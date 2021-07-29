Support seniors don’t buy them
Dear Editor:
Just a couple of thoughts on the $500 one-time payment for old age pensioners next month.
It’s a cheap pre election ploy by the Liberals. The proper thing to do would be to give the seniors, receiving the GIS a decent raise, (without subtracting it from the GIS) instead of the paltry 1% or 1.5% so called cost of living increase.
The cost of everything far outweighs the raise we get. It seems all industries have jumped on the Covid bandwagon and raised prices. We, on fixed incomes, are finding it harder, to make ends meet.
Just my thoughts. Maybe someone can add their thoughts, too.
Bob Harris
Lake Country
Let’s take care of future generations
Dear Editor:
Re: “The myth about free everything,” by Steen Petersen (Herald, July 17).
Doesn’t “everybody” pay for schools, hospitals, streets, parks, postal services, police, firemen, etc.? Everybody pays and everybody benefits — it’s the same with taking care of the next generation. We give them good care now, and they will be better able to care for us when we need it. By the way, is this country (outside of Quebec) there is often no daycare available.
As to taxes if children are well looked after, well-educated, and then are able to get good jobs, then more of them will be able to pay those taxes.
Taxation in Finland? We never saw anyone living on the street there (unlike in North America!) Not even down at the waterfront in Helsinki; the capital, and a big city, nor in the outskirts’ little towns. The Finns have housed their homeless. We also managed to eat there and could still afford to fly home.
Taxes not withstanding, Finland is the world’s happiest country four years in a row. Denmark is No. 2 for the past two years; Norway and Sweden are consistently in the top four. Studies have shown that social supports contribute to these results; “free” medical, good education, and good subsidized daycare.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Adding police is not the solution
Dear Editor:
Re: “Special city council meeting set for $5 million police proposal,” (Herald, July 27).
Interest in the inadequacy of police funding reflects recent reports that Penticton’s RCMP detachment has the highest average caseload of all B.C. communities with more than 15,000 residents.
Ex-MLA Rick Thorpe has proposed that Penticton City Council redirect financial reserves to hire five officers for five years. The question is whether Thorpe’s prescription is the best or only option. Cash reserves presumably have designated purposes such as responding to catastrophic natural events, infrastructure failures, environmental issues or other risks.
Alternative solutions begin with answering fundamental questions such as “Why are Penticton’s policing caseloads disproportionately high?”
Part of the answer lies in the 2021 RDOS Housing Needs Assessment Report, which states that Penticton is absorbing more of its fair share of the “hard to house,” as we are the only South Okanagan community providing shelters and transitional housing. Another factor is that after closure of Greyhound service, released inmates from the Okanagan Correctional Centre could no longer receive bus tickets home. Warden Steve DiCastri stated in a 2018 media article that if no bus is available, staff will drive them back “to their court of origin” (Castanet, Aug. 30, 2018). In how many cases does that mean “to Penticton?”
In short, the rise in crime in recent years is not entirely a “made in Penticton” problem. To properly understand the root causes, a judicial review and/or a special panel should be enabled to call witnesses from BC Corrections, social service agencies, BC Housing, Interior Health, RCMP and other parties with direct knowledge and expertise.
The task is to identify service deficiencies, remediation requirements, and a plan and strategy for better addressing policing, mental health and social services. This is preferable to Penticton’s taxpayers continuing to absorb the costs of provincial edicts, and B.C.’s downloading of responsibilities for this file.
Why should Penticton’s citizens fund additional policing when part of the problem lies with B.C.’s failure to deliver adequate services for their supportive housing projects and released inmates? Rick Thorpe has suggested to the City a five year prescription for Band-Aids, when in depth diagnostics and surgery appear to be necessary to address policing and social service needs over the longer term.
Denis O’Gorman
Penticton
Record temps recorded in 1930s
Dear Editor:
2021 has seen new provincial heat records in B.C., Quebec and the Northwest Territories.Lytton broke the previous record from the 1930s.
High temperature records for seven provinces were established in the 1930s; and they still stand. Record highs for Newfoundland and the Yukon were set in 1976 and 2004.
What caused all those enduring heat records 90 years ago; natural or human activity? Things seemed to return to normal ranges afterwards.
Is 2021 an aberration or a trend? Temperature records are a one-day event. It would be helpful to examine mean temperatures by month in specific locations to get a better picture over time.
Surprisingly, such data has never been presented as substantiation for our government’s climate policies.
Six years ago, Canada signed on to the Paris Climate Accords. That was the easy part. It’s an aspirational, non-binding agreement with implementation left to individual countries, which have dealt with it in various ways.
For us, it’s been symbolic but futile carbon taxes, suffocation of our major export commodity, confusing rhetoric, fantasy goals and policies from glib politicians, widespread disharmony and imperiled national unity.
And the climate hasn’t improved. After six years, it looks like a failure.
There’s no denying that climate is changing, like it always has. There’s also a human contribution caused by environmental depletion and increased consumption of resources by larger populations.
Climate change remains controversial, so we should examine actual climate data in this country; instead of abstract information. Most could relate better to temperature data from Canada, rather than arcane discussions of tons of carbon released or captured, or average global temperatures.
For example, temperature data for Penticton from 1941-70 shows a mean daily temperature of 20.11 degrees in July. For 1971-2000 it’s 20.4. Although detailed tables aren’t available from 2000 to present, it appears to hover at 20.4.
Canadians deserve more meaningful information when they’re being asked to make expensive and profound lifestyle changes in the name of climate remediation. This has been a major failure by government.
Politicians aren’t reliable spokespersons on scientific issues. They were happy to trot out the medical experts on COVID, so where’s the climate Dr. (Theresa) Tam?
Climate change is far too politicized; and facts are obscured by hubris, emotions and conflicting agendas. Factual information eliminates a lot of controversy.
People should be able to draw their own conclusions from data instead of being driven by salesmanship and political coercion.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Average citizens deserve tax break
Dear Editor:
There is not one corporation anywhere in the world that pays a cent of tax. Every business must include in its cost of doing business all expenses which taxes are.
In other words, if government go ahead with the planned 15% basic tax, that means every single person will be hit with a huge tax increase.
I think we are already over-taxed. It is about time governments cut our taxes and their own bureaucracy — Canada has 37 cabinet ministers. We could get rid of half of them and no one would miss them.
Look at all the money that would be saved and our taxes could be cut.
Let’s hope, but it is doubtful, that the next bunch of politicians will be more interested in helping Canada instead of offering freebies in order to get elected.
Brian Merriam
Penticton