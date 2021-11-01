Fall Classic: Pete Rose bet on baseball — which is wrong — and was denied inclusion in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Houston Astros cheated and won a World Series. The championship was never revoked.
Hell, not even an asterisk.
Rose, who holds several Major League Baseball records including most hits and games played, suffered from a serious addiction.
There’s no evidence Rose threw games as a player or manager.
Unrelated, Astros players and coaches were involved in an elaborate and sneaky plan to read the other team’s signals. It helped. They won a championship.
The punishments levied to Pete Rose and the Astros organization are inconsistent. Not even close.
With all that’s happening, maybe it’s time for fans to take a step back and stop supporting professional athletics. Instead, sports fans can focus on the grassroots — amateur sports, local hockey and high school sports.
—
At the movies: David Lynch’s 1984 “Dune” was the only movie I’ve ever walked out of a movie theatre on (although I came close during “Cats”).
It stunk. Even Sting couldn’t save the original “Dune.” I’m glad a credible version of the science fiction classic has finally made it to the big screen.
—
Scam pests: To quote the great pop singer, Rockwell (Kennedy Gordy) from his 1984 single “Obscene Phone Caller”: “If Alexander Bell was alive today, he wouldn’t want the telephone being used this way.”
I now carry two cellphones with me (long story) and receive, on average, three scam calls a day.
Revenue Canada, free flights and vacations, Amazon (which I don’t do business with)... the list goes on.
At least during the days of prank phone calls, they were sometimes funny.
“Hi, this is Bob. Were there any calls for me?”
And, you could get an unlisted number... for a fee, of course.
—
Halloween scares: With Sunday being Halloween and horror movies with orange-and-black gummy bears part of an adult’s agenda, let’s debate.
I believe a movie is scarier when the villain appears sparingly.
Anthony Hopkins won the Academy Award for Best Actor (he didn’t want to be considered for the supporting category) in “The Silence of the Lambs” and appeared on screen for only 24 minutes.
Due to technical challenges, the shark’s first appearance in “Jaws” came in the second hour of the film. The shark’s presence was only suggested in the first half of the movie.
Hopkins made several other
(terrible) Hannibal Lecter movies. There were three sequels to “Jaws” and only the first was tollerable.
Lecter became the primary character in the sequels and the shark was featured prominently in Jaws 2, 3D and The Revenge.
None of those movies were scary. They were stupid and gross.
Alfred Hitchcock understood suspense. Anticipation frightens an audience more than violence.
—
Old joke: Why was the Lawrence Welk Show banned from television?
Too much sax and violins.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.