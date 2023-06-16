Council doesn’t seem concerned about crime
Dear Editor:
I have lived in Penticton 30-plus years and am appalled by the seemingly lack of interest by our city council regarding thefts, property damage, blatant shoplifting, smoking or doing drugs in parks, needles laying everywhere where our little people could possibly be harmed.
I will not blame the RCMP; I see them all over doing what they can; but the city; that’s another issue. People are afraid. Our seniors don’t want to leave their homes in fear of being attacked. They are afraid in their own homes.
I realize that there is crime everywhere, but when is enough enough? I am sick and tired of paying taxes so that these people can take over our city. Every day there is more and more crime. I understand the frustration of the residents of Penticton, for I too am frustrated.
Since the prison in Oliver is at 20% capacity, how about rather than catch and release they get sent to the prison to wait for their court date. The person who set fire to the Toyota dealership, was caught, went to court, and released until he goes to trial.
Really?
This isn’t rocket science, Penticton needs a solution and soon. It’s tourist time.. Welcome to Penticton, the place with beaches and peaches. But, don’t lock your bikes on your car... they will be stolen. Don’t leave items in your car... they will be stolen. Before you sit at the beach or the park, look out for needles, and tinfoil.
We hope your enjoy your visit to Penticton and come again.
Mary Ferrier
Penticton
Have a scandal? Here’s what to do
Dear Editor:
If any of you have something scandalous going on that you want to sweep under the carpet, you could learn a thing or two from how the feds have handled the public inquiry into foreign interference: set up a minor scandal (appointment of David Johnston) that totally distracts attention from the issue you are really worried about (foreign government interference in Canadian elections).
Kenji Fuse
Saanich
Having fun doesn’t have to include booze
Dear Editor:
First Penticton and now Summerland are saying it is OK to drink on the beach.
I do not agree with the new bylaw. It will cause problems as we go along. We are sending the wrong message to our children and young people that we seem to need booze everywhere we go.
People have been enjoying a drink on our beaches for years, but it has been discreet and not wide open which makes it easier to control any given situation. How does bylaw now decide which side of the line in the sand you are OK and which side you deserve a ticket. Let’s show our kids that having a good time does not need to include drinking alcohol.
There are far more important issues that council and staff should be looking at.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Do astronauts like what they’re now seeing?
Dear Editor:
Astronauts typically express awe and even love for the beautiful Earth below while they’re in orbit. I wonder how they feel when seeing the immense consequential pollution from raging massive forest/brush fires, like the one currently consuming much of Quebec and fouling American air, basically due to human-caused global warming?
I also wonder: If a large portion of the planet's most freely-polluting corporate CEOs, governing leaders and over-consuming/disposing individuals rocketed far enough above the earth for a day's (or more) orbit, while looking down, would have a sufficiently profound effect on them to change their apparently unconditional political/ financial support of Big Fossil Fuel?
We do know, however, that industry and fossil-fuel friendly governments can tell when a very large portion of the populace has been too tired and worried about feeding/housing themselves and/or their family while on insufficient income to criticize the industry for environmental damage their policies cause(d), particularly when not immediately observable.
Even as bone-dry-vegetation regions uncontrollably burn, mass addiction to fossil fuel products undoubtedly helps keep the average consumer quiet about the planet’s greatest polluter, lest they feel and/or be publicly deemed hypocritical. It must be convenient for big fossil fuel.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
We may get a glimpse of this ‘Good News’
Dear Editor:
The sad phenomenon of church closures along with its “good news” messaging, is the human part in this change of climate, as man wrestles with the soulless fast moving confusion of technology and Artificial Intelligence.
The author of the church’s “Good News “ has it infused in his followers (modern day disciples) which is evident by their example and as its temple. A conversation with a mystery (i.e. admiring the wonders of nature ) — the obvious Creator and his creation (prayer) in any form, any time, anywhere would be a very personal, private, profound experience that may well give a glimpse of this “Good News.”
Stay well.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
New financial ideas needed in Canada
Dear Editor:
Here we go again. The central bank’s only tool to control the flow of money in the economy seems to be interest rates.
Unfortunately, it puts the burden on borrowers and transfers that benefit to savers. It becomes a debtor’s trap.
Raising rates is itself inflationary, so it’s like trying to put out a fire by dumping more fuel on. Imagine if we tried a different approach that did not have people sink further into debt.
For example, instead of raising rates we could force shorter amortizations on mortgages and loans for both new applications as well as during renewal. People with credit lines would have to repay a minimum amount each month.
You would be faced with higher costs but the benefit would remain with you.
Likewise, the federal government could temporarily raise marginal tax rates to remove money out of the economy.
It could even allot the money to an RRSP-like account with some limitations on how quickly it could be redeemed.
There’s undoubtedly many more ideas out there that would accomplish the same goals. As the saying goes, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
It’s time to think outside of the box.
Matt McGeachie
Victoria
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca (400 word maximum)