Mental health: Please ask someone how they are doing
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bell Let’s Talk Day,” Jan. 25.
This past July, I felt alone. I had a big break up with my partner. My kids wouldn’t talk to me. I needed a new place to live where the rental rate is very low, and the costs were more than I could afford. I was in a deadend job that paid little, but demanded a lot. I struggled to make the job fun as there was no inkling that there should be fun at a workplace.
I had no one to talk to. My go-to person was telling me how bad my life was and how I was in a downward spiral. I decided to “exit” this life. I had an exit pack of pharmaceuticals awaiting for me. After a few glasses of wine, I wrote my goodbyes, organized my things, made a bed on the floor and took my meds.
When I woke up in the morning, I was most disheartened. I was alive. My “exit kit” was over eight-years old, and had been frozen and thawed over the years, so it was virtually useless. I felt unlucky... couldn’t even get away right.
I took my empty wine bottle and wine glass to the kitchen to clean. I didn’t know what to do... I was still here.
While washing the wine glass, I focused too hard and it broke. A piece went into my skin. I felt nothing. My body was numb. I then took the glass shard and started to cut to see if I could cut an artery or vein — I know where they are — they were pulsating. There was no pain, moreso curiosity. Could I cut myself and start to bleed and then sit on the deck and bleed out.
I used the glass shard, but it stopped cutting. I took a kitchen knife and tried to help the cut further, but the knife was dull and the pulsing point was deeper down that I expected with a lot of tendons in the wrist in the way.
Disheartened, I gave up... couldn't do that right either. I’m a failure at living, and a failure at not living... was what I thought. I cleaned up and went to hospital for stitches in the wrist. It was a busy ER that day and no one really noticed the point of insertion of the glass, and they accepted my story. I was stitched up, given a bandaid and sent on my way.
No one really asked me how I was.
I am over 60-years old. I am having a hard time finding a job to pay my rent, bills, food and save a little. There is agism in this town and I am told that I am over qualified, or too old to work with young people. I have struggled with my life since. I have skipped pharmaceutical medication for the fact that I can’t afford it, and don’t want the side effects. Ask someone how they are doing.
Greg Smith
Vernon
Thanks Jack Allard for contributions to BGC
Dear Editor:
BGC Okanagan is grateful for the insight and leadership that Penticton’s Jack Allard provided as a member of our volunteer board of directors, investing his time and knowledge to ensure that we build strong futures for children, youth, and families in the community.
Jack, who helped BGC Okanagan though its amalgamation to become a valley-wide organization, is departing from his role on the board of directors after over 20 years of supporting the work of BGC across the Okanagan.
As a non-profit organization, the valuable time he invested to uplift our vision for all children and youth to discover and achieve their dreams and grow up to be healthy, successful, and active participants in society is appreciated.
On behalf of the board and staff of BGC Okanagan, I would like to thank Jack for his contributions to the organization.
Jack’s leadership and involvement at the board table along with his work behind the scenes helped us continue to make an impact on the work we do to provide a safe, supportive place where children and youth can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life.
On a professional and personal level, I am grateful for the time we have spent together and for your commitment to improving the lives of children, youth, and families across the Okanagan.
Jeremy Welder,
CEO
BGC Okanagan
Royalty ancient history that’s no longer relevant
Dear Editor:
Re: “Harry’s book flying off the shelves.”
We are embarrassed for the late Princess Diana’s memory and the Royal Family by publicly laundering their problems to gain monetary attention .
As ordinary Canadians and no longer British subjects, we feel the British Monarchy for Canada should just fade away and enjoy life in harmony.
They are ancient history and no longer relevant.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Too much money being spent on F-35s
Dear Editor:
Justin Trudeau spends millions for yet unproven jet fighter planes with a reported lifetime of 50 years, costing about $70 billion.
I suppose the jets will be able to fly on Eveready battery’s flashlight beam. So much for cleaning up the polite skies with Fred Sanford and Son having no room for such junk.
There are already missile wars (perhaps circling the globe in outer space) that will blast these F-35s to pieces and the reused to make soup cans'.
Anybody remember American pilot Francis Powers who was shot down over Russia many years ago?
Perhaps the Avro Jet should have been kept along with the aging helicopters and yard-sale British submarines.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla