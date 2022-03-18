Reader to reader: Get well soon, Don!
I was saddened to read Don Smithyman’s letter which included news of his latest health issue (Herald, March 16). In spite of the seriousness of his condition, Don was still able to give readers a light-hearted account of his ordeal.
Don, I know I’m not alone in wishing you a safe journey in dealing with this hiccup. I’m sure you are receiving great care from the medical professionals and I’m hoping that you will continue to update us with news of your progress.
Good luck to you.. and your first wife.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
City ignores wishes of everyday seniors
Seniors make up about half of Penticton’s population. In most cultures, the seniors and elders are listened to for their wisdom.
Sadly, this is not happening.
Improving public safety and security has been vastly too slow. The city needs to put pressure on the province to stop the catch-and-release process in court.
Another issue the city hasn’t been listening on is the lake-to-lake bike route.
Penticton citizens have been mostly using letters to the editor to state their true feelings, but mayor and council are not listening and are not putting into action smart growth and development.
That much is evident by the city’s decision to pave the front lawn of a couple’s home on Fairview Drive, because the bike lane made it impossible to get in and out of their now-too-small driveway.
For all the words of the need for this bike plan, on Aug. 1, 2021, when the bike lane was officially opened, only 200 cyclists came out to use it. What about the Penticton and Area Cycling Association, which says it has 500-plus members? Where are all those bikers?
Now they want to destroy Lakeshore Drive with this bike path. Lakeshore is the most beautiful place in Penticton, not only for tourists, but also the citizens. Don’t destroy what’s working — enough with the bike path!
The city keeps giving formal statements of how they’ve given Penticton a chance to see plans and have a say via their website and open houses. Not everyone has a computer and not everyone has transportation to get to an open house, as well as COVID restrictions during these times.
Once again, as Ron Barillaro said in his recent letter to the editor, city council seems to be acceding to the whims of the cycling community’s special interest group — a very distinct minority.
Consistently, this council has not acted in ways of transparency and accountability which they promised when voted in. We’ve instead gotten smoke and mirrors and bamboozling with double talk. Very few council members have seen the real issues and voted accordingly.
Don’t fool yourself, mayor and council. Penticton citizens are paying attention to all you do and reviewing all your actions in their minds. Voters and taxpayers are thinking deeply. Election time is coming.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Lessons the Russian president must learn
What is Vladimir Putin thinking?
When the Russian military invaded Ukraine they expected Ukrainians to "roll over" like the Czechs did for the Austrian-Hungarian Empire, Hitler, and the communist Soviet Empire.
The Czech people, like their Ukrainian cousins, knew what it was like living under a foreign communist dictatorship.
So what the Czechs did upon gaining their freedom, was to build their Museum of Communism in downtown Prague. (Any tourist should visit it either in person or on its website.)
The sentiment is the same among Slavic countries. They will not give up their freedom without one hell of a fight.
This is lesson No. 1 for Vladimir Putin.
What President Putin needs to consider is that Western Democratic people mean Russia no harm. At worst, they just want to sell Russians hamburgers and good music. Putin knows this.
Putin does not trust the Chinese Communist Party and Russia could find China annexing Mongolia and parts of Siberia with their economic and military power. A thousand years ago the Chinese Empire included most of Siberia. So if China makes moves on Siberia would Putin or his successor ask for help? Would the Russian president ask Western Democratic governments for help after what Russian is doing for Ukraine?
I think not. Putin needs to choose his friends wisely. It is either the West with its music and hamburgers versus a communist China collar and leash with commands — sit, stay, roll over.
Think Vladimir think. Lesson No. 2 is choose your friends wisely.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Summerland council putting town in debt
Giants Head Road, Summerland Solar boondoggle and a new pool complex. Wow! Pretty ambitious projects for a town the size of Summerland. I won’t even bother mentioning roads.
My suggestion to council is that they make a complete list of Summerland’s current and proposed debt load and expiration dates and publish that list in the local media, on the municipal website and in the monthly newsletter that comes with the utility bills.
Perhaps that will give residents of Summerland a clear idea of the economic health of the community so as to help taxpayers decide whether they can actually afford any more of these multi-million dollar projects. There has to be a limit at some point.
Blood from a stone, I’m thinking.
Gordon Booth
Summerland
It’s time for PM to stop the time changes
It’s time to elect a prime minister with enough political will to stop Daylight Saving Time changes.
We are fine with different time zones across the country, so we would adapt to Washington and California not following suit. The majority of B.C. residents have said they want to abolish it, so let’s vote someone in who will make it happen.
Lyle Lacharity
Saanichton