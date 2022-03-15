Kolstad’s dog columns are the cat’s pajamas
Dear Editor:
Re: “A dog’s life,” (Herald, March 11).
I just want to say how much I enjoy reading Cheri Kolstad's columns. Her knowledge and love of dogs shines through in her words. I also appreciate her common sense and kindness towards humans.
I read her columns faithfully... and I don't even have a dog!
Mardy Courtney
Penticton
Gas-price ceilings needed immediately
Dear Editor:
I beg all levels of government to demand and set immediate gas-price ceilings, and install price controls as a hedge against rampant inflation stinging all Canadians.
But set that pump ceiling fairly high — perhaps $2 a litre — so folks can budget for, and question, every ride they take: a more expensive driver-pay system.
That high ceiling should also act as a climate-change deterrent plus an insanely long-overdue incentive to develop and market affordable, alternative forms of green energy now, producing jobs, tax revenues and incomes.
Without gas-price controls — just like much-needed rent controls — pump prices will simply continue climbing endlessly. Sadly, we will somehow pay those bloated prices from gouging oil companies, making life harder and more toxic for us all.
The writing is on our economic wall. The war in Ukraine starkly shows us we are addicted to poisonous oil and gas — some of it tragically supplied by genocidal rulers such as Putin.
Peter W. Rusland
North Cowichan
Dear Editor:
A letter today contained a dangerous misconception of our time: “My opinions are worth no more and no less than anybody else’s.”
Vladmir Putin has opinions about the government of the Ukraine. He has acted horrifically on them. He has outlawed any reporting (“False News”) that supports other opinions. Other governments around the world act likewise.
I submit that there are opinions worth more than the ones being imposed. Donald Trump repeatedly dismissed criticisms as “False News”. His politically based scientifically ignorant opinions on Covid-19 were quickly and uncritically accepted and are still held by many. Dr. Fauci, a respected, experienced, well-qualified authority, received hatred and death threats. Whose opinions were worth more? White supremacists and neo-Nazis have certain opinions. Those opinions are not worth the same as opinions advocating equity, compassion, and acceptance for all.
If I have a toothache, my dentist’s opinion regarding treatment options, providing their opinion is supported by current research, is worth a great deal more than anybody else’s. If I am a passenger on a bus or airplane, the operator’s opinion about how to proceed is worth a great deal more than mine. Same for the mechanic repairing my car, the plumber fixing my sink, and a great many other instances in my life. Relying on expert opinion is a safe strategy.
I have spent a bit of time researching “finding reliable sources” and “finding credible sources”. Many search results point to different university sites with similar guidelines. I believe the probabilities for success in most situations highly favour going with the consensus of expert opinion as expressed in the mainline media. I will not consider contrary opinions that do not meet the criteria for credibility and reliability. Abuse is not a part of credible reporting.
Everyone has a right to an opinion. Everyone has the right to publicly express opinions, no matter how misinformed, so long as they do not engender hatred. Religious opinions are exempt from that limitation. Nobody has the right to have their opinion presented in any media. The owners and operators of every media source have the right to select the opinions they will present. They violate nobody’s rights by not publishing anybody’s opinion.
I have seen a variety of opinions in the Herald’s letters to the editor.
Marie Sorge
Penticton
Politics can create curious bedfellows
Dear Editor:
I couldn’t help but respond with my feelings of total disgust of Jon Peter Christoff’s letter of support for the cold war thug (Herald, March 12).
Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine. I take note that Christoff is a frequent apologist for the federal Liberal/NDP government and rabid fan of Justin Trudeau and think, “Curious that!”
Andy Richards
Penticton
Candidates are elected then forget promises
Dear Editor:
The countdown is on. We know this because Penticton Council recently put off installing bike lanes on Lakeshore Drive. Likely they will wait until after they are re-elected.
Municipal elections will be held on Oct. 15, 2022.
Penticton is constrained by land limitation resulting in future growth in the satellite communities. Those living in satellite communities use our facilities at our cost. West Bench and Red Wing do contribute small amounts for some use, but these badly outdated contracts are laughable in today’s economic reality.
The lack of responsibility on this issue lies with Penticton Council.
Given our geographic limitations and the evasion of property taxes by a growing segment of the surrounding community; the future is quite scary!
I have interviewed many people running for council over the years on this issue: All those interviewed agreed before the election but nothing changes.
Remind me why did we elect them?
A tax system is needed to provide a fair system for all users of the recreational facilities in Penticton. The Regional District Okanagan Similkameen has successfully stonewalled this issue for many years claiming their people do not want this.
Penticton council needs to start boycotting RDOS meetings. We should be telling them that the RDOS only works if it works for everyone. Failure to agree to support their citizen’s usage of our recreational facilities should result in our reassessing our position in the RDOS.
The next step is to make an application to the province to withdraw from the RDOS. A few years ago, Abbotsford unsatisfied with their regional district made a similar proposal to the provincial government resulting in a mutually satisfactory deal.
This would be beneficial for Penticton taxpayers. Any regional district not participating should be blocked from usage of our facilities unless they pay an appropriate offsite service fee.
Penticton taxpayers will continue to lose as long as we elect people that choose to live elsewhere.
By withdrawing from participation in the RDOS anything in the future that the RDOS wants from Penticton would have to be presented to council and council would make a decision on whether or not to support this application.
Penticton taxpayers would then know exactly what contributions we are making to the RDOS and how our tax dollars are being spent.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Putin confused by Russia’s own history
Dear Editor:
According to Jim Taylor's most recent column, Saint Voldomyr created Russia about 977 BCE and ruled from Kyviv (Herald, March 12).
Wouldn't that make Russia a state of Ukraine and not the other way around? Could Jim kindly send his article to Putin.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Even with challenges, Penticton is a great city
Dear Editor:
A recent headline, “Penticton wants to turn iconic Lakeshore Drive into a one-way to allow for bike lane” (Western Advertiser, March 2) is totally inaccurate.
Penticton residents never wanted any bike lanes and they don’t want the traffic on Lakeshore Drive reduced to one way.
I also believe Penticton council did not have to spend money for five new RCMP officers plus seven or eight additional bylaw officers. Police and bylaw need to work with what they have. This will be very expensive to the taxpayers.
What additional services will they bring to the city? Will they have a presence downtown? Will they keep the streets clear of drug dealers?
And stop blaming Penticton itself and talking about its high crime rate. Penticton is still one of the best places to live in Canada.
It’s quiet, the place to stay forever, the best for seniors, the best place to raise children and a great spot for tourists to visit.
This is not a crime-ridden city as police and some politicians will try and lead you to believe.
The only (figurative) crime I saw committed was by the city council when they committed up to $12 million for the lake-to-lake bike lane.
Coun. James Miller is the only one who seems to respect the taxpayers’ money.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Food security critical to health of community
Dear Editor:
Many thanks to Fritz Hollenbach for his erudite letter to the editor (Herald, March 12) stating the harsh reality of the repercussions of moving valuable farmland to residential development — we are experiencing climate change, supply chain and transportation challenges, record-high fuel costs, drought and crop shortages, extreme fishery shortfalls and we support to remove viable farming land from the ALR?
Our city council needs to pay heed to Canada’s own Dr. Sylvain Charlebois and realize nearsourcing/nearshoring/food security are critical to the health of our community and take leadership in supporting same.
Lauren J. Cornish
Penticton
Our world, once again is soaked in tears
Dear Editor:
The Russian invasion of the Ukraine brings back memories of war front and center in my mind. Unfortunately there’s no way of turning back time. The rubble and loss of life will forever be a reminder just how fragile life can get.
Putin has gone too far and forgiveness is not in the cards. The sick S.O.B may have a chance to survive if he caved in, moved to another country and is diagnosed as requiring treatment at a psychiatric facility.
With a maniac steering the political wheel, there is absolutely no way of telling what’s next is on such an evil mind. The entire population of Russia should put Putin on notice that his time is up, his clock will stop ticking along with his diseased heart.
Memories of war may fade a little but never leave the memories of the youngest surviving heart. Been there,done that, and living that.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla