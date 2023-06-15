Dominion has given us responsible stewardship
Dear Editor:
“Fairy tales offer insight for grim times,” (Sharp Edges, Herald/Courier, May 27).
Columnist Jim Taylor writes: “We have subdued the earth and dominated it, as Genesis told us to do.”
The Rev. John R. W. Stott was a fairly well-known English Anglican cleric and theologian. From the foreword to Stott's 2000 book, The Care of Creation: “Genesis 1 has been unjustly blamed for environmental irresponsibility. It is true that God commissioned the human race to ‘have dominion over’ the earth and to ‘subdue’ it (Gen. 1:26-28, NRSV), and these two Hebrew verbs are forceful. It would be absurd, however, to imagine that he who created the earth then handed it over to us to destroy it. No, the dominion God has given us is a responsible stewardship, not a destructive domination.”
Taylor continues: “A large segment of Christianity... expects Jesus to come back and set everything right.”
Why doesn’t every Jesus follower expect Jesus to return to Earth in the future?
In Matthew 24, Jesus is on the Mount of Olives, the mountain ridge east of and adjacent to Jerusalem's Old City. His disciples ask: “What will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?”
Jesus: “If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened."
This prophecy couldn’t be fulfilled until humans had the potential for complete self-extinction. According to the Federation of American Scientists (March 31/23), nine countries possess roughly 12,500 nuclear warheads. Combined, the United States and Russia possess approximately 89 percent of them.
In the first chapter of Acts, Jesus and his disciples are again on the Mount of Olives, when Jesus “beams up” to heaven, reminding me of TV’s Star Trek.
Then two angels appear and say: “Men of Galilee, why do you stand here looking into the sky? This same Jesus, who has been taken from you into heaven, will come back in the same way you have seen him go into heaven.”
From Zechariah 14: “Then the LORD will go out and fight against those nations, as he fights on a day of battle. On that day his feet will stand on the Mount of Olives, east of Jerusalem, and the Mount of Olives will be split in two from east to west, forming a great valley, with half of the mountain moving north and half moving south.”
A geological fault line runs from east to west under the Mount of Olives.
David Buckna
Kelowna
TV media preaching climate narrative
Dear Editor:
As someone who had a 35-year career in media and who worked closely with journalists who earned my respect for their objectivity and commitment to the truth, this is a hard letter to pen.
The over-the-top fear mongering that occurred last week on the fire situation throughout Canada left me deeply disappointed in TV journalism, in particular, and further eroded my trust.
Global National’s daily, apocalyptic stream of how climate change is wreaking havoc throughout the country, causing a smoke- filled Ottawa (heaven forbid) and even New York City was too much to take. They predicted this would be the worst ever. Climate change also made allergies worse and caused “eco anxiety” nation wide.
The weather person from Global Vancouver’s six o’clock news had the entire province coloured bright red in the shades of hell and eluded to the predicted rainfall in the forecast as minimal. Then it rained.
A fairly long and delightful cooling where areas throughout the province received much more than predicted, resulting in the fire danger dropping to low or moderate in most areas.
Yes, we still have significant fires burning in the Northeast of B.C. and I feel for the anxiety of those evacuated in Tumbler Ridge and Alberta. Rain is predicted in those areas, as it is, in Ontario and Quebec.
As TV media pushed the government’s climate change narrative, those same politicians jumped on it to reaffirm their justification for a second crushing carbon tax. What I found strange was although there were rumours of multiple fires being caused by arson, nothing was said.
Not trusting social media, I searched and found local newspaper reports on arson charges leveled in both Alberta and Quebec. None of that made national news.
Those of us who live in Okanagan have learned to live with wildfires and we have witnessed their destructive power. This isn’t a new phenomenon, it’s natural.
We have forests a plenty and with losing the diversity of the natural forests by replanting only marketable conifers, we have created more fuel for larger fires.
On a side note, California, the state that is a perpetual fireball, is having the best wildfire season for many decades. Why? Because the atmospheric jet stream moved south, filling their drought stricken reservoirs to capacity. They must have more EV’s than we do.
I believe in journalism, but I trust less.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Thanks everybody for great senior’s week
Dear Editor:
What a wonderful day — oops, I mean week, Senior’s Week in Penticton, the best yet! A couple of my favourite events were:
• Sing-a-long with the ukulele club. It was a wonderful two hours singing the songs I grew up with. I remembered all the words, oops, I mean songs.
• Saturday afternoon with Kyle Anderson. So many seniors, we had an afternoon of fun, dancing, getting together with old — oops, I mean good — friends and having lots of laughs with Kyle.
I now know how to get around town because of all the free bus rides.
I am only 85 — still young — oops, I mean old enough to be enjoying it all.
Thanks to each and every one of you. I truly feel blessed to of had such a good time attending as many sessions as I could.
Bea Dunkley
Penticton
Where were you back in 1968?
Dear Editor:
The organizing committee for the 55th Pen-Hi reunion, class of 1968, is asking for your assistance in reaching out to all classmates and alumni of that year.
What another milestone and celebration.
Mark the weekend of Sept. 29 to Oct 1. on your calendar and come join us here in Penticton.
Registration can take place online at:
We hope to see everyone there.
Rick Gartrell
Penticton
Trudeau needs to help ordinary Canadians
Dear Editor:
It just blows my mind that a political Scrooge McDuck suggests ordinary Canadians pay more taxes to fight inflation.
A better idea would be to get Santa Justin Trudeau, to quit giving millions of dollars we don’t have, to escalate a foreign war that could of been stopped before it started through peaceful negotiations.
The bang-for-the-big-buck begging is too little, too late as is flying a white flag as the damage will continue until an unknown outcome. Canada is not a super power, which time will only tell.
It’s high time for Santa Trudeau to get his butt out of the airplane seat and help out — not hinder — the ordinary Canadian who is headed to the poor house.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla