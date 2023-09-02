Farmers left to the side of developers
Dear Editor:
I farm in the Penticton area along the Naramata Bench. And in case you haven’t noticed our farmers are struggling.
Yet, we are not represented when the councillors hand picked their developer/builder [for the official community plan task force.] – a task force that will be making recommendations to council on how the agricultural land in the northeast sector of Penticton will be developed in the future.
It is our spectacular agricultural land, our rolling vineyards and lush orchards that provide the scenic backdrop used to attract the buyers to our area so they can build their multi-million dollar homes.
Ripping out our trees and scraping away the landscape to make room for more hilltop McMansions that will most likely sit vacant and dark for seven months of the year.
Yet, we are being snubbed.
Ignored. Even though many of us reached out to council we didn’t even qualify to get a seat at the table. How dare them! Not one of us. Six builders and developers but not one farmer or member of our community. Shame on every last one of our councillors.
What photographs will these developers use in their glossy brochures to attract their out of town purchasers once all the agricultural land is gone?
I suppose once the hillsides are paved over with urban sprawl they won’t have a need for scenic photographs of rolling vineyards and orchards. They will have moved on to their next conquest.
To be perfectly clear, just because agricultural land is not in the Agricultultal land reserve does not mean it’s not agricultural land.
John Bilodeau,
Penticton
Loopholes hinder City of Kelowna's process
Dear Editor:
The City of Kelowna plans to borrow $241 million to help pay for a new Parkinson Recreation Centre, two activity centres, and improvements to the Rutland sports fields.
The city’s current figures show a total project cost of $287.5 million, which includes a combined $36 million for activity centres in Glenmore and the Mission, $5 million for partnerships with UBCO & Okanagan College, and $4.5M for Rutland Recreation Park optimization.
The city council extended the deadline for submission of forms in its “Alternative Approval Process” (AAP) to Oct. 13.
The alternative approval revised elector response form is found online.
It needs to be mentioned that the name “alternative approval process” is a clever misnomer invented several years ago by the B.C. government because 10 per cent of local electors must sign and return the form by a deadline to show their disapproval – not approval – for something the city wants to do.
Some questions:
Why then does the city’s AAP form require the elector’s middle name?
If the elector doesn’t have a middle name, and has never voted in a Kelowna election or owned Kelowna property, how will the city clerk know the elector doesn’t have a middle name, so as not to reject their AAP form?
(It is very important to mention that even if an elector has a middle name, the Kelowna city clerk will reject their AAP form if the person prints an initial to represent their middle name.
(For example, printing “Donald John Smith” would be accepted; printing “Donald J. Smith” would be rejected.)
Why hasn’t the City of Kelowna put online for the public any qualitative analysis documents detailing the projected costs of items such as lumber, concrete, glass,
HVAC, swimming pools, labour, and ensuring the building is up to net-zero energy standards?
Since 2001, the City of Kelowna has utilized the Alternative Approval Process 18 times, the last being the extension of South Perimeter Road and Gordon Drive in 2018. None of the 18 previous AAPs received the required number of objections to halt the borrowing of funds.
I say, so what?
There’s a first time for everything.
David Buckna,
Kelowna
Coverage of overdose crisis needs attention
Dear Editor:
It is appropriate (and necessary) to raise awareness of the ongoing overdose crisis affecting Penticton, as well as other communities throughout the province (“OD...” Penticton Herald, Aug. 31).
The placement of Joe Fries’ reporting on the front page [of the Penticton Herald] is exactly where the issue needs to be,
It is unfortunate that the closure of Pathways [goes unaddressed], an essential component of the city’s social justice program, and a lack of coordinated support across the political landscape.
The definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result.
A different approach and more consistent support from all levels of government is needed; otherwise the human beings suffering from the disease of addiction - and it is a disease, not a choice - will be further marginalized, stigmatized and criminalized.
Peter Giaschi,
Penticton
Kelowna route stuck in political traffic
Dear Editor:
Each time there is a slide between here and Kelowna we hear from MLA Dan Ashton.
He insists the government build and/or maintains an alternate route.
Why did his party not do that while they were in power for many years.
The comments seem to be political posturing at best and a waste of money at the least. There is another way around but a long trip. Do we build another way around the Rogers’ pass?
Or the Crowsnest Pass? Or the Hope- Princeton?
We live in a mountainous area and slides do happen no matter how well the road is built. We just need to deal with closures as they happen.
There is so many more important issues facing us right now.
Doug Maxwell,
Penticton