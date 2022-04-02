Life and death nature of B.C.’s biodiversity
Dear Editor:
It concerns me that we have B.C. taxpayers so committed to saving forests and battling climate change that they are following Mahatma Gandhi and embark today on a 25- day hunger strike. Is there any other issue in B.C. that has ever spawned such ardent actions for no personal gain?
“Deforestation is at the root of the climate emergency in British Columbia,” says old-growth forest activist Howard Breen, joined on this strike by Brent Eichler. Breen and others are embarking on solidarity fasts, seeking Forestry Minister Katrine Conroy to meet their demand for a public meeting to discuss significant forestry concerns.
Please hear and share Breen’s message as he prepares to begin his activism platform to save all B.C.’s remaining old growth and spotlight NDP’s 2017 election promise to curb raw log exports (Facebook: Save Old Growth, Call to Action videos.)
It was the actions of hunger strikers Rober Fuller and James Darling in 2020 that served as the flash point that helped galvanized the Fairy Creek Forest Defenders to initiate the blockades in TFL 46.
More than two years later, we have only increase the voice for saving all old growth, primary, native forests in B.C., #WorthMoreStanding than as 2x4s, toilet paper, pellets or shipped offshore raw.
Our government and industry have not been able to sell the narrative that B.C. needs to continue to mine its forests for a few jobs or corporate economic gain; we know we need clean water, fresh air, flood protections, wildfire mitigations, biodiversity, and climate change protections more.
Can the NDP government of B.C. endure and afford more Fairy Creeks?
By sharing this information, this is not meant as an endorsement of Breen’s choice to hunger strike, but a recognition of the life and death nature of what B.C. and biodiversity are facing collectively and the length taxpayers and Crown land holders are prepared to go, as a result. I amplify Howard Breen’s voice and elevate his message, that is the most important advocacy.
Taryn Skalbania
Peachland
Got fooled by Herald on April Fool’s Day
Dear Editor:
I was disappointed when I picked up the April 1st edition of The Herald and found no April Fool’s joke on the front page. It has been a wonderful source of humour over the years.
Disney was not going to build a branch in Penticton. The Canucks were not going to relocate to Penticton. And this council was not going to start listening to taxpayers.
Then as I perused further through the paper, I came across John Dorn’s column on Page A8 about transportation upgrades.
And, as usual, I bit into the first couple of paragraphs. Then I started thinking this can’t be true. Then I started wondering how important HOV lanes were.
As I read on I just became more and more astounded when alas the truth was revealed in the link at the end.
Congratulation on another successful April Fool’s Day joke. I just loved it.
Hope you didn’t miss it everyone.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Penticton chiropractor says thanks for 30 years
Dear Editor:
I am writing to notify all my patients who have not been contacted and informed that I am retired as of March 31.
I was unable to find a chiropractor to buy my practice so the office is closed and will be going up for sale soon.
We tried to contact as many people as possible but it was difficult with having had so many patients over the years.
It was a very satisfying, rewarding 30-plus year career. So many people have told me how I had made a difference in their lives. Thank you all for trusting me with your care.
I am referring my patients to Dr. Lena Krake who can be contacted online through: skahahealth.ca. She has taken custody of the patient files.
Dr. Richard Hawthorne
Penticton
Penticton bike lanes have low ridership
Dear Editor:
I read, with interest, Matt Hawkins diatribe on the efficacy of bike transport; the need for housing and the actions of Coun. James Miller (Herald letters, March 31).
Hawkins has missed some salient referential points. I would ask him if he has really found out how many bikes there are in the city? My shot-in-the dark guess would be about 300 (plus or minus). Has Hawkins gone to various points on the bike route and taken a tally of usage of the lanes?
I have on several occasions and at various points along the route. I managed to tally a total of seven on my first venture out. On the second, three days later, I counted four cyclists over the whole route My third outing showed two cyclists.
Hawkins doesn’t mention that the cyclists don’t pay road tax and that cars do. How does the lack of use justify the cost if a plethora of cyclists aren’t availing themselves of the bike route on a regular basis?
As for his reference to Miller, it’s pretty one-sided. To point the finger at him for expressing his opinion through voting on council issues is a cheap shot. Keep in mind that there are six other members of council along with city staff that have input into infrastructure demands as well.
To single out one for expressing an opinion is very unfair in that every individual has the right to free speech and free vote.
I would suggest that if Hawkins is somewhat disgruntled with city happenings, that perhaps he should throw his hat into the local political arena in the fall.
While I would agree that the use of cars is not environmentally friendly, I would ask Hawkins if he has seen many cyclists with a week’s worth of groceries on their bike.
It is true along with many other towns and cities, that we are facing a housing crunch. The open real estate market has shown this. Unfortunately, the silver bullet to immediately rectify this problem does not exist.
In summary, if Matt Hawkins is so concerned about the environment, has he permanently parked any vehicle that he might own and replaced it with a bicycle?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Support for bike lane nowhere near 95%
Dear Editor:
It is unfortunate that some of the citizens do not understand the animosity towards the bike lane by the citizens.
We, the taxpaying citizens, are extremely angry at this council and senior staff. It is called democracy. Our right to have a say was denied by this inept council.
Matt Hawkins’ letter to the editor (Herald, March 31), has a glaring false comment that there was 95% approval for the bike lane. This is false, but is touted by other bike lane supporters. Less than 4% of the 36,000 residents or 1,400 were surveyed. The council went out of its way to deny a true vote of the citizens through referendum.
I asked 10 of my friends if they want a bike lane and they all said no. So can I now say 100% of the citizens of Penticton voted no and do not want a bike lane. It is a total con and it is how the city staff and council tout these fake surveys — 4% becomes 95%.
A majority of those surveyed were cyclists. The overwhelming anger against the bike lanes is the denial of democracy and the right to have a say on the priorities of this council. Many of us have stated that safety is the No. 1 priority — not a select few joy riding down multi-million dollar bike lanes.
In regards to the lack of low-income housing, that is a direct result of the make-up of this council — realtors and mortgage brokers supporting high-end developments.
We also have a mayor who doesn’t appear to care less about low income housing.
Mike Hawley
Penticton