liberals ignored problem for years
Dear editor:
Does anyone else see the irony in two members of our provincial legislature from the opposition liberal party speaking out on prolific offenders revolving door at courthouses (Herald, March 3).
A liberal government was in charge for many years and did nothing to fix the problem then so why now? Is there an election in the near future or is this mostly posturing?
Are the ndp any better?
When I ran for the provincial legislature a number of years ago I called to do away with party politics so elected members would vote for their constituents and not the party leaders. Yes, it would work!
I do agree with them that we need to stop the revolving door, but not with the politics involved here.
I did not capitalize the words — mla —liberal party, ndp — as they need to earn that capital letter and, in my opinion, none of them have yet.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
NIMBYs always put themselves first
Dear editor:
When I was riding my bike everywhere before I took a job in the trades, people in vehicles often yelled at me to get off the road or ride on the sidewalk.
Note, riding on the sidewalk is dangerous. Now that we have provided cyclists a place to ride, those same people are whinging about the bike lanes. Honestly it’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t. We have heard all the complaints from our NIMBY community and are well aware you can never make some people happy.
Let’s not beat around the bush here, it wouldn’t matter where they put the bike lanes, people are gonna whine. And as for a vote on it, let’s be honest, we are watching daily as people vote against their own and their neighbour’s best interest, in real time. This is a classic case of, “If ‘I’ don’t use it ‘we’ don’t need it.”
The mental hoops one needs to jump through to reconcile being mad about bike lanes while our planet is literally trying to shake us off for not properly caring for her is astounding. And as for the “difficult to maneuver” barriers, just today I saw two different drivers almost cause accidents in the old South Main/Government non-barriered bike lanes.
So maybe the barriers are a good thing considering how some people need them to know to stay in their lane. I do a lot of driving around town for work and I can tell you that poor/lazy driving skill and not the bike lanes are the problem.
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton
Politicians living high off the hog
Dear editor:
Governments and politicians of all stripes seem to forget their agenda promises once they are in power.
Some are worse than others and today’s federal government is among the worst! For starters, five taxes will be raised this year; the Canada Pension Plan tax; Employment Insurance tax; the carbon tax; alcohol tax; a second carbon tax as well as Canadians having to face the highest food prices and interest rates ever seen before.
In spite of all this, I cannot see any benefit to the average Canadian family or any worthwhile contribution to climate change as the worst polluting countries continue to utilize coal and fossil fuels for their energy needs and what they produce affects the world as a whole.
In addition, not only is free speech under attack but this government spent $8,800 on a sex toy art exhibit in Germany, $6,000 on a single-night stay in a hotel room (and will not divulge who stayed there), $1 million on the Governor General’s week-long trip to the Middle East that included almost $100,000 for in flight meals.
Members of Parliament took three pay raises since the beginning of COVID-19 while the G.G’s salary was increased almost $40,000 on top of a salary of almost $300,000.
The government-funded CBC doled out some $51 million in bonuses during the pandemic while the Bank of Canada handed out $45 million in bonuses and raises and CMHC gave its employees almost $61 million in raises and bonuses (information from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation). All of this spending while pushing the average family closer towards the poor house and suggesting they cancel their Disney Channel subscription to save money as suggested by Chrystia Freeland.
I don’t know what word could be formed by combining tyranny, dictatorship and arrogance, but it should be in the dictionary!
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
How would 2 seats make a difference?
Dear editor:
I hope I am not alone in wondering just what is meant by the term, “The interference by China did not impact the integrity of the 2021 federal election.”
Does this phrase mean that the overall election results would not have changed the Liberal minority government if one or two seats were won through interference by a foreign government?
The Liberals won 41 seats more than the official Opposition Conservatives. At 39 more seats (rather than 41) they would still be the governing party. This seems to me to be the way the phrase is being used and understood by just about all commentators.
But what if just one or two seats were swung by foreign meddling? Is this not serious enough? Let’s take it even a bit further.
Our own MP, Richard Cannings, does not win his seat by a large margin in federal elections. He is currently helping me track down a passport renewal that has now taken more than three months and I am very thankful for it.
He does his best to serve all his constituents. Would it not be equally serious if he were to be the target of foreign election meddling?
Just where is the bar?
How high or low does it have to be before it “ impacts the integrity of our election?” Do we not get to hear about it unless the meddling is massive? I’d like to know.
Ron Churchill
Penticton