Dear Editor:
As we watch one of the most disgraceful episodes in Canadian history run its course, I would pose the question of Justin, Trudeau how is your “sunny ways” agenda working for you?
For God’s sake let’s see some backbone. Your refusal to talk to the truckers is commendable, but finish the job and get harsh.
There needs to be penalties for stupidity.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Strange happenings around the world
Dear Editor:
Will mankind ever learn? We have it all wrong. Did we learn nothing from Adolf Hitler’s behaviour?
Now we have another tyrant sitting at his long table toying with declaring World War III and, true to history, we have world leaders playing Putin’s game of monopoly.
Here at home we have the Trudeau’s version of democracy which only works with his party if you follow the leader and, if not, you are out as in oblivion. Ask Jody Wilson Raybould, amongst others.
And why in North America, especially Canada does a peaceful protest no matter how big have zero affect on the government? Why does it have to get extremely violent before they start to listen? We have Canadian soldiers and police breaking the law, blindly following unconstitutional orders from the person we call prime minister. What happened to the oath that all MPs swore to the Canadian Constitution?
It is all so wrong, is it any wonder there is no trust in government any more. People are dying, children are starving, a man and his wife and two kids froze to death in Canada crossing a field of dreams. It took authorities hours and hours to get them out of their frozen hell.
How can this happen and what is wrong with society? It kills me to think of them freezing to death. Who died first? Did it matter that there were two little kids?
No doubt when the weather picks up some, the slow-to-react agent of God in Rome may or may not decide to pop over and offer a limp lame excuse of an apology for all the wrongs that his church did to the Indigenous kids.
Saddened , disillusioned at what has happened to this great country of Canada that my first wife and our two kids came to back in 1974.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Confused by timeline of mask mandates
Dear Editor:
Could Dr. Bonnie Henry clarify her reasoning?
B.C. was the last province in Canada to adopt face covering at the beginning of this pandemic. Dr. Bonnie Henry’s position was that it didn’t offer good protection then.
Now it looks like B.C. will be one of the last provinces to remove the mandate of face covering.
I guess masks worn on the chin or below the nose and dirty ones, now offer a great protection. I don’t understand.
Alain Lauzon
Penticton
Convoy coverage too right leaning
Dear Editor:
So your lead story is not about the terrorist threats from the convoy, their occupation of Ottawa, the armed militia or the bridges. The hundreds of millions of dollars they have costed Canada? Instead, it’s just whether Trudeau is wrong?
Your Conservative leanings are showing, try to be a balanced newspaper, or just openly state you prefer right-wing politics.
Don’t worry in the Okanagan Valley you are the only kind of paper allowed.
Jamie Carter
Summerland
Refreshing to read Jim Taylor’s column
Dear Editor:
It was a pleasant surprise to see Jim Taylor’s opinion column “Setting the stage for a lawless Canada” (Herald, Feb. 12).
I remember the billboard just south of Kelowna featuring then-Reform Party leader Stockwell Day prominently displayed.
Good to see that someone from that area isn’t a cretin.
Pete Needham
Abbotsford
Trucker Convoy ‘22 is all about freedom
Dear Editor:
With regards to the Truckers Convoy ‘22, any person who has read and familiarized themselves with the Canadian Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedom, knows that the convoy is not just about all vaccine mandates.
It’s also about the overall freedoms of Canadians. Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Choice and Freedom to assemble. For those of you who have never read the Constitution and Charter of Rights, and continue to criticize the convoy for what they are protesting, you should consider whether or not you are as free as you were pre-pandemic.
Do you want the government to continue to strip your rights and freedoms away and to control your life the way they see fit? When you look around the country and see more Canadian flags flying and attached to vehicles that are supporting the truckers convoy than you do on July 1, it shows there are an awful lot of patriotic Canadians that want their freedom and rights back.
As for Paul Crossley’s letter where he considers these people driving around in their vehicles with Canadian flags flying to be “boneheads” (Herald, Feb. 10), this was very unpatriotic.
Mr. Crossley, here in Canada our truckers and patriotic Canadians are fighting for your rights to continue writing your selfish and uncalled-for rhetoric in your letters to the Editor.
So go on and keep flying your flags people, because most people see you as patriots fighting to get the Prime Minister to follow the Canadian Constitution and the Charter of Rights, not as boneheads as Mr. Crossley sees you.
Tom Otteson
Penticton
Kind strangers made a terrible event better
Dear Editor:
On Dec 14, I was crossing Martin Street and Wade Avenue on the walk signal and the green light.
I was more than halfway across Martin Street when I was struck by a car, driven by a woman and suddenly she hit me.
I was hit on the left arm by the car and my left arm was crushed and cracked in two places, thrown into the air and flipped over, landing on my back.
I still have headaches, sore shoulder, arms and back that I am taking therapy for.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the almost dozen people who came to assist me.
One of those was a nurse who was right by my side. Special thanks to her. They all did a great job helping me.
Thanks also to the police, ambulance and especially the Penticton Regional Hospital where I received amazing care.
I am still hurting but getting a litter better every week.
Effie Lysons
Charles Manor
Penticton
Why are privileged people angry?
Dear Editor:
Anger: Why are we allowing the anger of a mob of relatively well-off people (financially and job wise) to ruin our country’s economy and reputation?
Others have much more reason to be angry — the murdered native church/school children only one of those.
All of Canada could be immobilized until there is proper redress.
Also, what about the continuing problems of beaten, raped, murdered women, molested children, the working poor, the just plain poor and the underserved disabled?
We honour only the anger of the disproportionately malcontented tricker-truckers.
Joy Lang
Penticton
