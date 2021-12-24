Dear Santa:
For a second Christmas in a row, it’s been a tough year for many. This year, instead of asking for a gift for myself, I’d like to offer some gift-giving suggestions for others.
Let’s start with Adrian Dix. Please give B.C.’s health minister a gym membership, perhaps then, he will realize how vital it is for us to exercise. On second thought, Santa, that wouldn’t be practical because Mr. Dix wouldn’t be able to use it until Jan. 18.
For the Penticton Vees, West Kelowna Warriors, Vernon Vipers and Kelowna Rockets … a full regular season with playoffs … and fans. It sucks playing hockey to an empty arena.
While on the topic of hockey, for Penticton referee Steve Kozari, who worked his 1,000th NHL game in October, a gold-plated whistle and a pair of skates with hundreds of games left in them.
For the people of Kaleden, and anyone who drives Highways 3A and 97, near Penticton, what they want most are safety improvements to one of the worst highway intersections in the valley.
For my friend Roger Wiebe, principal of Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton, a gift certificate to Stuart Bish Photography, then maybe he will have an appreciation for the fine work Bish has done for decades.
Seeing that her own council didn’t provide it for her — twice — please bring Summerland Mayor Toni Boot, a spot on the Regional District of Okanagan Similkamen executive.
For the Central Okanagan teachers who appear to be denying the effectiveness of vaccines … an immediate transfer to Prince Rupert, complete with moving expenses.
For Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie, a new desk so that he can pen more books. His autobiography “Rez Rules: My Indictment of Canada’s and America’s Systemic Racism Against Indigenous Peoples” is begging for a sequel.
For anyone who doesn’t already own it, a copy of Chief Louie’s book. It’s a page turner.
For the citizens of Peachland, a municipal election in 2022 that won’t be determined by a coin toss.
Please bring lots of Christmas tips and goodies for our carriers. The delivery challenges of the past month have not been their fault and we appreciate how loyal and faithful our drivers and carriers are.
For our astronomer Ken Tapping, who pens a column every Friday, a successful launch of new James Webb Space Telescope.
For Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, please bring this valuable community resource the $500,000 in annual funding that was abruptly cut off by the Scrooges at Interior Health. If the Grinch could grow a heart by the end of a 25-minute TV special, maybe so can the overpaid executives at IH.
And finally, for the people of Penticton, a place I’ve called home for 14 years, I offer love, peace, happiness and good health. Thank you everyone for making 2021 a very memorable year for me, my wife and Milo, the dog.
— James
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.