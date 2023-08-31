Summer time and the living is easy. Fish are jumping and..” Go ahead and sing along, if you are up to it, and know the tune.
Unfortunately, for thousands of local people, it has not been a summer for singing.
In our area of Kelowna our summer has not been like this since the past heat dome, but darn close to it.
The hot, and very dry summer has made some dehydrated trees look like it is already Autumn.
Despite very little rain, a side of our family has decided to have a siblings reunion the week of Aug. 15. No one realizes the challenging week that lies ahead.
We check with the brother who is to host this and he says that the fires are under control where he lives, with cool temperatures and clear blue skys.
We car pool and hit the road to Smithers, which just happens to be over 1000 kilometres away and about 14 hours of driving, with a few pit stops for bathroom breaks and meals. Check it out.
But first we must load some lovely Okanagan peaches for the northern areas that do not grow peaches, so that we may have lovely peachy deserts.
We decide to take the road less traveled up through the hamlet of Little Fort and the scenic drive to 100 Mile House, where we stop for dinner. There is very little sign of fires with only a few smoky hazes here and there.
We overnight off the Horsefly Road in a self built log house and make a first delivery of slurpy peaches.
It is fun to watch some of the Women’s World Cup of soccer as they head towards the final games.
However, when we check the news, it mentions that a fire near McDougall Creek, on the west side of the lake, has grown substantially and is deemed out of control.
Next morning, our little convoy pushes on to Prince George where we enjoy a lunch break. The skys are all clear here, and it is only another four hours to Smithers.
My brother-in-law lets me drive his newer truck to spell him off for a snooze.
His truck has only a shifter knob that you turn to shift gears but has lots of power. I rocket by a huge fuel tanker.
We are welcomed to Smithers with a delightful, on deck barbecue of home grown, beef burgers and garden salads, mainly from the host’s garden.
The next morning, we pack up and trek a mostly gravel road for about 50 kilometres into a cabin on Babine Lake. It is about a 1000 metre climb.
No one seems concerned with fires and there is nothing visible.
After getting set up and wiggling trailers into place we all head to the wharf to unwind and test the lake with canoes or boats. There is lots of good, lighthearted discussion as I try to read a book. We even discuss the best way to flush a septic tank and the drainage field.!
Here we have dropped our last flats of Okanagan peaches.
That night, over a smokies dinner and some cribbage games, we debate the best words for Canada’s national anthem, a little excitedly.
As we drift off to our assigned sleeping quarters, we decide to check the McDougall fire and note that it has picked up strong winds. It is burnning right down to the Westside water front with major evacuation orders and structure losses
I am feeling very edgy as my daughter is home alone in the Belgo area.
By the morning the wildfire service indicates a wild night with many structures lost. The fire and winds have blown debris across Okanagan Lake and fires now burn in North Kelowna and Lake Country where one of our couples live.
So, it is pack it up, again, and hit the road for another 1000 kilometres and another 14 hours of driving!
A short pit stop near Horsefly and we are on the road at 4 a. m. as we listen carefully, now, to radio news. It seems that the valley road is blocked at Vernon with evacuees heading north. We skirt a huge fire at Sorrento by going through Falkland.
My butt is sore from all the endless sitting, and drifting along the highways.
Vernon is filledwith harsh acrid smoke but the highway is open and we move easily home through a fog of smoke.
Safely home,I find that two sons and two grandsons are actively fighting the Kelowna fires. Fortunately, they are well experienced and trained, knowing instinctively what to do.
One of them has been assigned to falling burned, danger trees on the Westside.
We can only be tremendously thankful for all firefighters training and experienceas as well as the good equipment and modern trucks that they use.
At home my daughter points out charred leaves and twigs that litter our lawn. Fortunately, we have kept the lawn lightly watered.
My nervous system stays on maximum edginess until finally some heavy rains come, the fires disappear and blue sky reappears.
I can only imagine the stress and nervousnees that evacuees and firefighters have been feeling. There are many stories of heroic actions.
Hopefully, Okanagan life and other areas will slowly slide back to normal.
We all need to unwind, again, and maybe sit down to a nice bowl of peaches and ice cream or some other peachy desert. And much more enjoyable summers.
Next year, I am asking for the reunion to be in the valley!
Reg Volk is a retired educator who writes on politics and local issues for the Kelowna Daily Courier.