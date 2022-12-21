Two total strangers make each other’s day
Dear Editor:
This year hasn’t been the greatest with my initial medical issues and I have had my share of personal pity parties.
Thankfully, I am past those now. I gave myself a good talking to and my mindset has taken on a better avenue so to speak.
Well yesterday the dragon (a.k.a. my first wife Sylvia) and I went to Penticton, and we had lunch in the A&W on Main Street.
As usual, she went to the counter and I got a seat, and whilst I was waiting a woman came in with a chap in a wheelchair and sat opposite me. The chap in the wheelchair was quite frail looking and half my age and was covered in blankets and shawls.
He was kind of crumpled up in the wheelchair and making the best of his world. The lady who he was with went to the counter.
I realized I had forgotten to get the ketchup and went to get some, as I was returning to my seat the chap in the wheelchair raised a hand to wave and gave me a smile.
My wife joined me with my lunch, and the lady who was with the chap in the wheelchair also returned with the man’s hamburger. I was struck with an incredible feeling of confusion.
How could this man with such a poor version of life offer me a wave and a smile? I couldn’t resist it, I went over to him and the lady and told him that he had just “made my day,” then his face lit up and again the smile was beguiling. It turns out that it was his “day out” and the super-caring lady was his social worker.
I went back to my seat and explained what had happened to my wife. As we were leaving, the chap in the wheelchair and I exchanged names plus I got a great fist bump from him, it turns out the chap was “Kevin” and the nice lass he was with was named “Bonnie.”
I told him… “I want you to know young man, you made a massive difference to me, I have got strength from you lad, and I am a better man for meeting you.”
The lady who he was with said “I think you both made each other’s day.”
You can’t make this stuff up… Wow!.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Where are ex-church people going to?
Dear Editor:
Your recent column on “churches struggling with attendance” (Herald, Dec. 16) was a rare Advent gift to us. It left unanswered a great question: If people are leaving the child Jesus of Bethlehem, where or what are they going to? Thank you for the attention, at a time we are considered by many in the media to be irrelevant.
Among the first people to leave the Church were the two disciples on the road to Emmaus; a code name for nowhere. These people where “heading out, moved by their feelings;” the bad news was too strong for the good news. They had met Jesus three years earlier and he offered them a life on earth they had never dreamed of. The left everything to find their lives in him; to build with him a united world. When they saw him crucified and dead they felt it was over. They took the road to nowhere, driven by sadness, fear and disappointment.
Jesus, mysteriously alive, joined them on the road and asked them: what is your conversation as to walk along? Why are you leaving the little community of believers? They expressed their sadness over what they has seen at his crucifixion.
In his Risen presence the two runaways saw the truth. They still had enough love in their hearts to invite Jesus to stay with them overnight and dine with them.
Then they recognized him in a Eucharistic celebration. They knew immediately what to do and they returned to the infant Church with haste.
No one can renew the Church from the outside. Only the Holy Spirit can do that; within the “remnant” who remain faithful to Jesus of Nazareth. Our work now is to address our own vital question: how did we get into the situation where Jesus is a diminished figure in parish life?
I wish you, Mr Editor, and all your readership a happy and holy Christmas, even if I have to tell you that the Church cannot comply with your suggestion that she compromise the Gospel truth to make herself attractive again. Recent history shows across modern Europe that churches that compromise with the world are the first to disappear into a place of nowhere.
People in our parishes are asking me to write again; to protect the “little flock”.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Reader weary of provincial law
Dear Editor:
The B.C. NDP, under the leadership of David Eby recently passed the Health Professions and Occupations Act, Bill 36.
Bill 36, which appears to have been drafted in secret absent any consultation in the legislature, lays the groundwork for forced vaccination for any illness that the government chooses.
The legislation will give the minister of health the ability to appoint college boards, and then direct them to pass bylaws mandating vaccines for any illness the government chooses as a condition of a health-care professional’s license. The legislation also creates an environment of censorship wherein if a licensee, a medical practitioner licensed under the act, challenges the government’s position on anything the medical practitioner may face discipline and potentially lose their license.
The legislation also allows colleges to determine who has good character, and who does not. The college will also have the authority to define informed consent, a long-standing healthcare tenant arising from the Nuremberg Code.
If that was not enough, the legislation also gives the government the authority to make an application before the courts without notice to the person affected, and in private with the judge, requesting an order compelling someone, anyone to comply with the government’s/college’s direction, and to enter premises for the purpose of search and seizure or to copy the property of the person affected. The government is now allowed to secure the premises and prevent the owner from accessing or entering the premises
On the surface you might think that it cannot get any worse, but it does. Bill 36 is essentially a piece of framework legislation wherein the specific details are left to future regulations. The legislation allows the government the ability to keep secret and free from any oversight or debate future regulations until such time as they are enacted. All the working details of this tyrannical legislation will be defined by regulation made by the lieutenant governor in council.
Bill 36 represents an end run around democratic checks and balances. If the health minister wants to impose vaccine mandates, and strip British Columbians of their personal medical autonomy, he ought to be up front about it. Any provision that would impose vaccination as a condition of licensing should be submitted to the legislature where it can be studied, debated, and subjected to amendment, as is constitutionally required in a democratic country.
This is the type of governance that I would expect from a third world, authoritarian dictatorship not in a modern democracy such as Canada.
Bill Shumborski
Kelowna
Loan for bike lanes unfair to taxpayers
Dear Editor:
I have concerns on the fairness as to whether or not interest should have been charged on interfund borrowings, to fund bike lanes and roundabouts.
Please provide an explanation of my concerns. Talk to both renters and property owners to arrive at your conclusion.
I’ve obviously made some enemies on council.
I will step back from this matter and let city council’s conscience make this decision, based on their research on whether interest should have been or not been charged.
Council probably should vote on a motion presented and discussed at the council table.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton