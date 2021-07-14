Shut down car washes during water shortage
Dear Editor:
Seeing as how we are now on water rations and we can only sprinkle our dead lawns three days a week in Kelowna and twice in Penticton, might I suggest we close all the car washes for the time being.
Having a dirty car is not an emergency. Your car will not die if it doesn’t have water, so let’s close the car washes until our water capacity is restored. They are a complete waste of water, and in this time, bad for the environment, as they are a contributor to the drought we are now experiencing.
Sally Kelly
Kelowna
What if the Queen visited Saskatchewan?
Dear Editor:
Got a good imagination? Then read on.
Seated in the Regina RCMP lounge are two dignified ladies, Queen Elizabeth II and her new Canadian Indigenous Governor General, Mary Simon.
Having finished tea with Saskatoon berry pie, they were on their second potato champagne shooter before smoking the peace pipe. (Genuine Canadian blue flame miner tested moonshine.)
“Sure happy you dropped in Your Majesty.”
“Mary just call me Lilibet. We apologize for your home invasion, the Great Acadian Expulsion, the Louis Riel misunderstanding, and expecially the inexplicable residential school aberration. Mary, we are relinquishing the Canadian Monarchy and, with your appointment, we have come the full circle and hope the Canadian First Nation would permanently hold the office of its Chief of State.
“Mary we have challenges in our own country to attend to like Brexit, my own friend and Prime Minister Boris’s hairdo and, of course, the Scots waving their Separation Thistle.”
“Lilibet when you retire, you could use a good break. Use your air miles and bring your pony with you back here to Regina and we’ll star you in the RCMP Musical Ride!”
“Mary, you’re too kind. Thank you for your hospitality. I just might do that and, at the same time, apply for Canadian landed immigrant status. Oh, by the way, can’t thank you enough for that gift bottle of SaskaBush champagne. Those two shooters we had earlier sure cleared my sinuses and even my gout is gone.”
“Lilibet your priceless. One of a kind. Truly the precious jewel in the Crown!”
A surprise hug, the Queen was gone just as quickly as she had arrived.
An allusion?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Very few will utilize lake-to-lake bike lane
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bike lanes: maintain what we already have,” (Herald letters, June 24).
I totally agree with Al Martens that the City of Penticton is wasting at least $8 million of our tax dollars to construct this extravagant, ill-conceived, hazardous, lake-to-lake cycling route in the city’s core.
The City had another viable and safer option to upgrade the Channel Parkway bike trail with the co-operation of the Penticton Indian Band.
As far back as October 2020, I sent a letter to The Herald, discussing the Channel option. I sent copies to city council and Shape Your City. It was summarily rejected by the city’s staff as not viable because it was located on First Nation land. This is utter nonsense and short-sighted.
The 10-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan, approved by council on June 10, 2018, fosters the close co-operation between the city and the band to enhance and beautify the Channel Parkway bike trail located in a safe, pristine and bucolic setting away from traffic, starting at the Eckhardt Bridge and running non-stop to Skaha Lake. It is a gem.
Who will actually use or benefit from the lake-to-lake project?
Certainly not the taxpayers, not the majority of the 30% senior residents in retirement and care homes, hospital staff, doctors, first responders, others who need their cars to perform their duties, persons living outside the city core, shoppers who must or prefer to use their cars and many more, estimated at some 10,000 to 20,000 out of a population of 35,000.
Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Tough for the disabled to get their second shot
Dear Editor:
A shot in the dark, or maybe not-a-shot at all!
The health authorities keep nagging
people to get their vaccines, but don’t do much to make them accessible.
My friend is immunocompromised, and has had a hard time getting his first needle. Now, three months later, he (aged 66, on disability since age 34) still has been unable to receive his second one.
Why all these entreaties, coupled with all these hold-ups?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Bylaw, get tougher on tossing cigarette butts
Dear Editor:
As heat waves and fires are increasing, I am wanting to suggest the City of Penticton start enforcing bylaws against cigarette butt littering with stiff fines.
What needs to be done for this enforcement to happen? I contacted bylaw last year in regards to this, primarily about the pollution in our rivers and beaches, but got very little response.
In addition to pollution, this is becoming more of a threat to our homes and families due to fires they can start.
I ask that city council look at this issue and instruct bylaw to start issuing fines to those caught tossing cigarette butts.
Kayla Macgillivray
Penticton
Simple pleasures help us all live the dream
Dear Editor:
A warm Sunday afternoon. The dappled sunlight pushes through the Garry oaks. A light zephyr breeze moves the air to keep us cool.
Here we are, two Golden Oldies, sitting together on our small patio. The water fountain gurgles away and the pots of roses and geraniums surround us with a blaze of colour.
We have our books and a salted caramel choc ice each.
What could be better than this? Simple pleasures.
We are “living the dream.”
We count our many blessings, we are grateful, and say “thank you” every day.
Keith Murdoch
Victoria