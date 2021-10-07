Two Michaels event was unforgivable
Dear Editor:
It’s time for a reset with the Communist Chinese regime. But we’ve re-elected a government that’s gotten this all wrong.
Things went sideways early on with Justin Trudeau’s declarations of admiration for the Communist dictatorship and his appointment of John McCallum as ambassador. McCallum appeared to be working in China’s interests instead of ours.
Trudeau’s embrace of China was spurred by ideology and a wish to lessen the influence of the Trump Administration.
But there are powerful Liberal backers with financial interests in China as well. Look at the Canada-China Business Council to follow the money.
Presidents and prime ministers change, but the U.S. will always be our major trading partner and closest ally. This was illustrated by the re-negotiation of NAFTA at Trump’s insistence.
Trudeau tried a trade deal with China following the Panda hugging and parties with Chinese billionaires when they called him “Little Potato.” When he tried to roll in his social agenda, the potato got mashed.
Dealing with the Chinese is done on their terms, and rainbows and selfies don’t count for much. It’s better (and safer) to stay with the more predictable eagle than risk the capricious dragon. The U.S. buys 75% of our exports. China buys 4%.
Let’s look to less problematic countries for cheap imports. Better still; let’s find the determination to re-boot our own manufacturing.
The Chinese connection worked against us during COVID. The government wasted time on denials, and labelled criticism of Chinese regime’s duplicity as racism. We never closed our border to China, although the government claimed we did.
We shipped scarce PPE to China and were soon buying it back from them.
Why did the Liberals think that partnering with China on vaccines was a good idea when everyone else was dealing with proven suppliers?
What were the human and financial costs of buying our way into reliable vaccines behind everyone else?
We’ve experienced unwelcome, and often hostile, interference from the Chinese regime, ranging from theft of intellectual property to excessive influence in our governments, economy and educational institutions.
Chinese participation in our real estate markets has been a major contributor to the affordable housing crisis.
Why were they in our sensitive virology lab in Winnipeg?
Why and how did they influence voters in Chinese expatriate communities during the election? The Chinese regime has repeatedly proven that it isn’t our friend.
The two Michaels hostage taking is unforgivable.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Memories working on a Street Crew
Dear Editor:
Years ago, I left a lucrative job picking fruit to spend a summer fighting forest fires. I thought I’d applied for the job, but every morning (on what looked like a prison bus, although the guy with LOVE and HATE tattooed on his knuckles assured me prison buses were different) the “foreman” reminded us that we were actually members of something called a Street Crew — and that it was an offence under the Wildfire Act to quit.
Then, after driving past business marquees that read Buy One Get One Free, Open Daily or Spay and Neutering 10% Off, we arrived at the fire and began a long, hot and dirty day achieving almost nothing, but we did get a lunch.
Unfortunately being on Street Crew, we would only be paid when we were released, which could be months. B.C. doesn’t have Street Crews anymore, but I developed a nervous tick after hearing the Public Safety Minister say “we cannot thank the Mexican government enough for assisting us” with a hundred “highly trained,” “top-rate” and “incredibly-skilled” replacements.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
What about our freedoms and rights?
Dear Editor:
I need to bring attention to the new minority, a group of people of all colours, religious beliefs, from different upbringings, etc.
Yes, I am talking about a minority that is not only being harassed by others, but also being bullied to the extreme by government officials, Yes I am talking about the ones who choose not to be jabbed with a “vaccine’ still in the trail stages.
What about our freedoms and rights? It has been proven that even if you have had the covid shot, you can still get COVID-19 as well as shed it.
I feel it is a sad day when such actions as making a fully unproven shot mandatory are causing divisions, prejudices and anxiety. There has to be a better answer beside a mandatory shot. Why not rapid testing for those that don’t feel safe in putting this shot into our bodies?
Robin Russell
Penticton
The dire warnings in media are overblown
Dear Editor:
Apparently, Patricia Reid took exception to my letter in last week’s Penticton Herald regarding the good news from the just released book by Obama’s Undersecretary of Science, Steven Koonin, entitled “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t and Why it Matters”, in which Koonin comes to the same conclusion as Shellenberger does ln “Apocalypse Never.”
That conclusion is that while troubling and there is a definite need for human action on greenhouse gasses, the dire warnings we see daily in media are overblown.
These conclusions are thoughtfully explained by well regarded scientists with proof and explanations on how climate extremists use media to push their expensive and unproven agenda.
So Ms. Reid attacks my premise with the zeal of a Spanish inquisitor with the echoes of “heretic,” “denier,” without even mentioning whether or not she read either book. She suggests I don’t avail myself of Global News and others, assuming my cave doesn’t have cable.
Yes, Ms. Reid, I quite likely absorb more media than you but as a retired media guy, I know the follies of today’s journalism. Global News, and many others have become addicted to the extreme headlines.
Why?
Ratings are more important than journalism. The point of my letter is for people to look beyond the headlines for the reality. Climate activists like Ms. Reid doesn’t want you to do that. She, apparently, wants you to blindly accept the runaway inflation that is ramping up, primarily due to the government response of escalating carbon taxes, resulting a lower standard of living for all of us.
Folks like Ms. Reid, remind me of the flock in Monty Pythons “life of Brian” blindly running behind their saviour without question. Also, yes I experienced this summer’s unpleasant heat dome (also known as a high pressure system) and am aware of the temperature record broken.
Think about this. The temperature eclipsed was from the 1930s during an unprecedented heat wave that enveloped the prairies and U.S. Midwest for multiple years. Now I want you to think about how many weather stations existed in small town Saskatchewan back then as opposed to now.
She also mentions other so-called unprecedented events. The world has existed for billions of years so who really knows what is unprecedented?
There are many of us who believe that humans can help to mitigate climate change. We just don’t believe in the cliché’s from the 1960s that many have accepted as their new religion.
P.S. Hope Ms. Reid finds her missing sandal.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Care Closet has raised $2 million
Dear Editor:
I was a volunteer at the Care Closet thrift store in Penticton for 15 years, before recently retiring and was dumbfounded by the idiotic and complaining letter submitted by Arlene Wright regarding the listed price of $6.50 for a designer label men’s shirt.
I’m sure you’ll be inundated by letters regarding her comments and her suggestion that the Care Closet be fined for gouging the public. Instead I would like to take her to task for her patronizing and belittling words “I know they are trying to help the hospital.”
Good grief, she makes it sound like the volunteers stand around rattling collection cans hoping to raise a dollar or two to pay for the doctors’ coffee.
In fact, Ms. Wright over the years the Care Closet has raised more than $2 million all of which has been handed over to the hospital. So the next time you or a loved one needs a mammogram or any other procedure requiring machinery costing thousands of dollars, remember that in all probability this has been made possible by the Care Closet.
Helen Howard
Penticton
Everybody needs to take COVID seriously
Dear Editor:
Each year, we have our furnace inspected by a well-known and supposedly reputable Penticton heating and air conditioning company.
When the technician knocked on the door recently, he was not wearing any face covering. Rather than make an issue out of “no mask,” I directed him to the furnace room where he did his inspection. During the payment of the electronic invoice, he was standing closer that I was comfortable with and I asked him if he was vaccinated.
His reply was: “I don‘t watch the news.”
After he left, I got to wondering how many more unvaccinated, unmasked tradesmen and others like him were in and out of people’s homes in Penticton and elsewhere.
I called the company and expressed my concern and received an apology for the incident, but no indication that it was a major concern or they would be insisting their employees be masked and vaccinated.
It seems to me that this company and other like it are responsible for ensuring their employees are not exposing customers to the potential risks for infection from COVID-19, especially vulnerable seniors such as my wife and I.
How are we ever going to defeat this killer virus unless everybody takes it seriously?
Karl Crosby
Penticton
World revolves around plasticized cards
Dear Editor:
Thank you for your advice Elvena regarding the Staples fix of the new vaccine card.
I should have known a know-it-all would have the answer, but a nice fella beat you to it by phoning me the information
It still beats me that driver’s license, medical, citizenship and a zillion bank, casino and credit cards arrive plasticized.
One size fits all, er, at least all wallets.
So what have you to say about that knowledgeable Elvena?
Elvena is it alright for a suburbanite to spend a buck at Staples situated in your fair city?
With COVID-19 backpedaling to square one, we might need another card to prove how many booster shots were given.
Perhaps buy a filing cabinet from Staples to house the wastepaper. I beat you to it — recycle, recycle government waste?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
PM’s non-attendance seems like non-issue
Dear Editor:
As I watched the Sept. 30 Truth and Reconciliation telecast from Ottawa, I reflected on how appropriate it was for our elected officials to stand back and leave the stage to Canada’s Indigenous Peoples. It was very moving — their day to speak.
As to the prime minister’s failure to attend the Kamloops ceremony, when I watched that program, I am sure I heard that the invitation was extended twice via email, but no reply was received.
That sounds like a foul-up in the office, but Justin Trudeau did not offer that excuse, just took the heat.
Enough with the tempest in the teapot.
Adrell Ramage
Nanaimo
Facebook crashed, so what didn’t happen?
Dear Editor:
Wow Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed on Monday. I thought it was the end, I was so frightened my life, literally, “didn’t” flash before my eyes.
Bill Carere
Victoria
Great Thunberg: stellar young citizen
Dear Editor:
Re: Re: “Greta Thunberg doesn’t have answers,” by Tom Isherwood (Herald letters, Oct. 6).
I am disappointed in your unkind words about Greta Thunberg. She has been talking to people about this issue for years, and is only 18.
Greta is very well known, and has reached a lot of people. She has brought this to the world’s attention, but because she can’t personally fix it, you’re pointing a finger.
Shame on you.
Barb Setterfield
Penticton