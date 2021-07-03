For the first time in more than a year,
The Herald did not have its All-Good News Edition on the first Friday of the month.
I realize journalism purists rolled their eyes at the idea, but I think everyone was so COVID fatigued, bored, stressed and worried — especially in the early months of the pandemic — the daily newspaper had to take a lead in the community.
Although COVID’s not officially done, grandparents are able to hug their grandchildren now.
Now that’s good news!
A final thought.
While John Horgan’s NDP government is praised for their excellent response to COVID (which is perhaps due mostly to Dr. Bonnie Henry rather than politicians), the other two official parties should also be praised.
The BC Liberals and Greens put party politics aside in the best interest of public safety. Then Opposition Health Critic Norm Letnick deserves his share of the credit.
—-
I never thought I’d be happy to see 36 degree weather.
Should the unbearable days of 44 degrees return, please, call a friend who doesn’t have air conditioning and make sure they’re doing OK. Even though they’re likely fine, they will be happy to know you’re concerned.
—-
Congratulations to Wayne Broughton on being elected to the Central Okanagan School Board this past week. I’m not an eligible Kelowna voter, but if I was, I definitely would have voted for him. Broughton has a solid background in both academics and humanitarian/ parenting causes. He will be a definite asset to Moyra Baxter’s SD23 team.
—-
Good luck and best wishes to Steve Arstad who is retired as reporter with infoNews.ca in Penticton. I worked alongside Steve for almost seven years. He always demonstrated incredible integrity and skill.
—-
Buffy Sainte-Marie is cool.
Her remarkable lifetime includes being blacklisted by Richard Nixon and J. Edgar Hoover (so was John Lennon, so she was in good company), being the first woman to breastfeed on national television, playing the old coffee houses in Greenwich Village and Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood, co-starring on “Sesame Street” and winning an Academy Award for writing the lyrics to “Up Where We Belong.”
(Who can forget the conclusion of “An Officer and a Gentleman” when Richard Gere walks Debra Winger out of the textile factory?... “Way to go Paula!”)
Buffy’s exhibition, “Pathfinder: A Retrospective by an Innovator of Digital Art” opens this weekend at the Penticton Art Gallery.
I can’t wait to see it. Congratulations to Paul Crawford and his team at the art gallery for securing yet another must-see summer show for a second year in a row.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.