98% of people in favour of 602 Lakeshore
Dear Editor:
Re: “Building permit issued for property ensnared by lawsuit,” (Herald, Sept. 14).
The article about a lawsuit and building permits incorrectly spoke about the 602 Lakeshore development, this is an eight-unit luxury condominium on four floors. I have no direct affiliation with the development, but as I’m sure many of you saw, I did several open houses there this summer, both to promote myself and hopefully bring attention to buyers.
I wasn’t there every weekend, but most, interacting with thousands of residents and tourists, more than 10,000 during the Peach City Beach Cruise. I was overwhelmed by the positive support expressed for this project including many claiming to be neighbours. I was expecting some negative — 98% positive, with a couple saying “sad to see an old house go” with the caveat that it was in rough shape. I didn’t hear one complaint that spoke to the cause of action as I understand it from the article in the Herald on this matter.
Now I don’t believe that everything that goes before council should be approved, but this is a prime example of the louder minority. With council in election process, I would like to hear how we provide balance, reflective of the community’s wishes as a whole, to council so we can expect decisions which best benefit our community.
Timothy G. Scott
Penticton
Is a family not a corporation?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Decentralized care was monumental failure” (Herald/Courier, Sept. 9)
Yes, closing psychiatric institutions has contributed to homelessness, but there are less obvious causes.
The most likely address for the mentally ill used to be the family home, now mental illness is a reason for divorce — and when that’s over, no one has a home. Nor does family court, with its conflicting tenets of “what’s best for the children” while at the same time “not imposing lifestyle” do anything to stop the next generation of homeless.
If the family endures, it watches a loved one’s mind used as a dart board for antipsychotic medications with side effects that won’t be addressed until the patient's next appointment, and that can take weeks or even months.
If the family seeks access to their spouse, parent or child’s medical records, they’ll be denied to protect the patient’s privacy. Meanwhile, over at the Department of Motor Vehicles, if someone fails a breathalyser they’ll have to grant a private corporation the right to view their medical records to get their license back.
Is a family not a corporation?
Bringing back asylums is part of the answer, but they’ll need room for more than one government policy.
For more on the insane approach to insanity I recommend the Sandra Luckow documentary “That Way Madness Lies.”
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Breath of fresh air in a stale council chamber
Dear Editor:
Ryan Graham, running for Penticton council, is a former president of the Downtown Penticton Association in 2018-2019, now called the DPBIA: Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Assoc. What a mouthful: No wonder people can’t remember it.
Apparently the DPBIA met about three weeks ago and decided that they will no longer require a councillor liaison but will instead liaison with an appointed City staff member.
I do not object to the DPA or the Industrial Park council member liaisons. They provide many jobs in this city and their input is important. My objection is no one else in the industrial park or the DPBIA should be running for council.
While council will tell you, “we all represent the residential community,” do they really?
I say we are the unforgotten except at election time. I think someone should start an organization to represent the residential community. Example: The success of the Skaha Park group. We should have some say in where community housing is being built and why crime is spreading throughout this city; we should have input in the budget. Our input would be just as valuable as any other group.
Shape your City is council’s good idea, but a poor substitute for that.
Ryan Graham is running for council. He wants us recognize that the homeless situation is an opiate and mental health crisis and ensure appropriate pressure puts the Province and Interior Health front and centre monetarily for the crisis they have fostered.
He wants to see more developments like the Winnipeg Street development with Interior Health, BC Housing and the Penticton Indian Band collaborating in resolving the issues facing homeless people. According to Graham; Pathways has been in the community 60 years and needs to be monetarily supported by the city. Personally, I agree but think it is a disgrace that Interior Health failed to support this group.
Ryan Graham grew up in this city, went to school here and now operates a cannabis facility. He is a bundle of energy and wants to make needed changes.
The most important thing about Graham is his common sense. He didn’t pick up nomination papers and write in mayor. He knows he has a lot to learn and is willing to start at the bottom. If he carries this through to council he will be a breath of fresh air in stale council chambers.
Common sense: This is what I want to hear from anyone running for council.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Penticton needs house cleaning at City Hall
Dear Editor:
Starting with Mayor John Vassilaki and Couns. Julius Bloomfield and Katie Robinson, it is my belief they are among those not qualified for City Hall.
They have sent many millions of dollars to Eastern Canada with a generous Ironman partnership. This is unacceptable. Maybe send your election signs to Eastern Canada and ask them to vote for you instead.
Approving a housing project on Timmins Street was another bad move. Penticton also has more police and bylaw officers than we actually need.
Thirdly, those running for office who do not have a background in urban planning should all stay home. What we deserve are new councillors with an understanding of the issues and challenges involved in city planning.
We deserve to live in a safe community.
Mayor and council (with the exception of James Miller), please do me a favour: go home and leave your council seats for more-deserving people.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Charles should abdicate in favour of William
Dear Editor:
After touring the U.K., Prime Minister Liz Truss and King Charles III may conclude that to retain the Monarchy and harmony of the U.K., Charles act as the transitionary Monarch and abdicate before the coronation in favour of the new era and younger Prince William.
Both the present Pope and the King are yoked together and weighed down by the baggage of past history.
Modern technology can have each economically replaced by a well-programed, Googled manequin.
The late Russian Tzar Nicholas II, deposed during the 1917 Russian Revolution, just may see despot Putin deposed in October 2022.
The highly-contagious, far-reaching deadly Trump venom which left a gravely wounded America will ultimately consume Trump himself.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton