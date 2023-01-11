Kudos Air Canada on bamboo cutlery
Dear Editor:
On a recent trip to Britain by Air Canada, I was surprised and delighted to find that the cutlery that came with the meal was not plastic but made of bamboo.
Good for Air Canada, I say!
Think of all the plastic cutlery going to the landfill daily. Bamboo cutlery may be a small thing, but it is a big step in the right direction.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Tune-Agers always welcome newcomers
Dear Editor:
The members of the Penticton Tune-Agers want to thank everyone who came out to our “Together Again” concert in December. It felt so good to be able to share our music with the community again, after that long stretch of quiet forced on us by COVID.
Now we are looking forward to our spring concert, and we’ll be back to practising again soon.
We’re always looking out for other people who like to sing or play an instrument. How about you? If you have ever thought of joining us, we invite you to be in touch. The orchestra is especially looking for folks who play trumpet, clarinet, horn, or percussion.
Choir practices are at Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m., and they start back on Jan. 17. Orchestra practices are at Oasis United Church, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., starting back Jan. 19.
If you are interested in learning more, please contact Nick at 250-462-7052 for orchestra, or Sarah at 778-622-0762 for choir.
And if you know someone else who might be interested, please pass the invitation along.
Peggy Whitley
Penticton
Organizers thank fundraiser supporters
Dear Editor:
We want to convey our heartfelt thanks to the donors and participants in our Full Moon FUNdraiser potluck and silent auction on Jan. 7 at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre. We raised over $1,700 towards the Canadian Association of Medical Teams Abroad 2023 medical mission to Quito, Ecuador in February 2023.
Donations to the silent auction came from many local businesses and individuals including: Silver Grizzly Native Arts & Crafts, Township 7, Stuart Bish Photography, Lisa Prowse Pottery, Meeples and Milkshakes, The Bike Barn, The Gunbarrel Saloon, Hoodoo Adventures, Peach City Runners, Eskala Mountain Sports, Skaha Meadows Golf, Nature’s Fare, Lordco, Sirius Science and Nature, Summerland Sweets, The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen, and Teas & Weaves.
We would also like to thank Chris Prowse for providing the musical entertainment.
And of course, we thank all those who came and bid on the awesome items up for auction or made cash donations. The money raised will go towards funding CAMTA’s upcoming mission to Ecuador to provide orthopedic surgery to children and adults who would not otherwise be able to afford these life-changing surgeries. CAMTA performs hip replacements for adults and primarily repairs club feet and hip abnormalities in children.
These surgeries mean the difference between being mobile and being able to support one’s family — or not. It makes the difference between being able to play in the playground with the other children — or not.
CAMTA also provides medical supplies and equipment and takes part in medical education sessions with local staff in Ecuador. You can learn more about CAMTA at: camta.com and sign up for the blog which will provide stories from each day throughout our mission
While our patients in Ecuador express their gratitude to us, the volunteers, we know they are really thanking all the supporters who make this mission possible.
Joanne Montgomery
Carrey Martin
Penticton
Seatbelt alarm could be added to buses
Dear Editor:
I concluded my letter of Dec. 31: “In 2020, Transport Canada made seat belts mandatory on new highway buses.”
But if bus operators are not responsible to ensure passengers over the age of 16 are wearing a seat belt, it would be timely for Omar Alghabra (federal Minister of Transport) to meet with all provincial and territorial ministers of transportation to discuss the possibility of adding a seatbelt alarm system for buses.
For example, “bucklemeup” is a wireless Bluetooth seatbelt alarm that will alert the driver via their smartphone (for cars) or a dash mounted screen monitor (for buses) if a passenger unbuckles.
According to their website (bucklemeup.com), the wireless bucklemeup cartridge is easily adhered to every seat belt buckle on the bus: “The dash mounted monitor will display the passenger seat belt status and emit an audible and visual alert if a passenger unbuckles. This eliminates the need for the driver to turn around and check on passengers throughout the journey.”
Obviously, an exception to wearing the seat belt would be when a passenger entered the bus restroom.
If this or a similar seat belt alarm system was agreed on for buses on Canadian highways, I assume there would have to be a modification of the Motor Vehicle Act passed in each provincial and territorial legislature.
David Buckna
Kelowna