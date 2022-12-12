Thanks Penticton for bringing back parade
Dear Editor:
Kudos to the City of Penticton for bringing back the Santa Claus Parade this year. My family has a tradition of going to the parade then to Mykanos Restaurant for dinner as a start to the holiday season. The parade was shorter than in the past, but the participants certainly were full of the Christmas spirit. Mykanos was available for takeout and the food was great.
Pam Arcuri
Penticton
Summerland’s lab closed twice this week
Dear Editor:
Minister of Health Adrian Dix is busy bashing bushes for more doctors.
Finally. Good for him.
Meanwhile, the Summerland Medical Lab was closed for both days it was supposed to be open this week, but it wasn’t due to staffing shortages.
Lots of elderly people normally using that clinic are driving off to Penticton again. Hope the weather is kind.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Working from home should only go so far
Dear Editor:
Re: “Planner working from home - in Nova Scotia,” (Herald, Dec. 8).
I have always been a big fan of “Buy Local.” I know that Coun. James Miller is a very big fan of “Buy Local” and from what I have read over the years, the City of Penticton is also a fan of “Buy Local” so it was a surprise to read that we are paying a good City of Penticton salary to someone living on the east coast.
This person is likely a good employee that makes a decent salary, but none of it is spent here in our city — no groceries, no clothing, no property taxes, no rent, no Christmas presents, no ice cream on a warm summer nights, nothing from our struggling downtown merchants — nothing!
I find this totally wrong in so many ways. City employees should live in the city, or at least the surrounding area so they can shop in the city.
We need to hire people that are willing to move here and spend some of that good union and management wage at our stores and restaurants. There are probably some good candidates out there to fill this position and willing to live in our city.
This is not alright from my view, not alright at all.
I wonder how the merchants here think about this salary being spent in Nova Scotia.
Working from home while living locally is very different than working from home and living in Atlantic Canada.
It is not well thought out and needs to be corrected — now!
Our new council needs to direct staff to correct this and any other employees who do not live here.
Buying local is so much more than just buying local.
Doug Maxwell
Retired business owner
27-year resident
Penticton
She got the way to move me, Cherry
Dear Editor:
Re: “Getting by with a little help from his (young) friends,” (Miller Time! column, Dec. 9).
Hey James Miller, you missed the mark on this one. It’s Cherry Cherry that put Neil Diamond on the map... well, for me anyway.
Richard Begin
Kelowna
Go after the ones who cause the problems
Dear Editor:
Re: Police school liaison program
Seems to me that the only students that would or should be “uncomfortable” about there being liaison officers in schools would be the ones who cause the problems.
Sam Alexander
Saanich
Forensic audit of bike lanes a must
Dear Editor:
In my letter to the editor of July 30, I mentioned that the next council must appoint a forensic auditor to review the saga and real costs of the bike lanes since its inception and conclusion and examine evidence of the previous council’s lack of internal controls
Amelia Boulthee, a newly-minted councillor mentioned in her campaign summary that her first action on council would be to halt any further expansion/expenses of bike lanes until a transparent and comprehensive forensic review was held. I voted for her, so did thousands of residents based on her promise that a forensic review should include, but not limited to the failure of “Shape Your City” staff to assess the impact of the proposed bike lane users based on the demographic of 35,000 residents composed of 35% aging seniors, 35% professional entities who need their car to conduct or proceed to their business.
My concerns of the project include:
• The refusal of the most avid councillors proponents to show transparency, except Coun. James Miller’s suggestion to hold a referendum, take a pause and reestablish the council’s priorities. It was defeated;
• Diverting and trying to conceal the misappropriation of funds from other budgets, electric/COVID to pay for the bike lanes;
• Unethical piecemeal approach to inveigle the residents by hiding costs such as winter sweeping equipment, city staff to run same, maintenance and repairs;
• City personnel wages in all aspects of planning, construction, maintenance, and operation;
• A single contract for those dangerous steel dividers, signs;
• Extra costs estimated either direct or indirect at $2,5 million;
• Rationale by “Shape Your City” for selecting that dangerous, ill-planned and expensive Martin/Fairview/Atkinson route and complete disregard of serious issues raised by concerned residents mostly opposed to that ongoing saga and fiasco;
• Any conflict between city staff, council and vested vocal third parties befitting very few citizens at the expense of the majority.
Coun. Boultbee, live up to your promises and bring a motion to council to appoint a forensic auditor
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton