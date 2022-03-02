Daycare essential for working-class families
Dear Editor:
Re: “How much will it cost us?,” (Herald letters, Feb. 10).
John Thompson is at it again: In one of his frequent presentations, he once more attacks daycares.
Leaving children in unsafe spaces and/or dangerous places benefits no one. Thompson obviously doesn’t care about children, or at least anyone else’s.
Does he hate children, or just working-class children, or hate women, or just those who are mothers?
He’d probably be happy to defund public schools too. After all, they are taxpayer supported.
Also, his theory that subsidized childcare will “bolster voter dependency and support” doesn’t compute in European countries. I’ve never heard that as a concern politically — it’s taken for granted — it’s universal!
Joy Lang
Penticton
Call an emergency General Assembly
Dear Editor:
Vladimir Putin’s latest transgression of civilized behaviour has to be stopped, and reversed, if the world wishes to avoid a future where a country can use force to impose their will on another sovereign nation.
The United Nations was created after the last global conflict specifically to avoid such coercion, but the United Nations is ineffectual when its Security Council includes, and is currently headed by, the offending nation.
To remedy this, perhaps it is time to call an emergency General Assembly, and hold a vote to suspend Russia from the United Nations, and its position on the Security Council, until such time as Russia withdraws its forces from Ukraine.
Once suspended, all Russian officials previously in the U.S. for UN purposes could be expelled and sent back to Russia to spread the truth about why this was happening. If Russia wants to act like a pariah nation, then let us start treating it like one.
For those who say you can’t suspend Russia, please remember that the UN is a creation of peace-loving nations, and those same peace-loving nations could change the rules of membership to the club.
After all, most of the funding for the UN comes from these nations, and the headquarters are located in New York, so there is little that would change for the UN programs if Russia was suspended.
Lyle Vincent
Penticton
Trudeau should focus on issues at home
Dear Editor:
So, he is up in the news again!
Wonder-boy Justin Trudeau presenting himself, via the media, to the world as Mr. Nice Guy, offering to accept several thousand immigrants from Ukraine.
This announced less than two days after Russia started the attack on Ukraine before anyone could even think round that way. Help from Canada should be by sending weapons and other items to help Ukrainians in their defence against Russia.
Has he even thought that they may not want to leave their country which they love, to come miles across the world to live in motels and watch TV programs which they don’t understand?
Many would prefer to stay or relocate to other small adjacent countries who offer help and shelter until matters improve and they can rebuild their country by being there.
Ukraine people may be refugees, but are not immigrants in the true sense. And although there are many settled in parts of Canada, they came here by choice.
For many maintaining their home country is all important — note the call-up of reservists there with many already in combat — fighting the Russian invasion.
And which airline is able and willing to go in to fly them out, which airfield to use, and how do they get all the people to that place?
From the perspective here in Canada, aren’t there enough problems and situations waiting to be dealt with right on his doorstep.
We have a shortage of housing for our own people and our health service is not functioning very well due to the pandemic.
The economy is precarious, etc. (and the truckers are still here and there).
Justin Trudeau was elected (unfortunately) as Prime Minister of Canada — not of the world.
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
How does Dan Albas define legal threshold?
Dear Editor:
In his recent “From the Hill’ column, MP Dan Albas alleges there is a “legal threshold” to invoke the Emergencies Act (Herald, Feb. 25). He should research the definition of legal threshold and publish it in his next column.
When he does, he will inform us that it is at the government’s discretion, it being the recipient of counsel and advice from our national security apparatus and our various police forces.
In fact, were there some type of cumbersome legal test before invoking the Act, the government would be unable to respond expeditiously to emergencies, be they of a natural disaster, public order, insurrection or foreign invasion variety.
A cornerstone of constitutional law in Canada is the Oates Test, but it is applied after the fact (remedially) and will figure in the mandatory review of the use of the Act.
When Albas states that the government did not meet a legal standard for invoking an Act of Parliament, he is being disingenuous. What he should have said is that he disagrees that the situation was sufficiently grave for the government to act as it did. He has a different opinion, not a legal interpretation.
Social order is a big deal. Rights and freedoms are a big deal.
There are things too important to play political football with.
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
Appalled by the actions of Putin and Russia
Dear Editor:
The world is so outraged at Putin’s attack on the Ukraine that now is the moment for Ukraine to form a Ukraine Foreign Legion modeled after the French Foreign Legion for world citizens wanting to fight with the Ukraine military defenders.
Where is seriously mentally-ill Vladimir Putin and his lapdog Sergey Lavrov hiding? Russia is on the verge of a 1917 uprising.
What is the Russian Red Army and its officers proud of in its war against innocent defenceless civilized decency?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Readily controlled by our government
Dear Editor:
With his reckless authoritarian overreach at targeting the truckers, Justin Trudeau may have actually done a favour to all Canadians.
By demonstrating just how quickly and viciously a government was prepared to trample all over our Charter rights and subvert the banking system to control what crowdsourced funding platforms Canadians could donate to, they have waved a huge red flag against all those, like former British PM Tony Blair, advocating for a digital ID and a Central Bank Digital Currency.
The sinister thing about a CBDC is that the government can not only readily control whether or not you can access your money, they can even control what you can spend your money on.
Couple that with a digital ID, preferably in the form of a microchip implanted into you, and the government will be able to monitor and control your every action 24/7.
With such measures in place no future government would have to worry about protests.
Anyone who had the temerity to do so would find themselves unable to purchase insurance, fuel, food or rent bouncy castles.
The other advantage to such a system is that it readily lends itself to a Chinese-style social credit scoring system so that if you post non-conformist thoughts about freedom, human rights and the like, suddenly you would be unable get a car loan, because the government through a social credit scoring system or even through an expanded credit score system would have been tracking your posts and downgrading your score accordingly.
Of course, these actions will not be presented as tools for our enslavement, they will be promoted as convenient and innovative.
As they have proven with the digital vaccine passport system, government can make it very inconvenient if you don’t comply.
Having led us into a new Gilded Age where the wealthy become even more fabulously wealthy and the masses become increasingly poor, neoliberals know that society is becoming increasingly unstable.
Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of history understands the inevitable consequences of this.
Our high-tech overlords and increasingly authoritarian neoliberal leaders know that in order to maintain the increasingly dysfunctional status quo, much greater control is going to have to be exerted on the masses.
Dan Bitor
Penticton
