Hey, hey we’re the Monkees.
It’s the Christmas season and I want to start this column on a happy note.
With last week’s passing of Mike Nesmith, the music and legacy of The Monkees is back in the spotlight. With that comes the suggestion that the “manufactured band” — once compared to the Marx Brothers by John Lennon — should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Opinion is divided.
I give them a soft yes. Four No. 1 albums, an Emmy-winning TV series and one of the greatest comebacks in rock-and-roll history, they kept hitting the road long after their glory years.
Nesmith and Peter Tork were skilled musicians, even though they weren’t allowed to play their own instruments on the show. Davy Jones and Micky Dolenz began their show biz careers as child actors (Jones played The Artful Dodger on the London stage.) And who could forget Davy’s unforgettable guest-starring turn on “The Brady Bunch?”
The main reason why the Monkees belong in the Rock Hall is because they are rock-and-roll. When the Jackson Five, ABBA, Donna Summer, The Bee Gees and Biggie Smalls (all great musicians... but not rock) are there, then The Monkees should be as well.
--
Travel restrictions, loss of employment, holiday celebrations, grandparents not being able to see their grandkids, scaled-back graduations, cancellations of festivals, concerts and sporting events… the list goes on.
Of all the things COVID-19 has robbed society of over the past 18 months, the one I think that’s most devastating is the chance to grieve communally.
Depending on at what point in the pandemic it was, funerals and memorials were sometimes limited to a handful of family members only, then to 50 people or less and finally unlimited indoor gatherings following strict protocols.
Everyone handles death and grief a different way. I’ve often thought funerals were for the living, not the dead. It’s a chance to say farewell and to show love and support for the families of the deceased.
During COVID, churches and funeral homes have become extremely creative by posting services online.
It’s just not the same.
When 22 innocents were gunned down in Nova Scotia in April 2020, a hearse drove the streets and mourners stood outside in their driveways to observe. Although necessary due to the virus, it wasn’t the tribute they deserved. With one of the victims being a teenager, younger people weren’t able to grieve as a community.
Since the start of the pandemic, I know of at least a half-dozen individuals who would have had standing-room only attendance at memorials. Instead, only immediate family was allowed in the room.
I realize this had to be done.
I’m pleased the Vees are honouring Neil Jamieson at tonight’s hockey game. A public memorial was never held for Neil, due to COVID, and this will be a great opportunity to show our admiration for this community booster.
—
Condolences to the family of retired lawyer, OSNS board member and past-president of Penticton’s federal Liberal riding association Kent Webb, who died earlier this week.
Kent was one of the first people I met when I moved to the Okanagan. I got to know him through the Anglican church. His occasional letters to the editor were both brilliant and hilarious, one especially on the cancellation of the Andy Capp cartoon.
—
Do yourself a favour and go see "Christmas Extravaganza" at the Penticton Lakeside Resort tonight or Saturday (Dec. 17, 18, 2021). It's that good. From the costumes to live orchestra to amazing voices in the ensemble (from children to age 70), it's a must see. Tickets are $50 plus tax and service charge and available from the resort.
