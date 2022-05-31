Most people and most markets like certainty. You can develop plans with some confidence if things are stable. And governments find voters reward those who, in the voters’ minds, have brought about the desired stable environment.
Unfortunately, the current global outlook — both in terms of economics and politics —is anything but stable and there appears to be little that will reduce this uncertainty over the near or medium term.
The unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine is one major destabilizing factor. Financial markets have exhibited substantial volatility, international pricing of both oil and natural gas has soared, and world food supplies, particularly of wheat, have been greatly reduced because Russia and Ukraine together supply almost half of the Middle East and Asian markets with this grain.
Combined with several years of poor crops, the war has intensified potential shortages this could lead to high levels of starvation of both people and livestock in less-developed countries.
Were this not bad enough, international trade has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased energy costs (think Putin’s gas prices) are impacting significantly on the cost of distribution of many essential products. A rising level of domestic producer protection via tariffs has only exacerbated the problem.
Politically, the high level of popular nationalism in Europe (notably Turkey and Hungary) and in the U.S. and the probable hard shift to the right by the Republican leadership this fall all mean that world economic growth will suffer as confidence in future growth through trade withers.
Moreover, the climate change threat overhangs all of this, stressing even wealthy societies as people recognize that implementing effective ways of curbing this destructive global force is essential and overrides other priorities. Concerted and expensive counteraction must be undertaken almost immediately.
Domestic problems facing Canada, no matter what Pierre Poilievre contends in his bid for power, pale in comparison to the questions of climate change and our future relations with the United States.
First, addressing climate change requires vigorous attack, both domestically and internationally. On the international front, Canada must be a relentlessly vocal supporter of effective policies aimed at reducing environmental pollution both with other nations and through international organizations such as the OECD, World Bank and trade alliances. High tariffs must be imposed on imports which make large carbon footprints.
On the domestic front, governments and the charitable sector must build widespread popular support for policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions.
The public health battle to substantially reduce smoking took years and involved constraints on advertising, increased taxes on tobacco products and unceasing reporting on the impact of smoking on public health. We need to find ways to make the broader public realize that limiting carbon pollution is the only way to mitigate a plague which will shorten lives and from which there is no safe haven.
Governments and industry must make an unprecedented effort to facilitate transition of the Canadian economy to renewable sources of energy. This means subsidies for the purchase of zero emissions vehicles, and investment in ubiquitous recharging facilities. It means improved and more extensive transit systems, and investment in more efficient means of production, transportation and heating. Such initiatives will precipitate major social changes and will, in turn, require recognition of potential adverse impacts, especially for low- and middle-income Canadians.
Finally, we need to prepare for the impact on Canada of a likely Republican sweep in Washington and in a possible majority of state governments as well. This will probably result in more aggressive American policies regarding trade, defence, and treatment of Canadians doing business and/or living in the U.S. on everything from taxes to visas to non-citizens rights.
Transborder issues in which Canadians have material interests, from border crossings to flood control, copyright and transnational pipelines, will all be disputed by the Americans if the U.S. feels they adversely impact their interests.
The U.S. is our major market, accounting for more than 70% of our exports and a similar portion of our imports. We will need to develop a strategy for dealing with U.S. policies that will become ever more one-sided. With friends like those aspiring to control Washington, we will have no need for enemies.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.