Penticton having major issues with urban deer
Dear Editor:
I have, once again, been asked by one of my neighbours to construct some kind of a fence for the protection of some of her flowers from the ever-increasing deer population which is now in our yards, our streets and totally throughout our neighbourhoods, daily — day and night.
I know that this subject has been discussed many times previously. I also know that city council made the decision to do nothing and let every citizen and homeowner, every one of us, deal with the situation of the deer encroachment into our yards, our gardens and onto our properties, on our own.
Well, the deer population is growing and increasing in leaps and bounds and they are getting braver — and practically domesticated — year by year. I have just seen three does with their very cute little Bambies, but it won’t be long when the cute little Bambies will also have learned that they are totally safe and in our yards, gardens and our neighbourhoods.
Fencing and barricades, that were effective a couple of years ago are now no longer effective. The deer have now learned to jump fences that effectively kept them out a couple of years ago.
The decisions that were made a few years ago of doing nothing — let them do whatever they want — has now resulted in a totally fearless deer population. They are totally integrated into our society.
There is a sign in our neighbourhood that reads: “Dogs must be leased.” They are not allowed to roam on their own on our streets and neighbourhoods. There are animal control laws with fines and penalties for dogs, cats, horses, cows and all domesticated animals. If my dog poops on my neighbour's yard, he/she is in big trouble. The deer, however can do whatever they want without any concerns for any rules or regulations.
There are two, right now at 3:15 p.m. in my yard. One is having a snooze on my lawn, outside of my fenced in area and the second one just jumped my fence and is again snacking on my roses. My neighbour chased it, an hour ago, out of my yard, but it is back. Most of my beautiful roses are now eaten anyway already.
I recognize that the whole deer problem is a pretty emotional and complicated issue, but to just ignore the situation is definitely not the way to go.
I will finish this letter with a great big “help!”
Frank Focken
Penticton
Wall would cause issues for firefighters
Dear Editor:
Re: “Terraces haunt proposed neighbourhood development” (Herald, June 24).
There is little evidence in your article of the real concerns of the units on the second floor (west not east as you stated) of Lakeview Terraces. Views, yes of course we like our views, but right now that is the least of our concerns.
The developer has proposed a parkade 27.5 feet high be built right next to our deck, which is 12.5 feet high. I think most readers can do the math and realize that blank wall soars 15 feet above our deck the full length of the building, reaching the underside of the next level.
No way for any light to get in to our home (seriously, how can this happen?), and no way for firefighters to get to us from the west side. Should a fire be active in the inner courtyard, we would have no egress and no way to be rescued.
The thought of it makes me physically ill.
The Official Community Plan specifically states that new development should avoid abrupt transitions in height and massing between adjacent buildings. Some of council get it, others we are not so sure. All we need is the planning department to abide by their own Official Community Plan.
What is it for, if not to guide development? And the developer refers to this as “not absolutely perfect?” We are devastated.
Judy Poole
Penticton
Environmental event Wednesday afternoon
Dear Editor:
On Wednesday, June 29, the anniversary of last year’s heat dome, a group of people will meet in Penticton at Rotary Park on the grass near the beach. From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., we will tell stories of how the climate crisis has affected our lives on a personal level.
Everyone is welcome whether or not they have a story to tell.
It’s been a hard year for us in British Columbia, what with out-of-control fires, and unprecedented flooding. It was the hardening of my raspberries on the vine during last year’s heat dome that crystallized my understanding of the harm of the climate crisis. Although we poured water onto our garden, we still lost plants and produce.
What will the planet be like for our grandchildren?
Cheriee Weichel
Oliver
Tired of the regulars on the letters page
Dear Editor:
It really is getting monotonous.
Prolific letter writers John Thompson and Elvena Slump once again continue their whining. Mr. Thompson’s letters are so consistently anti-Liberal and anti-NDP that one can tell who the letter writer is without seeing his name at the end. And guess which party he supports.
Ms. Slump continues her diatribes against local government and her neighbours in surrounding areas as if they contribute nothing to the well-being of the city.
My suggestion to them both is get a life!
Peter Benson
Naramata
Grey skies going to clear up, put on a happy face
Dear Editor
Elvena Slump’s continuous war against Penticton council and suberbians appears to be a mission impossible, such as the American’s 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Elvena’s letter of June 24 seems to praise the RDOS which she has nagged about many times. Many of the RDOS staff appear to be cut from leftover political cloth as most people know birds of a feather flock together.
I wonder how many hands shake when payday arrives for the so-called know-it-all robbers who decide what’s good for the rest of us. It appears there’s no need for any experience to get elected to a big or small political pork factory.
The Ukraine is begging for more fire power to prolong the inevitable outcome, meantime costing more lives 24/7. Better to wave the white flag, regroup, join NATO and fight for peace another day. Elvena needs fresh verbal ammunition that plays a different tune.
Time for her to put on a happy face, take a break from being the town crier and come for a swim in Olalla Creek. It’s free.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Competition will create better price choices
Dear Editor:
I am curious if any local media took in the Shape Your City open house this past Saturday for the 1050 Spiller Road proposal. If they did, they would have seen very few people (approximately 30 based on my count) seem to be concerned about this proposal.
The neighbourhood surrounding the proposed Canadian Horizons development on Spiller Road supports the original development proposal for a master planned, family orientated, mix of housing.
There is a growing number of people in the community who have educated themselves to the benefits of this development and support it in its original form, maximizing density. Check for yourselves.
Once Wiltse is built out, all remaining land, (with the exception of the Spiller Road block) that could be developed within municipal boundaries is steep (grades of 20% or more) which will dictate large lots, and multi-million-dollar homes, if it is to be developed at all.
The Spiller Road block is the only remaining block of land suitable for development to allow for smaller lots and more reasonably priced homes. The buyers of these homes will come, for the most part, from older homes in Penticton, as they did at Sendero.
In the current real estate market, there is no competition to keep a lid on pricing in Penticton.
City Council could do a major good for the entire area by approving the Canadian Horizons proposal as a competing project to the Wiltse development so buyers could have a price choice. Competition would assure competitive home prices for the next five to 10 years. It would also allow a local move-up market like Sendero rather than relying on people from Lower Mainland to buy.
Voters have already spoken and elected our council to follow the OCP. Council did the work plan, the OCP, now they need to follow it.
Developable land is a sacred resource we must use wisely. The community, staff and successive councils have done the background work to determine and identify these lands as future development.
Opposition and delay similar to what has occurred with subsequent proposals for these lands is exactly what Minister Eby and the province is talking about with NIMBY-ism preventing much needed housing supply coming to the market for people wanting to call Penticton home.
I strongly encourage all the residents business owners to go to: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/1050-spiller-road and make your voices and opinions heard. Your comments will be incorporated into to development as it gets built.
Gil Szabo
Penticton
Legal guns are not the problem in Canada
Dear Editor
The reality that is rarely published regarding firearms ownership in Canada: The ability to own firearms has been stringently administered for many years and legally, licensed, RCMP-vetted firearm owners are one-third less likely to commit a crime than the general population.
Homicide with illegally criminally used firearms in Canada in 2020 was 231. Homicides with legally owned firearms in Canada in 2020 was 31.
Yet all that is published is banning and confiscating legally owned firearms from those who do not commit any crimes.
Gary and Sybil Kangas
Metchosin