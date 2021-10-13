Loving memories of Lachlan Nicholson
Dear Editor:
I’m not usually at a loss for words, but this passage will be difficult to write.
It’s about the death of someone who was loved: my sister’s son, my nephew.
Lachlan was a kind, easygoing guy with a huge heart. He had good humour. He watched lots of movies, and he was a great ball player. He loved ball! He was a cat lover. He never met a stranger.
Sadly, he was struggling. He had a hole in his soul and that made him vulnerable.
In the world of drugs and addiction, being vulnerable is a dangerous place to be.
A while back, he was working on sobriety for a short period of time, and the positive changes were immediately noticed.
However, the pull of addiction and the control of the drug culture took on a life of its own and it was too strong for him to break away.
Lachlan Lane Nicholson passed away on Oct. 3, 2021. Lachlan died of illicit drug toxicity. He was only 35 years old.
Lachlan’s true friends and family continually reminded him that there was always a way out. All he needed to do was to take the first step and we would walk beside him.
But it was a rabbit hole for him. He was lost and couldn’t see his way out.
I loved him and I miss him already.
I stood in shock that night watching the paramedics trying for an hour to revive him. They are amazing.
I stood in shock looking at my gorgeous nephew dead on the floor.
As I said goodbye to him that night, I rejoiced in the knowledge that he will be with his mother now.
He missed her so.
I want to thank the paramedics for their effort and skill, and the RCMP for their service.
I want to thank all the people with true hearts and a clear conscience who have been thinking of the loss of Lachlan and sharing their thoughts and memories with me.
There will be no funeral service. Cremation will take place.
Thank you for your support.
If you are thinking about donations, I would like to suggest the Discovery House men’s addiction recovery program.
Fiona Nicholson
Penticton
Increase water security of our aquifers
Dear Editor:
The B.C. Water Sustainability Act of 2016 comes into effect for groundwater licensing on March 1, 2022. The Act is a good move, we need to increase the water security of our aquifers.
The dilemma is, with less than five months to go, a mere one-in-five small business owners, ranchers and farmers in rural B.C. have applied for a licence. Many small businesses in rural BC, such as roadside restaurants, motels and gas stations, rely on groundwater for their livelihood. Many are operated by families. These are typically small business operations and owners who are not familiar with all the various government requirements.
In B.C., 16,000 historical users still have to submit their licence applications to protect their legal access to groundwater before March 1, 2022.
Based on fairness to those who did apply it seems inevitable that government will be forced to act against un-licenced groundwater users.
By not applying for a licence, historical groundwater users are effectively giving the government back the volumes of water they were using. After March 1, 2022 these volumes go into the provincial communal system for reallocation and when the historical users apply after the deadline they will be at the back of the line.
Lynn Walford
Penticton
Why should rural pay for Penticton facilities?
Dear Editor:
Build it and I won’t use it.
I hope I’m not going cuckoo or did I misunderstand Elvena Slump’s latest rant towards suburban dwellers having to cough up money for facilities located in Penticton.
Elvena wrote: “I seldom see than two or three bicyclists using the expensive bike routes... in our city” (Herald, Oct. 12).
Elvena you said it — “your city.”
I think your way of thinking is far out of line suggesting once again suburbanites who dwell far beyond your city limits should pay for your home-grown mistakes.
I invite you to travel from Olalla to Penticton everyday and back for one week riding a a bicycle.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Western business mentality is sad
Dear Editor:
This was most recently proven false with Facebook prioritising the expansion of its already huge profit margin over the health of its younger users.
It was proven false when long-term care-homes put profit maximisation before their residents’ well-being, neglect that resulted in needlessly numerous COVID-19 deaths.
And proven most false when the pharmaceutical industry knowingly pushed its new, very addictive opiate painkiller.
Western business mentality and, by extension, collective society allow the well-being of human beings to be decided by corporate profit-margin measures.
And our governments mostly dare not intervene, perhaps because they fear being labelled anti-business by our avidly capitalist culture.
Sadly, maximizing profits by risking the health or lives of product consumers will likely always be a significant part of the big business beast's nature. But that does not mean that we should give in to it.
Rather, it should be a call to society, and especially our elected leaders, that the economy and jobs be there foremostly for people, not for corporate profit’s sake.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
We need more leaders like Angela Merkel
Dear Editor:
I never thought that one day I would be praising a German politician.
I grew up in a town — West Hartlepool, later joined to nearby 800-year-old Hartlepool — which had been bombarded in December 1914 by a German fleet, resulting in more than 100 civilian deaths.
One of my uncles told me later that he had seen the head of one of his schoolmates blown off.
During the Second World War, as the atrocities mounted, the local and national hatred of Germans increased, mitigated in part by attempts to ridicule Hitler and his cronies in BBC comedy shows. Justice could not come quickly enough.
Fast forward three-quarters of a century and we have the retirement of Angela Merkel, an outstanding and world-respected politician. She makes the recent and current British rulers look like the twits they are.
She will be missed.
John Stonehouse
Victoria
Elderly in care homes have great protection
Dear Editor:
I greatly respect Dr. Bonnie Henry but on the question of booster shots, I think she’s wrong. We’re not in the same situation now as at the beginning of the pandemic.
The elderly in care homes are now protected by a triple wall of medical security; they are fully immunized, so are their caregivers and so are any visitors.
In contrast, seniors out in the community face risk every time they step out of doors. Who knows what they encounter in the checkout lines, on the bus or even on a crowded street.
Remember that one in eight of the public they meet is still not vaccinated. The probability that a community-based senior will acquire the virus is many times higher than the probability that the virus will succeed in breaching the triple medical walls around a care home.
Henry should not wait for months whilst the death statistics confirm this situation. Just for once, Alberta has got it right. We have ample supply of vaccine and the immunization system is up and running.
Time to give booster shots to everyone over 65.
Dr. Alec Mitchell
Victoria
B.C.’s seniors being thrown to the wolves
To all seniors in B.C.:
Our doctor tells us that all major surgeries will take two years.
Then surgeries will only be performed on extreme cases.
My husband is waiting for knee surgery and me potentially back surgery.
Our future is bleak as we couldn’t get into a nursing home for who knows how long?
The old adage that the government is keeping seniors in their own homes as long as possible has gone to the wind.
All I can say is we had better think long and hard about getting a “right to die” in place.
I can’t help but think a lot of this is caused by antivaxers who get COVID-19 are taking up all the hospital beds, and are taxing and jeopardizing all the health care workers with no regard to them. This is due to their ignorance and their belief in all the debunked (stuff) that they read on social media?
Who says we don’t live in a communist country?
We, the seniors, have worked to make this country what it is today.
Now, because of our age, we are being thrown to the wolves.
So don’t wait till you are 80 years old to think of surgeries that you may need.
Please, please get vaccinated.
Sue Bliskis
Prince George
COVID-19 will have a lasting impact
Dear Editor:
Various effects of the virus and other delayed medical care requirements will be with us for a long, long time.
Our medical staff will continue to be working flat out for a long time, both to catch up with the backlog of deferred medical procedures, and deal with the virus, variant monitoring, vaccine boosters and testing.
It is clear that our existing medical staff members are increasingly tired and in some ,cases just plain worn out.
Some staff are dropping out of service due to fatigue and stress.
We need to adapt the medical system to the new normal of work volume. In short, we need more doctors, nurses, and support staff. We need to increase the training facilities and subsidise the cost of that training.
We also need to increase the pay of the existing medical staff. Going forward we need to have larger ICU facilities and staff them, without shrinking other departments.
The need for action in this area is obvious. It is also obvious that the long-term work required to make the changes has not yet been actioned. Expecting the existing medical staff to continue to over-work themselves forever is unrealistic and unethical.
Training is a slow process. We should have started this process months ago.
The provincial and federal governments need to step up and support the medical system with increasing funding and staffing, and adapt it to the new real requirements of Canadians. This is not going to just “go away” some time soon. It is real and long term. The medical staff has and continues to do its part. Now it is time for the governments to step up!
Larry Michaels
Fairfield
Stop selling cigarettes in B.C. pharmacies
Dear Editor:
B.C.’s COVID death toll has exceeded 2,000. As horrifying as that sounds, something is killing far more people each year. Killing more people than all drugs, motor vehicle collisions, murders, suicides and HIV/AIDS combined.
It’s smoking. Tobacco use causes up to 6,000 deaths in B.C. each year!
Health Minister Adrian Dix is the only health minister in Canada who still allows pharmacies to sell cigarettes. Furthermore, he also thinks it’s OK for pharmacies to hypocritically receive taxpayer money to help people quit for free.
With the exception of Manitoba, which stopped allowing them to be sold in 2013, most of the provinces and territories removed cigarettes from their drugstores at least 10 years ago!!
That means that since Colin Hansen was health minister in 2011, all of the following ministers have failed or avoided bringing in legislation to do the same: Mike deJong, Margaret MacDiarmid, and Terry Lake.
As the health critic in 2007, Dix said “One of the next steps that’s required to protect people from the impact of cigarette smoke is to make pharmacies, which are a place of health, come forward into the 21st Century, and not allow the sale of cigarettes in pharmacies.”
Perhaps it’s time Dix did away with the hypocrisy, and brought the Health Minister portfolio “forward into the 21st Century”.
Leo Levasseur
Sidney