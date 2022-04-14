Is nothing sacred in what’s supposed to be the timeless game?
I learned to live with inter-league play and even playoffs, but starting extra innings with a ghost runner on second stinks.
Part of the thrill of extra innings is seeing how many fans can tough it out in the stands, especially if the game goes into 13, 14 or 15 innings.
The most rotten change was adding the designated-hitter rule in the National League to make it universal.
So much for managerial strategy. So much for seeing the American League pitcher hit during the World Series. So much for tradition.
All of the rule changes in baseball over the past two decades are aimed at increasing offence. Whatever happened to a pitching duel?
Say it ain’t so.
—————
The surnames of the BCHL’s three stars of the week — in order — were Emerson, Lane and Farmer. No way! I wonder if the ranking was a wink wink to 1970s progressive rock.
—————
Curling is a rural, cold-weather sport. As a permanent venue for the Continental Cup, Las Vegas is fine, but not for a world championship. Lousy ice and sparse crowds — what did they expect? I agree with Canadian skip Brad Gushue on this one. The one thing that shouldn’t stay in Vegas is curling.
—————
Switching to music, I’ve bought my Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band tickets for Sunday, Oct. 9 in Penticton.
I love Ringo’s in-the-round format where he’s featured for half the show. The rest of the time, he turns the spotlight over to his bandmates to play their solo hits with new bandmates. All the while, Ringo serves as the jovial host.
There’s no other concert where you will hear both Africa by Steve Luthaker of Toto and With A Little Help From My Friends.
Dating back to 1997, this will be my eighth time seeing a Ringo Starr concert. I’m afraid I’ll get arrested for stalking.
—————
While on the topic of The Beatles, Julian Lennon has never done a Natalie Cole. You know, “Julian sings the favourite songs of his father.” It would definitely be commercially successful.
When Julian toured in support of his first two albums, he included Day Tripper as an encore, but that was it, he wanted to showcase his own music.
The eldest son of John Lennon – who these days is focused on painting and not music — vowed to never perform Imagine, his dad’s signature song. It took the war in the Ukraine for the 59-year-old musician to break his promise. You can find Julian’s version of Imagine on YouTube. It’s quite touching.
—————
Alice Cooper and his band will be in Penticton Friday. My favourite Alice song — (I wanna be) Elected.
—————
Moving to politics, I notice the three MPs from the valley have all endorsed Pierre Poilievre as the next leader of the Conservative party. The vote happens in September. Don’t they want to wait and see what the other candidates have to say during the course of the campaign?
—————
Happy Easter everybody. The Daily Courier and Herald will not publish on Good Friday but we will be back (along with Entertainment Now) on Saturday.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca