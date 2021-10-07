Oct. 9 is World Hospice Palliative Care Day
Dear Editor:
In recognition of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Oct. 9, the Penticton & District Hospice Society would like to thank all of the staff at Moog & Friends Hospice House and all of our South Okanagan Palliative Care Team for the amazing work you do.
You are one of a kind and very much appreciated!
Penticton & District Hospice Society
Youth will pay price of global warming
Dear Editor:
I was disappointed to read Tom Isherwood’s letter criticizing Greta Thunberg (Herald, Oct. 6). He doesn’t appear to understand how significant a shift we need to make to avert the changes in our planet’s ability to support us.
If, for example, all of the roughly 1 billion passenger cars in the world were electric and all the electricity they used came from non Co2 sources (which would be a huge task in itself), these electric cars would decrease the amount of Co2 we generate by only 8%.
And without making bulk changes in how we generate electricity only a 2.5% decrease in global Co2 emissions would be achieved.
We currently generate the equivalent of 51 billion tons of Co2 a year. The breakdown of global Co2 emissions is 31% Manufacturing (primarily steel, concrete and plastics), 27% Electricity (currently about 70% of the world’s electricity is generated using fossil fuels), 19% Food Production, 16% Transportation (cars, trucking, shipping, planes) and 7% Heating and Cooling our buildings.
Nearly everything we use in our modern world generates Co2 to create it. Reducing Co2 emissions will impact most aspects of our lives.
So when our youth, those among us who are going to start paying the price of global warming, and whose children and grandchildren will likely live in a markedly different and less stable world than we do, point out that our leaders are paying lip service to the urgent changes our species need to make, they do so because they are informed, can see what is coming down the pike and see our generation’s blindness to the extent of the problem.
The vast majority of climate scientists have been warning us for decades that we have a problem with our fossil fuel based infrastructure.
We just haven’t done much about it so far and we are now getting close to the due date.
What can we do to help?
1. Become informed
2. Prepare for change
3.Pressure policy makers
Starting with being informed, read This Changes Everything by Naomi Klein, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates or the UN reports on climate change. Incidentally, these UN reports are validated and approved, line by line, by over 200 member nations before they are published and have won a Nobel Peace Prize.
They are considered the gold standard by the scientific community. I found reading these above suggestions sobering.
Barry Matfield
Penticton
Anti-vaxxers need to get some brains
Dear Editor:
I have always contended that if you do not agree with a stated position on a matter, one should offer up a legitimate opposing viewpoint.
The letter disputing vaccines as an infringement to gaslighted freedoms and rights (Herald, Oct. 7), does offer an alternative (although misguided) to the jab and that is rapid testing.
Now how is that going to assist in riding ourselves of the dreaded COVID-19? Kinda closing the gate after the horse has
dispersed.
Rapid testing only tells you if you have the infliction or not. If test results indicate you have COVID, what then? Do you add yourselves to the mounting strain on hospitals where unvaccinated folks are taking away space from those with justifiable needs?
Arguably, vaccines have proven over and over to be the best defense against disease until another remedy is found. When and how do the antivaxers get some brains?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
COVID fund: $4.7M; Stage 2 of bike lanes: $4.7 M
Dear Editor:
It has recently been uncovered that most of the City of Penticton’s $4.7 million COVID relief fund is still sitting in the bank.
It has also been uncovered that the next phase of the Lake-to-Lake bike lane will cost $4.7 million.
It doesn’t take a Rhodes Scholar to add two and two together and come up with, in my humble opinion, something very close to misappropriation of funds.
When is the next election?
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Do golf courses check for vaccine passports?
Dear Editor:
Traveling through you beautiful Okanagan Valley we stopped at various places and one of them was a golf and country club and they certainly did not check for vaccinated COVID cards.
My understanding is that it is mandatory in B.C. as restaurants we entered had to show our record of vaccination with a picture ID.
Maybe golf is except from protocol. Jest saying.
Harry Bargen
Medicine Hat
A night in Emergency would be a life lesson
Dear Editor:
The other evening I had to spend the night at Victoria General Hospital in the Emergency room.
I had been taken there from Salt Spring Island and I could not return home until the ferries started running again. I learnt something that evening.
It was a Friday night and the Emergency room was very busy and my stretcher was in the hall by the nurses’ station as there was no room for it anywhere else.
I couldn’t sleep and all I could do was watch and listen to a real world. I would suggest that any anti-vaxxer, anti-mask wearer should spend the night in an Emergency Department to see what happens.
The nurses and doctors are working flat out, often on their feet the whole time, not stopping to rest, wearing masks and shields the whole night.
They were kind, caring and obviously dealing with many people with many different problems, trying to make lives better, trying to save lives and I kept hearing the word COVID coming up.
The nurses and doctors and ambulance crews care about you — but do you care about them?
Please don’t do this to them.
Please get vaccinated and stop listening to people who do not know what they are talking about on Twitter or some other fake-news internet site.
Susan Benson Whitfield
Salt Spring Island