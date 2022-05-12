Never be near lawn mowers
Dear Editor:
Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. When I was four years old, I was playing outside when I slipped on the grass and fell underneath a riding lawn mower.
I lost my left leg below the knee. I grew up in The War Amps Child Amputee program, and today, I help pass on the Association’s PLAYSAFE message. With lawn cutting season here, I want every kid across the country to know they should never be around lawn mowers.
I accept who I am today, but I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what I did. I hope that by sharing my story, it will prevent even just one child from being injured.
If you would like to learn more about how to play safely and hear stories from other young amputees like me who have lost limbs in accidents, visit waramps.ca/playsafe.
Zoe Gottwald, age 16
Pickering, Ont.
Midwives can help with doctor shortage
Dear Editor:
With regard to the shortage of family doctors in B.C., I would like to tell how my son manages in London, UK.
He belongs, as a patient, to a clinic which includes several doctors, nurses and other specialists such as a physiotherapist. I imagine they have a midwife or two also as nearly all deliveries are done by midwives — not doctors — in the UK.
Clinics like this have been in the UK for many years.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Dogs are great, but can sometimes be menacing
Dear Editor:
Who's been smoking what?
Columnist Cheri Kolstad submitted, “Dogs offer the best greeting at the door anyone can get” (Herald, May 10).
I would agree if the pooch was stuffed.
I love dogs and have owned many over the past 60 years. That has me wondering where on earth Cheri is coming from.
Many years ago, I delivered parcels for Simpson Sears, fuel oil for home heating and general freight.
No matter the size or breed of dogs, be it tiny ankle biters to huge Saint Bernards crossed with German Shepherd, Rottweiler or Pitbull — “beware-of-dog” signs are simply a warning.
If you choose to advance on a dog’s territory, carry some clean underwear.
When we need a tradesperson, we make sure our dog is secured to make the worker feel more comfortable than my pet giving them the evil eye and flashing her teeth.
Sorry, my experience tells me all dogs have their own disposition, unknown to a first- time visitor.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Penticton’s city council strikes once again
Dear Editor:
Information on the letting of The Peach contract came to light (Herald, May 7). It seems that it came down to dollars and not down to overall past performances.
In the business community, bids are bids. However, in this instance everything performance-wise went out the window and a paltry $5,000 plus or minus was the deciding factor.
It seems very strange that a successful operator for the past five to six years was passed over for what seems like a paltry bid difference. This operator who gave excellent service to this community over that time period and hired all local residents (mainly students) got “outbid” by an unknown non-local (Alberta) business to operate the Peach for the next three years.
Once again, city council has not practiced what they preached with reference to local businesses. This decision ranks right up there with the thinking that goes along with the bike lane debacle and Skaha Lake Park development.
It seems that past performance and continuance of a past successful record was overshadowed by the sum of $5,000 plus or minus.
Council should be ashamed that dollars are more important than operation of a city venue that has been successful in many areas that include: recognition by tourists and locals alike; hiring of students; providing great service that people know and recognize and positive PR for the city, especially in summer. All this was “thrown away” because of a $5,000 bid difference.
I would ask council that aside from the bid difference, “What were you thinking when you accepted an outside bid?” Since when have you become dollar conscious?
Too bad that you weren’t this dollar aware when you got us into the bike lane debacle. The “greeney faucet” (dollar tap) seemed to be turned on and left open, apparently with little or no thought and a build it and they will come attitude. So too, the “quasi referendum” re: Skaha Park.
Once again, the city literally gave away multi-dollars over the next 25 years plus or minus and dumped a successful operator for a virtually unknown operator.
In summary, council has forgotten some old adages namely, “Charity begins at home” and “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”
October should be very interesting.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Satellite communities should all contribute
Dear Editor:
Re: “City comparisons to RDOS are unrealistic” by Chris Blann (Herald, May 10).
Thank you for your comments Mr. Blann of Naramata. Many Penticton residents must be wondering how these issues could be resolved. If I may, I would like to address this.
The issue is not lower taxes because satellite communities do not have the same amenities. The issue is whether Penticton residential taxpayers should be subsidizing the people on the West Bench, Naramata, Kaleden, Heritage Hills, Skaha Estates and Okanagan Falls for the recreational activities they use in Penticton.
Many outliers like to claim they don’t use these facilities. I and many other Pentictonites don’t use some facilities either but know that it is in the public interest to supply those recreational facilities.
As for hockey, pickleball, tennis, lacrosse and other programs: That is the reason why the best solution is for all satellite communities is to contribute through their tax base on a population basis for the use of the recreational facilities in Penticton. Not doing so is a detriment to the kids that live in their community.
Communities cooperate in Vernon. Vernon just keeps moving ahead with facilities we can only dream about simply because they all work together as a team for the common good.
Blann also addresses the issue of commercial and residential taxpayers and how this should be addressed. Quite simply, Penticton residential taxpayers should be the beneficiaries of recreational facilities. Anyone who owns and rents a house in Penticton and chooses to live in a satellite community is running a business.
The same as businesses in town; their taxes are the cost of operating a commercial business. It should not give rights to use of the recreational facilities.
This problem could be solved very simply and fairly by a tax-by-population basis. But it seems that the outlying regions have ridden for free for so long they think it is their due. That leaves Penticton with only one solution. Charge everyone that doesn’t live here a higher fee.
Unfortunately hockey players and pickleball players will pay the price. These clubs could be made responsible for collecting and forwarding those fees.
I can only feel sorry for the satellites that use the many sports facilities whose communities fail to see the benefit. I don’t understand this “it’s-all-about-me” attitude.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Scientists will all have their different methods
Dear Editor:
Perhaps the “Controlling misinformation” opinion column (Herald, May 17) should have been headed “Controlling information” instead. After all, Bill Stollery knows all the answers and we should just read his column without question.
Sure, he espouses whatever the IPCC reports even though this politically- unelected bureaucracy has been embroiled in scandals and lies. But, it’s the science, right? Sure we should suck up every nugget from green activist NGOs, even if some admit to lying while others get sued and even face RICO (racketeering) charges in the states, because they have the science, right?
Sure, we should buy electric cars, inefficient and expensive solar and wind without questioning what the real environmental benefit will be and what is actually true and what is advertising, right?
Sure, we should listen to whatever our government says, without question, whether about our health, the environment or the economy.
There’s no such thing a spin, right? Governments wouldn’t lie simply to keep in power, right? Stollery always claims to follow the science as it is irrefutable, so don’t dare question it even though scientific predictions have proven wrong time and time again. Even though scientists are like any other professional or worker. Some are good.
Some are not. Some work for the benefit of mankind. Some work for pay. Like a lot of folks, I have always questioned the dogmas of religion and, now science as per green activists, as it has to some, become a new religion, and hope to always do so.
Or I guess I can just wait for Stollery’s book on how to save the world.
Andy Richards
Summerland
--
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca (400 words or less)