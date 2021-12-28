B.C. teachers want their classrooms to be safe when they return to school next week from the Christmas break.
With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 running rampant, the BC Teachers’ Federation put forward a list of safety suggestions in a six-part Twitter thread last week.
The union had some good suggestions about actions that others — school boards and the province, in particular — could take to keep classrooms safe.
Providing N95 masks, more rapid testing, staggered start, recess and lunch times, better ventilation and a general demand government and district officials do better than they’re doing now were among the items listed.
But the list made no mention that the union, school teachers or staff would step up their game as well to keep children and other in schools safe.
The biggest measure that could keep classrooms safer — more important than anything on the BCTF list — of course, is getting unvaccinated teachers and staff members to get their shots.
Most have, but a tiny minority, including 121 teachers and others who sent a rather astonishing letter to the Central Okanagan school
district opposing a vaccine mandate, is making schools more susceptible to the virus by refusing to get vaccinated.
Personal rights and other excuses are given by these teachers for not getting their shots, but when individual rights threaten public safety, well, sorry holdouts, but public safety comes first.
The BCTF needs to take a stronger role fighting COVID-19. The union does encourage teachers to get vaccinated and a vast majority have, according to a survey the union did in October. However the union needs to put more pressure on its unvaccinated members who threaten to undo the good that has been achieved by those teachers who did put the health of others first.
While the provincial position on vaccine mandates has been a mess, so has the union’s.
Rather than impose a vaccination mandate on teachers, the province downloaded the issue on to school boards, which have been reluctant to act. Meanwhile, the BCTF has said it could support a provincial vaccine mandate, but opposes mandates when they’re imposed local districts.
The Central Okanagan union chapter recently advised its teachers to disobey a school district edict that they reveal their vaccination status. That doesn’t make classrooms safer, either.
If we want our classrooms to be COVID-free, we need vaccinated teachers. All those other things the BCTF wants are helpful too, but vaccinated teachers are key.
Unvaccinated teachers put their students and co-workers at risk. They make schools less safe.
The BCTF’s demands ring a little hollow if it won’t also insist its own holdout members do better.
Pat Bulmer is city editor of The Kelowna Daily Courier.