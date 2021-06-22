Short-term renters spread the smell of cannabis
Dear Editor:
As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the short-term rental properties start up again, and as there is such an establishment behind me, so does the noise and the smell of cannabis drift to my open windows.
Despite cannabis being legal I don’t see why I have to be subjected to the cannabis vapour wafting over to my deck, making it unusable, together with the increase in noise level as the renters get high.
It is disrespectful and inconsiderate to the residents who pay taxes in their permanent homes to have short-term renters destroy the peace and quietness and livability of their neighbourhood.
Why does Summerland still not have bylaw rules that govern the management of short-term rentals? Well, I believe it’s because none of council or staff have to live with the constant intrusion of not knowing their neighbours, the increase in noise and now the smell of cannabis.
Good for them but not for me. I wonder how many other Summerland residents have similar concerns?
Diana Smith, Summerland
Strong Okanagan participation in Alzheimer Walk
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., I would like to thank the people of the Okanagan for participating in the 2021 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.
They joined thousands of people in communities across the province and walked their own way in May to show their support for people affected by dementia. Participants got active and showed tremendous creativity while raising funds to support the Alzheimer Society of B.C. They walked, hiked, cycled, danced and more. Then on Sunday, May 30, they joined us online to celebrate a month of activity and hear stories from people who are affected by dementia across Canada.
Across the Okanagan, participants garnered support from family and friends and raised more than $40,000 in online donations. These funds will support education sessions, support groups and our First Link Dementia Helpline. They will also allow us to continue to expand digital support, as well as enabling research into the causes and cure for the disease.
The pandemic has highlighted the isolation faced by people living with dementia. However, through the walk, participants showed that they are deeply committed to supporting their fellow community members facing the disease regardless of not being able to gather in-person for the event. Thank you for coming together to make memories matter.
I’d also like to thank the volunteer organizing committees across the Okanagan: they were instrumental to garnering local support and awareness for this event, and we could not have done this without them. Thank you. I would also like to thank the honouree families for being so gracious in sharing their story to help raise awareness.
The event also had incredible support from sponsors and donors. I’d like to thank our title sponsor IG Wealth Management for their ongoing support of the event. We are grateful for their vision and leadership, and for engaging their volunteers and driving fundraising across Canada. We’d also like to thank our provincial sponsor Cowell Auto Group for their unwavering continued support and commitment to people affected by dementia.
Donations are open until June 30 at walkforalzheimers.ca. You can also watch the event’s recorded celebration on our Facebook page (@AlzheimerBC).
Cathryn France, director, resource development, Alzheimer Society of BC.