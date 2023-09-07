Climate change is real, action is needed now
Dear Editor:
It is now clear that climate change is impacting everyone, including those that deny it exists such as the Government of Alberta who have put a hold on all renewable energy projects while allowing fossil fuel projects to go ahead.
Since the fires and floods are going to continue (and likely get worse) the B.C. government should take measures to reduce the impact. Locally that means upgrading forest roads so that there are alternate routes in case the main one is blocked by a fire or recently a slide. Maybe a road or highway should be put on the east side of Okanagan Lake from Penticton to Kelowna.
It also means that when officials ask that tourists stay away, so that displaced locals can use the hotels, that these services be compensated for lost business. This also applies when an event such as Ironman is cancelled due to fires and smoke.
It also means that fire fighting efforts need to be enhanced, maybe by adding bigger water bombers to deal with the huge fires. It also has to be made more expensive to stop fire fighting by flying a private drone or boating in a lake used for pickups.
It’s going to take a lot of money to improve infrastructure locally and elsewhere in the province but it needs to be done.
Bill Webb
Penticton
We need big thinkers again for highways
Dear Editor:
Once again, the prolonged blockage of Highway 97 between Penticton and West Kelowna highlights the need for permanent alternate routes in the Okanagan. Routes that are similar in the time and distance travelled on Highway 97.
Population in the Okanagan is growing rapidly and will probably continue to do so. We already have traffic congestion and choke points such as the WAC Bennett Bridge. Right now, a good case can be made for another crossing.
Another example: Naramata housing development and tourism has overloaded the only road in and out. A serious wildfire could trap hundreds.
How did we get into this mess? Where were the visionaries who could foresee this growth and had the political clout to act in preparation? We need another W.A.C. Bennett and “Flying Phil” Gaglardi — men who made new highways happen. They were “big thinkers“ who left a great legacy.
Why can’t we straighten out a few hairpin curves and pave the Summerland-Princeton road? Or, develop the old Garnet Valley Brigade Trail into a paved alternate road?
Or, really think big and develop an upper levels highway across Naramata and Chute Lake into South Kelowna?
Oops, that idea would shorten the travel time to the South Kelowna to about 20 minutes and take considerable pressure off the bridge.
Glen Witter
Summerland
Vancouver now faces lawsuit over bike lanes
Dear Editor:
How do we read the law in Canada?
The laws in Canada, as most of us have come to understand, are created by governments and are called “legislation.” Legislation may also be called “statute law.”
The laws which are created by elected representatives in the federal Parliament or Provincial Legislative Assembly are usually referred to as “act” or “statutes.” That being said, we all have experienced what we feel are weaknesses in the statutes as, in some cases, they do not bear out the statutes that address them and that many times they seem to be “massaged” at the court’s direction.
In a recent conference with City Hall managerial staff, I encountered one of the “massaged” situations. It was germaine to the point of safety in reference to the pending upgrades to bike lane on South Main Street.
A question that was put forward to the managerial team was one based on the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act and the B.C. Active Transportation Guidelines both of which state that bike lanes are for bikes and e-bikes (governed at 28 kmh) and only those vehicles. This means that wheelchairs, hand or battery powered; inline skates; two wheel scooters (powered by battery/engine) and mobility scooters may not use the bike lanes.
A member of the management team pointed out that the City would not be policing or monitoring the lanes for such use. It begs the question be asked, “How does this contribute to the safety factor that is so often touted as the reason for a protected bike lane?”
It would seem that this is one of the times that I referred to early as “massaged” is being done. No thought was given as to consequences of non-sanctioned use of bike lanes.
About two weeks ago in Vancouver, a female cyclist was hit and knocked down by a young person on a two-wheel electric scooter. As a consequence, she suffered a broken hip. The individual on the scooter stopped and looked for a very short period and left the scene. The lady is in hospital and the City of Vancouver is facing a lawsuit as the hit-and-run young person disappeared. It was considered as a hit-and-run just as if it were a car and pedestrian involvement.
The Against Bike Lane Barrier group has a petition list of almost 2,500 names, all of whom feel that barriers are not necessary on South Main. It is felt that they are more of a detriment to safety than a benefit.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Not convinced that bike lanes improve safety
Dear Editor:
We recently had the opportunity to have an in-person meeting with some senior city staff in regards to the options for the South Main bike lane. One item we tend to have a problem with is the all ages and abilities are the major reason the guidelines for the barricades.
I addressed this and stated I thought this is a bit of a misstatement, meaning it is all encompassing and totally safe for anyone, no matter age or ability to ride there. The answer was it is.
My question was, “Would you put your two-year old on a bike in the bike lane with all other adults?,” and the staff replied, “why not.” A somewhat cavalier response.
A small child is wobbly and lacks concentration skills when in proximity to other experienced cyclists, especially when confined between cement barricades which they may hit and crash and fall into the traffic lane. The child may be safe from vehicles, but may get injured by other cyclists or barriers. Hence it is not carte blanche safe for all ages and abilities.
They will be allowing other forms of electric vehicles in the bike lane, more congestion. As cyclists, we need to be somewhat competent to ride in a public route with all sorts of other riders. I found the attitude cavalier at best and closed-minded.
We proposed an alternative plan with buffer zones and rumble strips to warn drivers. This suggestion was rejected due to no physical barriers. Another of our complaints is that the confined two-lane traffic between cement barricades and boulevards will severely restrict emergency vehicles just like Atkinson Street.
There is no place for vehicles to pull off as required by law and the answer was just drive until you find a parking spot. We explained none are available and is hazardous and illegal. We were told the emergency vehicles will just find another more efficient route. Really? I thank them for the meeting and listening, but I found they listened, but didn’t hear our positive suggestions and complaints.
Ken Hobbs
Penticton
Use of English grammar is going downhill fast
Dear Editor:
Re: “People are getting lazy in their use of English,” (Herald letters, Aug. 31).
I refer to Ron Barillaro’s letter about laziness in the use of English. The various accents with which English is spoken notwithstanding, his points about pronunciation and the effect it has on spelling are well made.
I would like to extend the discussion to grammar, another aspect of the language that is going downhill fast. Take this fictitious amalgam of some of the misuses which are in danger of becoming accepted use of the language: “The taxi was taking my wife and I downtown. There were less cars on the road than usual, but even so the journey was twice as slow as it normally is.”
“My wife and I”? As youngsters many of us were conditioned to avoid saying things like “my sister and me are going out to play”. I remember being reprimanded with “you should say ‘my sister and I”. Unfortunately, this lesson has become stuck in the minds of many, to the exclusion of common sense. In the example I gave above, if the person’s wife was not with him, would he say: “The taxi was taking I downtown”? Of course not.
“There were less cars”? This sort of thing can be heard frequently from the lips of newsreaders and other journalists. I talk to the television, politely pointing out to them the error of their ways, but they never hear me. The statement should be “there were fewer cars”. “Fewer” is used in a situation where the subject is quantifiable, such as the number of cars; “less” when it is not, such as “traffic”, which, like “luggage” and “furniture”, is a collective noun. Or, for example, “there is less water in the lake”. Of course, the amount of water is indeed quantifiable, but even a pedant such as I would not expect a statement like: “There are fewer cubic metres of water in the lake.” In such a case, “less” is good.
Thirdly, “twice as slow”? This, too, is an increasingly popular misuse of the language. “Slow” and “fast” indicate relative speed, something that can be measured. Therefore, “twice” some measurable thing would indicate that the other thing is twice as big, high, hot, long, fast, thick, etc.
If a revolutionary new and very thin material were to be invented, you can bet your hat that somebody would laud it as being “twice as thin as any similar material on the market”. If the existing material had a thickness (or thin-ness) of, say, one millimetre, the new product, being “twice as thin” would have to be two millimetres — hardly a revolution at all. To say it was “half as thin” would be much better marketing. So, the poor man with his wife in the taxi was travelling at half the usual slow speed, not twice.
Mr. Barillaro infers that only 0.1% of us care about such things as proper English. If that is the case, there are probably two or three dozen more of us in Penticton. Let’s hear from you!
Robert Nield
Penticton
Why did the Kelowna taxpayer cross the road?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bridging the gap” (Herald, Sept. 6).
I question whether, given a choice between climbing and descending a flight of stairs or waiting for a traffic light, people will opt for the former.
I would be interested to know what the experience has been with the pedestrian overpass over (the highway) to the Parkinson Recreation Centre as I have seldom seen anyone using it.
Brian Norton
Kelowna