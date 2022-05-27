Local businesses appear to get perks from council
Dear Editor:
There is only one under-represented taxpayer in Penticton and that is the “Residentials.”
Businesses whether it is house rentals or operating a firm in the Downtown Penticton Association; the Industrial Park or elsewhere provide jobs to Pentictonites and those living in the satellite communities.
The DPA and the Industrial Park have associations representing their interests and lobbying council. They also have a councillor assigned and tasked with meeting with them; addressing their concerns to council. In return for the jobs they provide they get these special perks.
Businesses get to write off their expenses against income; electrical/sewer charges; rent/property taxes/the cost of paving their street and putting in sidewalks.
“Residentials” get to pay the full shot. Unorganized they depend on council to treat them fairly.
“Residentials” do not have a special councillor to look after their interests. Most councillors will likely tell you that they all represent the “Residentials.”
But do they is the question you need to ask yourself.
When we look at the history of decisions made by council can we honestly say whether as renters or property owners that we received a square deal?
We don’t get to write off our property tax; our electrical and sewer charges; the cost of annual upkeep; improvements and depreciation. We are on the hook for anything that council sends our way.
When council ups our electrical bills to the extent of charging us for postage “Residentials” are the only ones that don’t get to write anything off.
Coun. Frank Regehr has done a pretty good job in many ways of representing residential taxpayers in Penticton. He is a numbers man; he understands money and how it works. As such he is an asset on council. Coun. James Miller too has shown he has an understanding of the ‘Residentals’ by the comments and decisions he makes.
There is only one taxpayer in this city and it is the residential taxpayer that subsidizes those that live in the satellites that love to use our facilities and love to hate those of us that think they should contribute their fair share.
Their share doesn’t mean waltzing into a facility and paying the same rate as residential Pentictonites because Pentictonites are paying three times: They are paying to build the facility; they are paying for the running costs and they are subsidizing the satellite communities that think it is their right to ride cheap.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Fairbridge Farm School erased from history
Dear Editor:
Re: “Fintry monument honours Syilx people’s long history,” (Herald, May 18).
This reconciliation article is missing a great part of history. It seems that every door and window regarding my home and 328 other kids at Fairbridge Farm School orphanage on Vancouver Island is being erased from the pages of B.C.’s history, perhaps in order to hide the cruelty and lies handed out to British children and the world by their homeland.
Pat Skidmore is the editor of the Fairbridge Gazette. Her mother Marjorie, a Fairbridge kid, spent her summer time at Fintry with other kids from the farm school in the 1940s. Pat, the daughter, wrote a story about her Mom’s life and Fintry stands out as a real treat at that time of her life.
The title of Pat’s book is “Marjorie Her War Years: A British Home Child in Canada?”
Somebody should check out the complete history of Fintry and what James Dun- Waters did out of love and caring for the 329 abandoned Fairbridge children including Marjorie and Tom Isherwood.
The incomplete story of Fintry is missing.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
I am a lineman for the county
Dear Editor:
I believe too many people take hydro linemen (and women) for granted; they show up day or night when there are power outages, regardless of the weather, work long hours until the outages are rectified, without question, and travel to other destinations when they are required.
Society has no problem looking at firefighters as special people; I think it’s time we looked at hydro linemen the same way.
Pete McLellan
Brockville, Ont.