gallery deserved to be consulted
Dear Editor:
City council’s handling of the reduction of the art gallery grant indicates absolute indifference to the arts in Penticton.
The failure to consult with the director or president of the board is inexcusable. Programs and exhibits for 2023 are already planned and well underway.
Exhibits, lectures, workshops, kids’ camps, special events all draw many citizens and visitors to our art gallery. Is there no awareness on council or city staff of the contribution of the art gallery to our community?
The cruel irony of this sudden announcement of slashed funding is the timing: the week of the Ignite the Arts Festival which features events in the art gallery, restaurants, the Enowkin Centre, Leir House, Cleland Theatre, Elks Lodge, Tempest Theatre, Cannery Brewery and privately-owned gallery locations across the city.
The Art Walk will bring many people downtown to visit the local galleries, shops, and restaurants.
The Kiwanis Music Festival and the many concerts presented in the city this month indicate that the arts are alive and well supported in our community.
City council should be ashamed of this decision and its announcement by letter with no consultation.
Doreen Bobbitt
Penticton
Missing true point of St. Patrick’s Day
Dear Editor:
Re: “Why all the boozing on St. Patrick’s Day?,” (Herald letters, March 22).
Marjorie Montgomery asks some good questions. The fact is that St. Patrick’s Day has almost nothing to do with Ireland, and even less to do with St. Patrick.
The festival originated about 200 years ago in Chicago and New York City, and soon included Montreal and Toronto. It was a form of the Carnival or Mardi Gras, a time for everyone to let loose after the privations of a long winter and the Easter season. As a day when “everyone is Irish,” it allowed for inclusion of people across the multi-ethnic and religiously diverse immigrant populations of those cities to come together, to celebrate and, well, to drink.
Marjorie asks an even more important question: What does St. Patrick stand for? Certainly not booze! In fact, he stands as one of the most significant and, sadly, most forgotten persons in the cause of freedom and human dignity. Specifically, the abolition of slavery.
Patrick was born around the year 400; he was not Irish (and he was never officially made a saint). He grew up on the west coast of Britain, in the area we now know as Wales. His father was a priest (this was before enforced celibacy). As a teenager, he and a number of other young people from his village were abducted by marauders and taken to Ireland where they were sold as slaves. This was a common practice at the time. After six terrible years, Patrick managed to escape and made his way home. He was educated, became a priest, and was named Bishop of Ireland.
In the year 432, he returned to Ireland with two intentions: to convert the Irish people to Christianity and to persuade the kings of Ireland to abolish slavery. He was largely successful in both, and Ireland became the first country in history to abolish slavery.
Patrick spent much of the latter years of his life trying to persuade the bishops in Britain to also prohibit slavery in their territories. He visited them and wrote eloquent appeals based on his own experience. He failed in this effort; sadly and shamefully the British bishops were too invested in the power and money the slave trade brought them to even consider abolition.
Marjorie also asks if Canada has a patron saint. Yes, it is St. Joseph — who also was never officially made a saint. Nevertheless, he is considered the patron saint of families, pregnant women, fathers, immigrants, engineers and workers — and Canada. His traditional feast day is March 19th — the day after St. Patrick's. Which is probably why we don’t celebrate it so much.
Derek Evans
Penticton
Confused by actions of several councillors
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton locks in 9.5% tax increase (Herald, March 18).
A very disappointing outcome.
Coun. Amelia Boultbee announced publicly that she will oppose, and vote against, any proposed budget allocation for the bike lane, even if they are part of some bundling (Herald, March 16).
It appears, however, she voted in favour of the final budget for the 9.5% tax increase, which does include the now-approved bike lane allocation. Now that’s hard for me to understand.
Coun. Ryan Graham’s seesaw voting for the bike lane expense allocation is very disturbing and highly unprofessional (Herald, March 17).
If you don’t understand, then don’t vote. Ask for a delay of the vote and request further clarification before you vote. You can’t change your mind after a vote has been taken. How unprofessional is that?
And then to Coun. Campbell Watt about the reserve fund. What is that all about? I am far from being an expert on civic finances and budgeting, however, I believe that reserve funds are in fact a necessary requirement for any “totally unexpected, un-budgeted, emergency expenses.”
I do know that for all strata-operated projects a “contingency reserve fund” is mandated, so, it may be possible that the same mandate is dictated by legislation for a city like Penticton.
So the previous council approved the withdrawal of reserve funds for bike lane construction, a project that was definitely not an “emergency” project. Watt was part of the approval process of that withdrawal from the reserve fund last year.
It is now, however, somewhat ironic and, I would venture to say, somewhat underhanded, for Watt to now insist that we, the taxpayers, are required to restore the reserves back to the required level.
However, what do I know and I never got a chance to cast my vote on any of the foregoing issues, I am just required to pay my increased property taxes. Well, I guess we get to show our pleasure or displeasure at the next civic election.
Frank Focken
Penticton
It’s asinine to keep flogging a dead horse
Dear Editor:
I have read with interest all the complaints on the editorial page of the Penticton Herald regarding the bike lanes.
What is up with people who refuse to accept progress?
Yes, this project has cost money — but it is absolutely asinine to keep flogging a dead horse! Get over it. Move on.
Now that the project is about three-quarters finished, it is way too late to go on and on and on about it. If these naysayers expect the City to do something about the bike lanes at this late date — they are wrong.
To start removing the bike lane now — just try to understand that will come with a cost as well... to the taxpayers.
Leave well enough alone. This project was done (in my humble opinion) as a safety precaution. If someone were injured riding a bike or in a motorized wheelchair on a regular street or sidewalk — the City could be sued and where would that money come from?
I realize this is a kettle of worms and there has been so much controversy over the bike lanes. However, what’s done is done, so please move on to the next item to complain about.
Thank you Mr. Editor for allowing me to exercise my freedom of speech.
Marilyn Lafortune
Penticton
Woke governments are dropping like flies
Dear Editor:
The U.N. Climate Report is out for 2023 and it’s even more dire than the 2022 report.
Socialist U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres is on TV, haranguing all countries to do better before the end of the decade or we are all hooped. Well, he didn’t actually mean all countries. He actually only meant the U.S., Canada and Europe.
The carbon reduction goals promised in 2022 that won’t be achieved must be increased to even more stringent reductions that won’t be achieved or else the ice will melt, polar bears will starve, the seas will rise and so on.
Sure the U.S., Canada and Europe only represent 14.5% of the world’s population, but it’s all our fault. It’s all of us middle class folks screwing up the environment by driving our 1998 Corolla to work, heating our homes with “ick” natural gas and eating beef.
Oops, scratch that last one as most can’t afford beef anymore. The other 85.5% of the world population is exempt including China, the largest polluter, because they make us those cheap solar panels from coal-fired power. Not only is the 85.5% of the world’s population exempt, the U.N. has convinced them that us folks in the 14.5% have to pay them money for the floods and droughts and storms that occur, because it’s our fault.
After all, they never had any of that stuff happen before. Said money will of course have to flow through the U.N. to make sure it gets properly distributed (Baby needs a new Mercedes).
So, why the drastic change from less than a year ago? It seems they just took a look at all the previous studies and had their spin doctors come up with the K-Tel version of greatest environmental hits. It kind of reminded me of that Health Canada study that blared on TV news, shocking us tipplers by stating that even two drinks a week were too much as opposed to the previous 14. Newspapers soon pointed out that it wasn’t a study at all but a garbage study of studies, by a group who’s mandate is no alcohol consumption.
Why, then would the U.N. come out with an even more dire study without really doing a study? They sense the winds of change in democratic countries.
Woke, virtue signaling governments are dropping like flies as the middle class rabble comes to their senses.
Is there some effect of man-assisted climate change happening? Of course. Can we do better? Of course. Rather than destroying the standard of life for 14.5% of the world’s middle class, we need pragmatic, world-wide solutions through technology a real innovations.
That does not mean mandating cheap inefficient solar, wind or forcing us into EVs.
Andy Richards
Summerland
You can always get soup out of a rock
Dear Editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has subsidized a cricket farm in Ontario to produce the food of the future. If this “food” is so appealing, shouldn’t it sell itself without government subsidies?
Don’t wait for nanny government to provide. Government always eats first and their recipes suck. Avoid invitations to socialist banquets; they’re big on dishing out theory so you have to bring your own food.
Rock soup was a favourite depression era meal and it’s worth trying to economize on inflated food costs. Home cooking is generally better, cheaper and more nutritious than processed food. Rock Soup is easy to make, and it’s consistent with the revised Canada Food Guide which now minimizes meat and dairy, but doesn’t mention bugs or rocks.
Find a smooth, polished stone (river washed granite is best) 3 to 4 inches in diameter. Put the rock in a covered stock pot then add a large beef bone or package of cut bones. Make sure the bone is covered with water (8-10 inches), bring to a boil, and then simmer for 2 hours.
Skim foam from the broth when it accumulates. After two hours, remove bones and scrape off remaining meat. Then add chopped onions, carrots, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, celery, potatoes, or whatever is on hand (beat the supermarkets and grow your own). Add bay leaf and salt and pepper to taste.
Bring to a boil, and then reduce to simmer for 1 1/2 hours. Add a couple handfuls of pearl barley during the last hour of cooking. When done, remove the rock and set it aside for next time.
Add less water or more ingredients and call if a stew. A one-pot meal is classic fare for the economically disadvantaged peasantry. Serve with fresh baked cornbread (the secret to good cornbread is letting the cornmeal soak long enough to become less gritty).
The biggest challenges are staying off the cellphone and finding the right rock. There are many variations, but the rock is always the key ingredient.
Never let beef, ham, or turkey bones go to waste without making Rock Soup. It’s true that you can’t get blood out of a stone, but you can always get soup out of a rock. Taste is only limited by the creativity of the cook.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Permanent funding imperative for gallery
Dear Editor:
Re: Cut to Penticton Art Gallery’s grant funding from the City
This shocking cut to the art gallery’s grant request to the City of Penticton, so late in the fiscal year, will make it very difficult for the gallery to adjust to the loss, as many commitments are already in place.
The City’s funding to the gallery should be core funding as a full budget item and not part of the community grants process. City support of cultural activities and venues is key to having a liveable community. Let’s not become a “No Fun City.”
How is funding of the art gallery different from funding other cultural resources such as the South Okanagan Events Centre, the Cleland Theatre, the museum and archives, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the Gyro bandshell and the library?
Permanent funding is an imperative for this cultural treasure.
I propose the City increase property taxes to cover the shortfall of $70,000 which would be approximately $4.40 per household per year. Anyone who supports culture in Penticton would be pleased to pay a little more to have a fully functioning Art Gallery.
Bob Parliament
Penticton
Penticton’s future: condo developments
Dear Editor:
We must remain vigilant. This council is hell bent on attacking artistic endeavours and anything cultural, in my humble opinion. The Naramata Benchlands with its wildlife population and green spaces, Granny Bogners and now cuts to the Penticton Art Gallery finding — shame on you council!
Arts and culture support the community as a whole — no special interests. Watch out folks, who knows what’s next on your beloved list of amazing things in Penticton. Pretty soon it will be just condos and developments.
Hilma LaBelle
Penticton
Shocking cuts to the Penticton Art Gallery
Dear Editor:
Dear Paul Crawford, curator of the Penticton Art Gallery
I was just discharged from nearly a week’s stay in hospital, so this letter will have to be shorter than I would wish, but one of the first things my husband showed me upon my return home was the article in the Penticton Herald on the city council’s shocking cuts to your operating grant that they provide towards your operating expenses.
This has upset me deeply.
We moved to Penticton four years ago, and discovered your exciting and innovative work. We became members and enjoyed your excellent programming. Most recently we (and many other people) attended your Loving Mugs evening and enjoyed the good company, the fun, the delicious chilli provided by the many participating local restaurants, and the beautiful handmade mugs we received, provided through the support of many local potters.
Your work is very impressive, especially for a gallery in a relatively small town. It is comprehensive, wide ranging, serving all ages, and very active.
It is clear that you have a broad base of community support. I have been especially impressed with your close and sensitive cooperation with Indigenous people, both here and elsewhere. It is clear that you have been making the most of the funds that you receive.
I am familiar with the work of museums and galleries, as I spent my entire career at the UBC Museum of Anthropology. I know how much effort goes into grant-writing, and how this takes time away from our core work.
To have a grant cut after the fact with no explanation is beyond belief. I have never heard of such a thing. It is unconscionable.
We want to assure you of our ongoing support, wishing you well as you fight what should be an unnecessary battle. Please call on us and all the other members if we can do anything at all to help.
Elizabeth Lominska Johnson
Penticton
Worry about your own home front
Dear Editor:
So visiting U.S President Joe Biden believes Canada and the United States will shape the future of the entire world together.
I have to wonder what the rest of the world thinks of that baloney?
Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, perhap try to settle the unrest and reshape in your home fronts before chewing off more than you can swallow.
Nobody I know elected any puppet leader to be God of the universe.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla