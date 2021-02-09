Free the Michaels or boycott the Olympics
Dear Editor:
Unless the two Michaels being held hostage by the Chinese Communist Party are released, no Canadian athletes should participate in any event in China, especially the Olympics. An international boycott would be appropriate.
Michel Brossard
Central Saanich
City’s high crime rate unacceptable
Dear Editor:
The Penticton RCMP year-end crime report to council shows unacceptably high crime rates in 2020 (7,120) down 9% from last year.
RCMP will focus on prolific offenders with the addition of community-impact statements in a partnership with the Crown, probation and mental health.
This is a good plan. Previously, courts have relied on victim impact statements; the RCMP would like to change that focus to include community impact so the courts will have a clear picture of the lasting effect prolific offenders have in our community.
Penticton calls for service in 2020:
• Assaults: 452
• Sex Offences: 80
• Domestic violence (violent only) 162
• Property crime ranging from auto theft to break and enter; shoplifting and fraud: 4,260
• There were 149 calls to check on wellbeing.
• Crime rate is egregious. We measure No. 7 in the crime severity index for the size of our community.
Superintendent Brian Hunter said that Penticton RCMP is overwhelmed by criminal code cases currently 139 percent per officer over the average for the rest of B.C.
Clearly we need to lessen the impact of crime in Penticton. According to the City of Penticton website, the RCMP Community Policing Unit (COPS) is looking for dedicated volunteers.
This valuable unit is the eyes and ears of the community.
In 2018, the RCMP introduced a new program that needs to be re-implemented in Penticton. Volunteer RCMP Auxiliaries have a 50-year history of contribution to community policing and crime prevention across Canada. The new program includes three tiers of participation varying from non-enforcement support to operations to general duty patrol including attending calls, check stops, scene security and searches of persons. The third tier has peace officer status.
It is a well-known fact that active police presence contributes to a decrease in crime.
Because of unacceptable high crime rates and heavy workload, the City of Penticton has once again requested two more police officers be added to the current numbers as the police try to combat crime with too little too late.
We can fill the bottomless pit of adding more police officers forever but we need to make use of the assets available to us. Volunteers in the police force can provide valuable assistance and we need them in Penticton.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Stick to the Official Community Plan
Dear Editor:
Let me be perfectly clear. I am opposed to the proposed Canadian Horizons 300+ housing development at “Accident Corner” on Naramata Road.
For reasons already enunciated in several petitions and letters to the editor, this is an extremely inappropriate development for this location and, it seems to me, to be of benefit only to the developers.
As I understand it, the current zoning for the property in question is “country residential” which has a minimum lot size of .4 hectares (approximately one acre) — a significant difference from what is being proposed. This zoning is incorporated into the City’s Official Community Plan which is created after consultations with the people of Penticton as to what they want for their City. It is developed with the interests of the whole city in mind.
If developers want to work with the City within the existing zoning requirements, fine. But, for some reason, it has become common practice for developers to acquire property knowing full well the existing zoning, but then, by dangling baubles and pipedreams in front of city council, entice them to change the zoning to benefit the developers often in contravention of the Official Community Plan.
This has got to stop.
There must be compelling evidence that any changes to zoning and the OCP would be of benefit to the City and its residents. This is certainly not the case with the Canadian Horizon’s proposal.
I urge Penticton City Council to stick to the existing zoning and adhere to the Official Community Plan.
To do otherwise makes a mockery of the public consultation process and makes the OCP a sham!
Peter Benson
Naramata
Why isn’t Ireland just Ireland?
Dear Editor:
When I was a teenager living in Yorkshire, England in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, my older brother was in the army serving in Northern Ireland. The IRA were strutting their stuff, and to say we feared for his well being is a severe understatement. To me it made no sense, I was only 17, what did I know?
What I wondered was what was England doing in Ireland? I looked at maps and I used the library to educate myself, this of course was well before the internet. Why was there a Northern Ireland why not just Ireland, why wasn’t Ireland its own country?
And now decades later, I ponder the same question — what is England doing in Northern Ireland, and now seeing that the Brexit debacle seems to have no end in sight only confirms my theory that this one aspect is the main reason that the English Euro deal cannot come to a satisfactory conclusion.
Why isn’t Ireland just Ireland?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Two-party system always problematic
Dear Editor:
It seems to me that the primary problem with U.S. politics is not so much the individuals who currently hold office (or their advisors) but the system itself.
Firstly there is the fact that it is a two-party system which means that there is a permanent ongoing fight between the two parties. What is needed is a at least one other party which is not a spinoff from one of the existing parties and has sufficient support to hold a number of seats in Congress and at least a few seats in the Senate.
This would force the main parties to negotiate for the support of the third party and reduce the inter-party fighting.
Secondly, there is the vote for president. Voters cast their ballot for their preferred candidate but these votes are ignored. The winner is determined by the Electoral College whose votes are predetermined by votes cast across the entire state for other offices. What is the point of casting a vote for president if these votes are simply ignored?
Thirdly, there is the system of amendments to the Constitution, many of which are completely out-of-date. A prime example is the “right to bear arms” which was almost certainly passed to allow settlers to protect their property in a time when a single law officer was responsible for an entire state and whose only mode of transport was a horse.
All amendments should have a time limit, and should only remain in force if Congress votes to renew it for a further period.
Will these changes be made? I doubt it. Too many vested interests want the existing chaotic system to continue.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Health, economy being held hostage
Dear Editor:
We’re a year into COVID now and, predictably, it’s all boiled down to vaccines. The more the delays, the more people and the country suffer.
It’s hard to know just where we are on vaccine delivery. In the absence of our own vaccine production capabilities we’re at the mercy of foreign suppliers and foreign governments.
The Liberals boast about their impressive portfolio of vaccines from multiple suppliers, but we’re only seeing a trickle to this point. We’re the worst in the G7 on vaccination rates, and we rank 36th overall among all countries.
Like everything else on COVID; border closures, travel restrictions, PPE, and testing capacity; vaccines are too little, too late.
Our health and our economy continue to be hostage to COVID. We get announcements of millions of doses of this or that vaccine for possible delivery. So what?
Last spring, the Liberals pinned their hopes on the CanSino vaccine, which was to be developed in collaboration with China. That agreement quickly collapsed for reasons best known to the Chinese. Then the scramble was on to procure vaccine from other sources. Why the Chinese solution instead of others? It was a dead end that cost valuable time.
Provincial premiers are demanding details of vaccine contracts, but the Liberals continue to stonewall them. With our well being and economy at stake, Canadians deserve to know too. Information on price, delivery dates, non-delivery penalties, and contract signing dates, would provide a better understanding of why we find ourselves where we are.
The Liberals say that everything is in hand, so why are they are making panicky claims on the COVAX vaccine program which was intended to assist poorer nations with vaccines. We’re the only G7 nation doing this.
If our vaccine contracts are really that great, then let’s see them. If the facts supported the Liberal narrative, you can bet that the media would be chock full of contract details.
Who can believe what Justin Trudeau says on vaccines? He’s a proven liar with three ethics violations as prime minister. His fuzzy assurances from Rideau Cottage are wearing thin, and it’s no surprise that he’s dropping in the polls.
It’s like living in a mushroom farm where the inhabitants are kept in the dark and fed bafflegab and BS.
Maybe we should be developing a vaccine against Justin Trudeau. It seems that herd immunity may be some time away.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Naramata Bench will change forever
Dear Editor:
I am a Naramata NIMBY and wish to reply to Gil Szabo (Herald, Feb. 4).
I love Naramata and that’s why we moved here 13 years ago. We left overcrowded, residential areas of North Vancouver to a quieter, greener area in B.C. with larger properties, green space, wildlife and the lake, enticing us to leave volumes of traffic and noise for a more tranquil area with beauty and peacefulness. We have had a herd of 50 elk on our property as well as many deer. Recently I viewed a video of another large herd of elk traveling on Naramata Rd. up the hillside. What a beautiful sight.
To reply to Mr. Szabo, that we struggle to sleep due to our opposition to Canadian Horizon’s mega proposal. We do struggle to sleep knowing this beautiful area could be ruined by such a huge project, drastically changing the area from vineyards, wineries, and orchards, to a concrete jungle with hundreds of homes saddled up to each other. Enough to give us nightmares just thinking about this radical change to the Bench.
Szabo claims that CH’s development won't affect agricultural land. It will affect every person living in Naramata and Penticton along the Bench. It will create major roadwork, traffic slowdowns, more vehicle accidents with another 600-plus vehicles, and increases in taxes. Saying traffic may be increased “somewhat” is absurd. Spring, summer and fall months we are down to a crawl on our only road.
There have been thousands of Pentictonites and Naramatians opposed, even winery owners who paraded to Penticton on their tractors to voice their opposition. Not sure why Szabo hasn’t heard about it. A blind eye, perhaps.
No one should be directed to support this ridiculous scheme. Hopefully those voting will make the right decision affecting the Naramata Bench, and not in a negative way. Take into consideration those whose livelihoods are along the Bench. About emergency response to anyone living in Naramata. Where’s water is coming from during hot, dry, summer months to these 300-plus homes when we are on water rationing, what will happen to wildlife habitat and way more traffic?
Fora small community, more than 13,000 voices opposing this development should be heard and listened to. We are screaming loud and clear — not in our backyard!
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
We blame each other as leaders fail
Dear Editor:
It is time for us to stop directing our anger at convenient targets and focus on those who are actually responsible for Canada’s tragic pandemic chaos.
One year in, Justin Trudeau still finds it easier to punish scofflaws than to come up with a national plan to fast-track vaccine approvals and distribution, and make rapid testing universally available. It’s still every province for itself, and the only thing “we are all in together” is a sinking ship plastered with smiley faces and reminders to be kind and calm.
The truth is that we have been let down by our federal and provincial governments. Our suffering and sacrifices are not being matched by the strong, competent leadership we need in a crisis.
When we’re feeling helpless, it’s easy to blame each other, but we are not going to change the outcome of this pandemic just by following the rules.
It is time to demand government leaders live up to their end of the bargain.
Elizabeth Causton
Victoria