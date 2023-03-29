Crosswalk appreciated at Yorkton and Wilson
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank Penticton City Council and the planners for putting the crosswalk on Yorkton and Wilson as requested on behalf of several residents living on both streets.
I see many seniors and families using it.
I previously suggested there should be a light where pedestrians can signal to cross. I understand that it was discussed at the last council meeting. Speeding is a problem for pedestrians to cross.
I look forward to seeing this request for safety being put into place in the near future. It is all about safety.
Lou Sloboda
Penticton
Gallery has done much for Reconciliation
Dear Editor:
Recently, I has been brought to my attention the deep fiscal cuts the City of Penticton has made to the Penticton Art Gallery’s annual operating grant and I am in complete opposition to this very short-sighted decision and very disappointed to say the least.
This drop in funds to the PAG will hurt their programming and exhibitions and once you take this away, it will be hard to regain and get the gallery back to this point which after so many years is a very healthy place for the gallery to be in.
The Penticton Art Gallery has in its 50 years been a place in Penticton where people can come together and share their stories. So many people feel part of a community in the wonderful events this valuable cultural
institution puts together.
PAG brings social awareness and thought-provoking content into our daily lives as we go along living our mundane human existence.
As a member of the Penticton Indian Band, I can say that the joint collaborations PAG has made with the En’owkin Centre, Ullus Collective and Indigenous artists has made incredible steps towards the 94 Calls to Action to Truth and Reconciliation.
Council, please, reconsider your budgetary constraints before you pull the plug on such a valuable piece of Penticton history, art and culture.
Nancy Schmidt
Penticton
Citizens understand the value of the arts
Dear Editor:
I am in complete agreement with Chandra Wong’s letter, “Arts: a good return on your investment,” (Herald, March 24).
Last year, the Summerland Community Arts Council initiated an Annual Giving Campaign, Strong Arts Strong Communities. An investment in the arts indeed supports the community. The arts council clearly recognizes that the arts enhance well-being and quality of life while creating jobs, attracting investments, and stimulating tourism and consumer purchases. They also generate tax revenues through taxes paid to provincial, federal, and local governments.
The arts council’s decision to endorse the Strong Arts Strong Communities campaign was based on knowing that 79% of Summerland residents surveyed in the preparation of the community’s Cultural Plan said that arts and heritage improve the climate for business.
This in turn reflects the opinion of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen: “The arts have a crucial impact on the economy and are an important catalyst for learning, discovery and achievement.”
The importance of the Penticton Art Gallery and its more recent endeavours, in particular the successful and vibrant Ignite the Arts, and its quest to make Penticton the art capital of the province with attendant economic spinoffs should make the Penticton City Council reconsider its draconian decision to slash the gallery’s budget by more than half.
Susan McIver
Summerland
Grateful Penticton has our little airport
Dear Editor:
It’s been years since we flew through Toronto Pearson airport because of our poor experiences there. Unfortunately, we had to make a connecting flight from there this month.
The airport in Canada’s biggest city resembles a bus station. Its ugly tile walls are plastered with signs warning and confusing travellers.
No departure screens anywhere. Its long hallways are full of security personal either walking around zombie-like or sitting on stools looking at their cell phones. I’m not sure what they are supposed to be doing, but they couldn’t direct us to where we should have been going and never once spoke, just pointed.
In order to make our domestic connection we had to pick up our checked bags and carry them 100 feet to another conveyor belt for some reason. Then we had to leave the secure area and go back through security and navigate a queue area the size of the size of a Chicago stockyards. Again no explanation just hand movement from security.
We had to donate our water bottles to a Toronto landfill after forgetting to drain them of water before going through the scanners. Judging from the size of the bin they were thrown into, a lot of people make the same mistake.
Again, no warning, just blank faces from security.
When we finally made it to our departure gate, we found that there were very few services and the washroom was small and dirty.
Penticton has a great little airport and now it even offers food service. We are happy to be home and hope our experiences at Toronto International, fade soon.
Ron Ramsay
Penticton
The public art gallery belong to everybody
Dear Editor:
As someone who has lived in Penticton, the unceded territory of the syilx (Okanagan) Peoples for 40 years, been an artist for as long, been involved with the gallery for over a decade and having been on the art gallery board for four years in the past, I am well aware of what our relationship with the City in the past and present is and has been. Clearly a relationship that this current council and city staff see no value in.
Dropping funds from $100,000 — $125,000 on average since 2017 to $55,000 is no small drop for operating costs. Especially considering in 2006 they received $65,000, so the city and council feel the gallery can operate on pre-2006 budgets. Add to that almost zero notice — it’s a huge show of disrespect.
Our public art gallery, yours, mine, everyone’s public art gallery is not only important to the community, but a well-known gallery beyond our city limits.
A gallery that the previous city council and staff saw value in.
This will not only affect the caliber of exhibits brought to our public art gallery, but will also impact classes for people of all ages including our youth, seniors and marginalized community members.
It will also affect funds and grants from other government entities as they will see how little the City sees value in our public Art Gallery and the safe space it provides for people from all walks of life.
It seems like the City and council doesn’t see the value in a public art gallery, are ignorant to the costs of running a public art gallery or are setting them up for failure for some financial or property reasons.
I’d like to ask city staff and council how often they visit the gallery?
What staff member at the gallery’s job should go on the chopping block?
Considering they already operate with a tiny, but obviously loyal crew, considering their wages.
Mayor and council speak often of vibrancy for Penticton and Reconciliation with our Indigenous neighbours, yet they cut funding to the most vibrant institution in Penticton who work so very hard on Reconciliation.
I am very disappointed in this, but also disappointed that I voted for some of those on council and should the gallery not get what they need and asked for (which is not an outrageous amounts of funds) for operational funding from the City, I and others will continue to express our disappointment through letters, public protest and with our vote in the next municipal election.
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton
Time for hospitals to relax regulations
Dear Editor:
I’m not sure if the public is fully aware. So here it is. I had an elderly family member go in for surgery at the hospital.
Not only could her husband not stay with her before she went in for a surgery, he wasn’t even allowed to visit her. This couple do not have the COVID shot, they also are free from any symptoms and wore masks.
I feel that has gone too far. The COVID vaccine mandate has been dropped for Alberta, Saskatchewan and so forth.
Here this poor woman has been left alone without her family to endure a serious surgery and then no visitation from her husband.
Shame on the hospital.
Robin Russell
Penticton
Using solar energy would benefit City
Dear Editor:
This document expresses what I have learned from studying solar energy and how it can impact on what can be saved by using it; and my views on what the City of Penticton should be doing.
A look at how solar conversion could benefit Penticton:
• The City must use a considerable amount of electricity in its operations.
• The City must pay to buy that electricity from the Fortis system.
• That cost is part of the City’s budget.
• Any reduction in the cost paid to Fortis could lessen the tax requirement by that much.
How solar conversion can reduce the tax requirement cost:
• A solar installation can produce electricity
• That electricity can be used to replace what the City purchases from the Fortis system
• That can happen only if the solar conversion is applied to City properties
• So the reduced payment amount to Fortis can be applied to the City’s operating budget
• Whatever the amount is it can affect the budget; (i.e. the tax requirement)
• Hence savings created from solar can be considered as a benefit to Penticton taxpayers.
• Any individual home solar conversions are good, but do not create any savings to the City
Solar conversion is not effective if paid from current tax dollars. The payback cost over a few years must be balanced against any savings from Fortis electricity costs.
The cost of solar conversion in a lump sum payment made in advance from a special fund such as the recently announced special grant from the Province can be very effective.
The savings in electricity costs come into effect with no burden on City taxpayers.
Using only .2 of the $7.2 million granted to the City would pay for the installation of solar panels at most of the electricity using municipal facilities
Adding solar energy to these heavy users of electricity would not eliminate the need for Fortis power but would result in a significant decrease in that need.
This would move Penticton in one year into a position to save electricity costs in every year in the future; perhaps even getting away from needing an increase in taxes every year.
It is a better way to decreasing the tax increase than cutting funds to the Penticton Art Gallery
In my opinion, Penticton City Council should jump on this opportunity to invest in projects which will result in savings in the future; and without burdening the taxpayers with payments.
Please take a look what Summerland is doing; and the national recognition they receive.
I believe converting now to solar energy would be a wise and effective decision; but I am not a member of city council.
Anthony Brummet
Osoyoos